Weber's new flagship gas grill has a infrared broiler and high-tech control system

If any single product will make you barbecue season, it's Weber's new flagship gas grill. Revealed during CES 2024, the Weber Summit smart gas grill has enough cool features and cooking functions to turn you into the ultimate backyard host, if you weren't one already.

There are two elements that elevate the latest Weber Summit unit from your stereotypical grill. First, it offers a top-down infrared broiler unlike anything you'll find in the current grill market; and second, it's powered by a digital control system that makes grilling more intuitive and modern.

I had the chance to see these standout features of the new Summit grill in action. Now, I thought you could only get the signature steakhouse sear from a restaurant-grade broiler. But the IR system that Weber managed to pack into the grill lets you recreate that crusty, caramelized finish by turning the upper shelf grate into a broiling rack.

(Image credit: Future)

As part of the demonstration, someone from Weber transferred salmon grilled on the main grate to under the IR broiler for just a few minutes, sizzling the added glaze to perfection. The cook on the fish was monitored by an all-new color touchscreen control system that basically looks like a small tablet on the front.

The system offers fuel monitoring, temperature monitoring, recipes to follow, and even an indirect cooking mode that shows you exactly where to place your food on the grates. Weber says the system will constantly work to maintain your desired temperature, adjusting accordingly when you open and close the grill's lid.

As long as the grill is ignited, the rest of the settings can optionally be managed on the Weber Connect smartphone app. That way, you can track the cook temperatures from the built-in probes without standing over the grill. Thanks to the integrated tank scale, the app can also tell you how much fuel you have left in your gas tank, and send you a reminder when it might be time to get a new one.

The new Weber Summit gas grill is expected to cost just under $5,000 and arrive in Spring 2024.

Check out our CES 2024 hub for all the latest news from the show as it happens. Follow the Tom’s Guide team in Las Vegas as we cover everything AI, as well as the best new TVs, laptops, fitness gear, wearables and smart home gadgets at the show.

And be sure to check out the Tom's Guide TikTok channel for all the newest videos from CES!