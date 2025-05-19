Nvidia Computex 2025 keynote live — will Team Green announce its own CPU? Plus RTX 5060 and more
Join us, as we see the future of computing in Taiwan.
Computex 2025 is here, and we're covering every announcement as it happens live — starting with the Nvidia keynote. Jensen Huang is set to take the stage on May 19 at 11 a.m. in Taiwan time (May 18 at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT).
As part of the company's own event happening alongside Computex, Nvidia is promising announcements that will "dive deeper into the breakthroughs shaping the future of AI."
That's all very vague, but it could mean a brand new CPU from the company (a first time ever for the company), more news on RTX 50-series and more.
But of course, this isn't just an Nvidia live blog — this is Computex as a whole! Keep it locked on here for all the latest news as it breaks, as well as updates on all the new cool tech we go hands-on with.
To keep you posted on the schedule, Nvidia is talking first, followed by Qualcomm later today, then AMD's keynote (we're expecting 9060 XT news) will happen later this week. Keep it locked on Tom's Guide.
Computex 2025: Latest updates
Nvidia's latest GPU is coming
We've seen the full suite of Nvidia's RTX 50-series GPUs, including everything from RTX 5090 and RTX 5060 Ti GPUs to RTX 5090 gaming laptops playing Doom: The Dark Ages. But there's still another GPU up Team Green's sleeve: The RTX 5060.
The entry-level GPU is already announced to be released sometime this May, and that sets it up quite nicely for Computex 2025. It will be priced from $299 and come with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM, but DLSS 4 is expected to take on a lot of the legwork to boost those frame rates.
We're sure more will be revelaed once Jensen Huang takes the stage. We'll be keeping an eye on the latest!
Gearing up for Nvidia...
We're here bright and early for Nvidia's keynote at Computex 2025, and from the looks of things, among the first!
As a reminder, CEO Jensen Huang will be taking center stage on May 19 at 11 a.m. in Taiwan time (May 18 at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT). There's still a while to wait, but we'll keep you posted on all the latest happenings.
Will Qualcomm respond with Snapdragon X2?
It isn't just Nvidia's big keynote that's happening today, as we're eagerly waiting for what Qualcomm has to say about its state of CPUs. And if we had to guess, a Snapdragon X2 chip would be a a great rival against a possible Nvidia laptop chip.
Not much is known about a next-gen Snapdragon CPU (a leaked shipping manifest states it could happen), but if it surfaces, it's likely to offer greater processing power driven by AI, even further compatibility with AI-driven apps, better battery efficiency and, possibly, better gaming performance.
That's just us being skeptical, but if it's in any way better than the first swoop of Snapdragon X Elite and Plus chips for Copilot+ PCs, Qualcomm will be bringing out a CPU to keep on your radar — and Nvidia will already have some competition if it releases its own CPU.
Will Nvidia launch a CPU?
While we're already expecting the launch of Nvidia's latest RTX 5060 GPU during the big keynote at Computex 2025, a big question is whether Team Green will have a hidden surprise up its sleeve. Namely, Nvidia's own laptop CPU.
Rumors of the Windows on Arm chip popped up recently, stating that it could come with a modified version of the GB10 Superchip in Nvidia's announced Project DIGITS AI supercomputer (now known as DGX Spark) for desktops.
In partnership with MediaTek, this chip could feature 8 or 12 CPU cores (instead of 20 in the GB10), along with possibly a quarter of the 128GB of RAM, so 32GB or even 16GB. There have been benchmark leaks, too, with speeds at 3.9 GHz, single-core performance reaching 2,960 and multicore at 10,682.
Either way, if Nvidia does deliver its own CPU for laptops, it could be a game-changer. Stay tuned until we find out!
Welcome to Computex 2025 - here's the latest!
It's Day minus-one of Computex 2025 and we're live from Taipei ahead of the Nvidia GTC keynote kicking off this morning at 11am. But before all of that, we're already seeing plenty of news come out.
- We've made out predictions about what to expect at Computex 2025
- MSI has announced pretty much everything it's bringing to the show
- Acer has done the same too
- And I've already gone hands-on with Nvidia's new cheap RTX 5060 GPU
You can expect much more news to come out today, alongside plenty of hands-on time with the latest announcements (and of course the Qualcomm keynote too). So keep it locked!