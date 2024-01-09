The best TVs at CES 2024 — transparent OLEDs, 115-inch Mini LED and more

CES 2024 is in full swing and with it comes yet another year of amazing innovations across a wide range of verticals. But most prominent of all fields seeing massive strides is the world of display technology, wherein a slew of AI image enhancements, transparent screens, and larger sizes are proving to push TVs that much further into the future.

From Samsung to TCL, LG to Hisense, these TVs among the best at CES this year leverage interesting new software enhancements to better picture quality on the fly. Nearly every display firm is touting new leaps and bounds through investments in AI, with improved SoCs presented in the limelight as major game changers heading into 2024.

Additionally, as you will eventually hear, display manufacturers are taking onboard audio solutions seriously this year with many necessary upgrades on speakers to better amplify TV sound.

Maybe most exciting of all, though, is a new string of transparent screens that will allow users increased interactivity and personalization. It might be hard to believe, but at CES 2024 the future is here and it's looking as tantalizing as an 8K OLED with a 100% color gamut.

LG Signature OLED T

(Image credit: Future)

The LG Signature OLED T is a culmination of all the work the company has done in the last few years all rolled into one product. It uses the rollable screen technology of the LG Signature OLED R combined with the wireless connectivity box found in last year's LG M3 OLED. The result is a TV that feels utterly futuristic.

Between watching your favorite shows, the OLED T just looks like a pane of glass. Sure, you can have it show a firework screen saver or the weather — which, trust me, does look pretty cool — but once it's time to watch something, a matte black panel pops up that covers the back of the screen.

The result? You get a conversation-starting piece of furniture when you're not watching something and a perfectly fine OLED TV when it's time to turn the lights off and watch your favorite films.

LG G4 OLED

(Image credit: LG)

The LG C3 OLED garnered immense love last year, but at CES 2024 the LG G4 OLED is the talk of the town. It leverages a ton of AI enhancements through a new A11 chipset that LG claims will grant it as much as 30% better processing speeds and 70% better graphics fidelity.

The G4 comes equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate, both G-Sync and FreeSync, as well as a Brightness Booster Max feature to go along with all of the awesome AI upgrades. Its One Wall Design also ensures you can fit the G4 in practically any space around the house.

It's a testament to LG's continued innovation in display technology and it may well put the C4 to shame this year with such incredible enhancements.

Samsung Transparent MicroLED

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung's transparent microLED is definitely more of a concept at this stage than a functioning TV, but it shows us where display technology is heading in the next few years.

MicroLED, in case you missed it, uses billions of small LEDs to power the screen. With such a high density, the LEDs can produce a brighter, more colorful image. By adding a transparent panel, you can really get the full effect.

So how much will a transparent microLED TV eventually set you back? Well, considering regular microLED TVs can be tens — even hundreds — of thousands of dollars, you can bet this one won't be cheap when it eventually reaches our home entertainment centers sometime in the next few years.

Samsung S95D OLED

(Image credit: Future)

As one of the best TVs on the market and a major seller for Samsung, it comes as no surprise that the Samsung S95D OLED is among the top displays at CES this year, much akin to the S95C OLED of yesteryear. But what makes its newer iteration so well-rounded and special to make the list two year’s in the running?

It’s simple — a glare free panel (the first of its kind) built on an Infinity One Design display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 70W 4.2.2Ch OTS+ speaker, and Dolby Atmos support. That’s a ton of value packed into quite a small frame — a frame that’s essentially entirely wireless thanks to Samsung’s nifty Connect One Box.

TCL QM89 QD Mini LED

(Image credit: TCL)

This stunning 115-inch display takes screen size to all-new heights on a QD Mini LED screen with loads of features baked in making this TCL’s crowning jewel of 2024. Beyond being a gamer’s dream setup through such inclusions as FreeSync Premium and a 120Hz refresh rate (240Hz VRR), the TCL QM89 QD Mini LED sports an impressive 5,000 nits of peak brightness and 20,000 local dimming zones for an incredible range in contrasts and darks.

TCL also packed in WiFi 6 and ATSC 3.0 tuning for a truly next-gen display. The addition of an Anti-Glare screen is also a wonderful touch, making the TCL QM89 a looker no matter the angle. Built on TCL’s brand-new AIPQ Ultra chipset, the QM89 may well be one of this year’s most incredible highlights and it’s still only January.

TCL QM8 QD Mini LED

(Image credit: TCL)

While it might not have that tantalizing 115-in screen, the QM8 QD Mini LED is still one of TCL’s best displays at CES 2024. Unlike its larger brethren, the QM8 ranges from 65” to 98”, gifting it a bit more leeway in everyday households. And, as such, it essentially acts as a more accessible QM89 for those who don’t need all 115-in of screen real estate.

The QM8 QD Mini LED is built on TCL’s new AIPQ Pro processor, a step down from the QM89. But, don’t let that fool you. It’s still a mesmerizing screen with up to 5,000 dimming zones, 5,000 nits of peak brightness, and a 97% color gamut on the CDI-P3 scale for near-perfect vibrancy in all of your favorite content. If that wasn’t enough, maybe its punchy, onboard 2.1.2 channel speaker system is?

Well, if not, there’s always the Game Accelerator to faun over, which allows the QM8 up to 240Hz VRR over its base 120Hz. Extras as seen on its larger cousin, like WiFi 6, ATSC 3.0, and FreeSync Premium Pro all round out the QM8 as an exceptional new TV offering out of CES 2024.

Hisense 110UX ULED

(Image credit: Hisense)

At the forefront of Hisense’s 2024 lineup is the 110UX, a 110-in ULED display with a brand new Hi-View Engine X AI processor. It’s a serious OLED contender, with Hisense labeling this as a potential game changer in the market due to upgrades like 10,000 nits of brightness and 40,000 backlight zones, the first of its kind in the industry.

And that’s only the start, as its AI chip can perform some awesome screen enhancements, like dynamically adjusted contrast and depth ratios, so you’re always adamantly immersed in the action on-screen. Other notable features include a 4.2.2 channel speaker with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect support, making any audio output a surefire hit on the 110UX ULED.

Check out our CES 2024 hub for all the latest news from the show as it happens. Follow the Tom’s Guide team in Las Vegas as we cover everything AI, as well as the best new TVs, laptops, fitness gear, wearables and smart home gadgets at the show.

And be sure to check out the Tom's Guide TikTok channel for all the newest videos from CES!