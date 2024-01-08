Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super and 4070 Super launching January for under $1k — what you need to know

Nvidia unveiled three new PC graphics cards at CES 2024 today that will add some new sub-$1,000 options to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 family of GPUs.

These new cards are the Nvidia RTX 4070 Super ($599), the RTX 4070 Ti Super ($799) and the RTX 4080 Super ($999). Together they help add a new middle tier of RTX 40-series GPU between the top-tier RTX 4090 ($1,599) and the mid-grade RTX 4070 ($549).

Nvidia claims these GPUs are aimed at folks who want to play the latest games at high framerates at resolutions around 1440p, which is a decent middle ground between the low-res speed of 1080p and the high-res beauty of 4K. And since they support all the same features as Nvidia's other 40-series GPUs, including DLSS 3.5, these cards grant you access to advanced graphical features like path traced lighting and frame generation.

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4080 Super were all unveiled today (Jan 8) during Nvidia's CES 2024 livestreamed presentation, and they'll go on sale throughout January 2024 for prices between $599-$999.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super should be available for purchase for $599 starting January 17th, for example, while the more powerful RTX 4070 Ti Super will cost $799 and go on sale a week later on January 24th.

The beefy GeForce RTX 4080 Super tops out this new middle tier with its $999 asking price, and it should go on sale starting January 31st.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super & 4080 Super: Specs

To give you a better sense of where these new cards sit on the Nvidia power spectrum, here's a quick breakdown of how they compare to the rest of the 40-series cards in terms of onboard memory, boosted clock speeds and Nvidia CUDA core count.

While counting raw core numbers and comparing clock speeds isn't all there is to knowing which graphics card is right for you, it can be a quick and easy way to roughly compare the power of multiple cards.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 NVIDIA CUDA Cores Boost Clock Speed Memory GeForce RTX 4090 ($1,599) 16,384 2.52 GHz 24 GB GDDR6X GeForce RTX 4080 Super ($999) 10,240 2.55 GHz 16 GB GDDR6X GeForce RTX 4080 ($1,199) 9,728 2.51 GHz 16 GB GDDR6X GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super ($799) 8,448 2.61 GHz 16 GB GDDR6X GeForce RTX 4070 Ti ($799) 7,680 2.61 GHz 12 GB GDDR6X GeForce RTX 4070 Super ($599) 7,168 2.47 GHz 12 GB GDDR6X GeForce RTX 4070 ($549) 5,888 2.47 GHz 12 GB GDDR6X GeForce RTX 4060 Ti ($399) 4,352 2.35 GHz 8GB GDDR6X GeForce RTX 4060 ($279) 3,848 2.35 GHz 8GB GDDR6X

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super & 4080 Super: Features

Since they're part of the existing 40-series family of GPUs these new Nvidia cards will support all the same features, most notably DLSS 3.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

If you've not seen it in action yet, DLSS 3 is an AI-driven feature intended to boost performance in games while maintaining image quality. While previous iterations of DLSS were already pretty good performance optimizers, DLSS 3 adds Optical Multi Frame Generation technology to generate entirely new frames, and integrates NVIDIA Reflex low latency technology for better responsiveness. DLSS 3 is driven in part by the new fourth-generation Tensor Cores and Optical Flow Accelerator of the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, which powers the RTX 40-series cards.

These new RT cores are capable of delivering faster ray-triangle intersection testing than their predecessors and include fancy tech (like an Opacity Micromap Engine and a Micro-Mesh Engine) which help speed up rendering and ray tracing, so your games look better with less work on your PC's part.

While games need to fully support DLSS in order to take full advantage of all the features, many modern games do these days. I've played a few with the benefits of DLSS 3 on a modern Nvidia 40-series GPU, and I can say that the fancy frame generation and image upscaling tech really do work wonders to make your games look amazing.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super & 4080 Super: Outlook

The addition of three new Nvidia 40-series GPUs is pretty exciting for those of us who crave the power of a 4090 but lack the cash to justify buying one.

While these new cards aren't quite as powerful as that beastly slab of silicon, the 4080 Super gets quite close for $500 less while the new 4070 Ti Super offers arguably better performance than the RTX 4080 at a cheaper price.

Of course, that's just educated guesswork based on spec sheets out of CES. We'll have to wait for these cards to hit the market and get put to the test to see how good they actually are. Personally, I'm looking forward to testing them out as we gear up to review the best gaming PCs of 2024.

Check out our CES 2024 hub for all the latest news from the show as it happens. Follow the Tom’s Guide team in Las Vegas as we cover everything AI, as well as the best new laptops, TVs, fitness gear, wearables and smart home gadgets at the show.

And be sure to check out the Tom's Guide TikTok channel for all the newest videos from CES!