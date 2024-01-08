JBL’s game-changing touchscreen smart charging case arrives on next-gen wireless earbuds at CES 2024

CES 2024 doesn't officially begin until January 9, but that hasn’t stopped JBL (part of the Harman Group of audio brands) from announcing a number of new audio products ahead of the opening that will be coming our way in 2024.

These include the new JBL Live TWS 3 wireless earbuds featuring the inclusion of the company's smart charging case that was a total game-changer on JBL Tour Pro 2. Additionally, JBL has unveiled generational updates on three of its portable speaker models, as well as an expansion to its PartyBox lineup.

Here's a breakdown of all the new audio products announced by JBL at CES 2024 just now.

JBL Live TWS 3 series with smart charging case

(Image credit: JBL / Harman Group)

The JBL Tour Pro 2 ($249) wireless earbuds shook up the humble charging case when they arrived this time last year. A year on, and the popular touchscreen tech has just been unveiled for the new JBL Live 3 series of adaptive noise canceling earbuds that are scheduled to arrive later this year.

JBL's Live 3 series will be available in 3 wearing styles, including Buds, Beam and Flex solutions. The different styles are designed for comfort and flexibility to match your requirements depending on your lifestyle. The updated charging case brings JBL's 1.45-inch LED touchscreen tech to each of the new models, and makes the game-changing charging case more accessible than ever before. Owners will have full control of almost all features and functions without needing to access the JBL Headphones app.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 with LE (available via a later OTA update), JBL says that they support multipoint connections, have extended battery life (although there are no figures mentioned) and are IP55-rated against water and dust.

They will be available in four new colorways including purple, blue, silver and black. The price is expected to be $199 / £179 / €199 when they go on sale at JBL.com from mid-June 2024.

JBL's portable speakers get Bluetooth boost

The new JBL Go 4 will available in six colorways including black, red, blue, camo, gray and purple when it goes on sale in mid-March. (Image credit: JBL / Harman Group)

JBL has new versions for three of its most popular portable speakers. The Xtreme 4, Clip 5 and Go 4 will be updated to Bluetooth version 5.3 with support for LE audio and multi-speaker connection via Auracast. JBL says this will unlock connectivity options for stereo or multi-speaker pairing across different speakers for the first time.

As with the existing models that rank among some of the best waterproof speakers we've tested, the three new versions are also IP67-rated to protect them from water and dust ingress.

JBL Xtreme 4

Other updates coming to the JBL Xtreme 4 include AI Sound Boost, which analyzes audio in real time to optimize the acoustic output level for more powerful sound and less distortion tailored to your surroundings.

As always, the JBL Xtreme 4 has a large battery capacity providing up to 24 hours of playtime and a power bank to charge your phone on the go. The battery is replaceable, and the Xtreme 4 portable speaker will cost $379 / £379 / €399.

JBL Clip 5

JBL says that Clip 5 will be even easier to take on the road thanks to a redesigned carabiner with a larger opening that makes it more accessible and easier to clip on. Speaker driver power is said to be greater, offering improved sound and consistent bass no matter what the volume. The Clip 5 has a built-in battery for up to 12 hours playback and is set to cost $79 / £59 /€69.

JBL Go 4

The JBL Go 3 has ranked as one of our best cheap Bluetooth speakers since 2020. The updated Go 4 has a wider and more durable strap and is available in six colorways including black, red, blue, camo, gray and purple. It boasts up to 7 hours of playtime and is expected to be priced at $49 / £39 / €49.

The new portable speakers will be available on JBL.com from mid-March.

JBL's next-gen PartyBox speaker lineup

(Image credit: JBL / Harman Group)

JBL has also unveiled the latest evolution of its popular PartyBox series with the introduction of the JBL PartyBox Club 120, JBL PartyBox Stage 320 and JBL PartyBox Wireless Mic.

JBL PartyBox Stage 120 will be available for $399 / £349 / €399 while the JBL PartyBox Club 320 comes in at $599 / £549 / €599. The JBL PartyBox Wireless Mic will be on sale for $149 / £119 / €129. The new additions to the PartyBox lineup will be available on JBL.com in April 2024.

