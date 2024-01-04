LG’s latest OLED gaming display can hit an insane 480Hz — without dropping to 1080p

If you’ve decided 120Hz or even 240Hz displays just aren’t good enough for your needs, LG Display may have just unveiled the monitor for you. The company has just revealed a brand new 27-inch OLED display ahead of CES 2024 — and this one tops out with a 0.03ms response time and 480Hz refresh rate.

This isn’t the first time LG has unveiled a 480Hz display. The company announced a 32-inch “Dual Hz” 4K gaming monitor back in December — which is capable of the same refresh rate. The problem with that screen is that you can only achieve the full 480Hz at 1080p resolution. This new display can do it at 1440p (or QHD, if you prefer).

The panel also comes with LG Display’s “META technology” — not to be confused with the Meta that’s responsible for Facebook and Quest VR. Instead this is supposed to offer better brightness and wider viewing angles, while also offering “the lowest level of blue light in the industry."

It’s not entirely clear when the panel may make it to commercial gaming monitors. The company has confirmed it intends to release the panel in the first half of this year. But since LG Display makes screens for other companies it’s likely that this will wholly depend on which companies want to adopt this new super-high refresh rate.

LG also intends to show off “its full lineup” of OLED gaming monitors throughout CES, so it’s likely we’ll see 480Hz make an appearance somewhere — even if the resolution is still limited to 1080p.

It may seem a little over the top to some of you, but one person’s extreme is another person’s ultra-premium.

Of course LG isn’t the only company pushing screen refresh rate upwards. Samsung recently announced a 1440p QD-OLED monitor capable of hitting 360Hz at that resolution . It’s not quite as high a refresh rate, but Samsung has announced two gaming monitors offering these specs.

31.5-inch and 27-inch models are on the way, and are expected to go into mass production early this year. That suggests you may be able to get your hands on them sooner — but how soon is a question we don’t have an answer for just yet.

But with CES 2024 kicking off at the start of next week, odds are we may be hearing more about what LG and Samsung have to offer. Needless to say, 2024 is shaping up to be a good year for fans of ultra-high refresh rates.