The best smart grills and smokers at CES 2024

Looking for new ways to heat your meat? CES has got you covered. At the tech industry's largest trade show, we've come across a number of new gadgets that will let you sear, smoke, and sauté your sirloin.

Here's a little look at each of the new smart cooking gadgets we've seen — including a device that will cook a steak in 90 seconds — and when they'll be available for you to check out. And yes, some of them even use AI.

GE Smart Indoor Smoker

(Image credit: GE)

Shortly before CES, we got a chance to check out the GE Smart Indoor Smoker, which lets you barbecue ribs and other meats using wood pellets. However, this electric smoker can be used indoors, which means you don't have to run out to your Traeger or Big Green Egg in the middle of the night or during a rainstorm to check on your cook.

The GE Smart Indoor Smoker recently went on sale for $999. While it's not nearly as big as a traditional smoker — you'd have to cut a brisket into three or four pieces to get it inside — it still takes up a fair amount of space, so this might be best set up in the garage or your man cave.

Current Electric Grill

(Image credit: Future)

The most traditional of all the cooking gadgets we saw was the Current grill, an electric, connected grill that's meant to be used outside. Instead of propane, it has two electric heating elements that can be controlled via a central knob, or via the Current app. Current's app will also suggest cooking times based on what you tell it is on the grill, and four temperature probes help ensure that you're not turning that burger into a hockey puck.

The Current grill can get up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit — hot enough to get a good sear on your steak. We liked how easy it was to use the Current's control knob, and while it's not the biggest grill (330 square inches of space), it looks to be a good option for those who don't want to mess with propane or charcoal. The Current grill will go on sale in February, and starts at $799 for a single-zone griddle, or $899 for the dual-zone model.

Revolution Macrowave oven

(Image credit: Future)

Revolution's Macrowave Oven (see what it did there?) is similar to some smart ovens we've seen in the past, like the June smart oven and the Brava. This all-in-one device can take the place of a traditional microwave, toaster oven and air fryer, using a proprietary heating element — the same as used in the company's $350 touchscreen toaster (yes, you read that right).

A touchscreen on the right side of the oven lets you select from a wide range of pre-set food items, though you can manually adjust the time and temperature as you see fit. Pricing and availability have not yet been announced, but a company representative said to look for it by the end of the year.

Seer Grill Perfecta

(Image credit: SeerGrills)

The most advanced — and probably the most preposterous — of the smart cookers we saw was the Seer Grill Perfecta. This grill uses AI to analyze whatever it is you put in it, and then moves two super-hot heating elements (up to 1625 degrees F) back and forth to cook food in a fraction of the time it would normally take. For example, the company says it can cook a steak in as little as 90 seconds.

The Perfecta requires both electricity and propane; the entire contraption is made of stainless steel and ceramic glass, and can be used outdoors. The Perfecta won't be available until the fourth quarter of 2024, but you can reserve one now; you'll just have to fork over $3,500 when it ships. For that price, you could take more than a few trips to Peter Luger's.

