Nvidia Computex 2025 keynote live — will Team Green announce its own CPU? Plus RTX 5060 and more

Computex 2025 is here, and we're covering every announcement as it happens live — starting with the Nvidia keynote. Jensen Huang is set to take the stage on May 19 at 11 a.m. in Taiwan time (May 18 at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT).

As part of the company's own event happening alongside Computex, Nvidia is promising announcements that will "dive deeper into the breakthroughs shaping the future of AI."

That's all very vague, but it could mean a brand new CPU from the company (a first time ever for the company), more news on RTX 50-series and more.

But of course, this isn't just an Nvidia live blog — this is Computex as a whole! Keep it locked on here for all the latest news as it breaks, as well as updates on all the new cool tech we go hands-on with.

To keep you posted on the schedule, Nvidia is talking first, followed by Qualcomm later today, then AMD's keynote (we're expecting 9060 XT news) will happen later this week. Keep it locked on Tom's Guide.