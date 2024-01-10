I just rode Segway’s new $500 electric scooter at CES 2024 — and it's perfect for commuters

At CES 2024, Segway introduced its newest made-for-commuters electric scooter, the $499 E2 Pro. While it has somewhat modest performance specs by the standards of some of the best electric scooters, it does offer a few safety features not found on other scooters in its price range.

I was able to take the E2 Pro for a test ride at CES, and also check out Segway's other offerings, including two new radical electric bikes and an updated GoKart that can be used to play video games. Here's a rundown of everything I saw.

Electric scooters

Segway E2 series

The E2 series — The E2, E2 Plus, and E2 Pro — look to be Segway's new bread-and-butter offering this year. All three share some commonalities, such as a 2.8-inch display and IPX6 water resistance, but there are a few variations between each model.

When I rode the E2 Pro around a parking lot at CES 2024, it accelerated smoothly and quickly, was very nimble and felt smooth.

The Segway E2, which is the starting model, has a 12.4-mile range at top speed and a max speed of 12.4 m.p.h. Its 450W motor can handle grades of up to 12 percent, and it has a front electronic brake, a rear drum brake, and 8.1-inch tires. When I rode the E2 Pro around a parking lot, it accelerated smoothly and quickly, was very nimble and felt smooth (though there were very few bumps).

The E2 Plus has a slightly more powerful 500W motor, and can reach a top speed of 15.5 MPH. In addition, it has ambient RGB lights underneath the bottom deck, so you can put on a bit of a light show.

The E2 Pro is the standout model, with a 16.8-mile range, 15.5 MPH top speed, and a 750W motor that can handle grades of up to 18%. In addition, it has turn signal indicators in its handlebars (like the Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2), Apple FindMy, ambient lights like the E2 Plus, a traction control system and 10-inch tires.

All three models can be preordered now; the preorder price for the E2 Pro is $449; its regular sale price will be $499.

Segway Superscooter ST1

If you're looking for something a bit more wild, the Segway Superscooter (ST1) has a maximum speed of 31 mph and dual suspension, putting it in the same class as the Apollo City 2023. However, the ST1 has larger 11-inch tires and dual disc brakes. Other features include a 2.4-inch color display, Apple Find My built-in (in case someone tries to steal it), and a switchable hi- and low-beam headlight, a first for any scooter I've seen.

Segway has not released expected range, but the ST1 has a 716Wh battery. That's about 200Wh less than the Apollo, but should get you at least 30 miles on a charge. Pricing has not been announced, but the ST1 should be available for sale in late 2024.

Electric bikes

Segway is also expanding into the electric bike category with two very striking models, the Segway Xafari (pronounced "safari") and the Segway Xyber ("cyber"). While neither could be described as having "traditional" ebike looks, the Xafari comes closest, while the Xyber looks like a futuristic cafe racer.

While both have different use cases in mind, they do share some common features, including a "smart cockpit" display that will give the rider constant updates on their speed, mileage, sensors and navigation.

A feature called Active Scene Perception will cause the bikes to adjust power output, lighting and other settings based on the road conditions and what the rider is doing.

Both bikes will also connect to an app, and have several anti-theft features, such as hidden real wheel hub locks, GPS and location-based alarms.

Pricing has yet to be revealed for either model, both of which should be available later this year.

The more radical of the two bikes, the Segway Xyber, looks even better in person than in the renders. It's packed with a 175Nm Torque high speed motor that can accelerate the ride from 0 to 19.8 mph in 2.5 seconds. The seat is designed to accommodate a rider and a passenger.

The bike can be outfitted with two batteries, for a maximum output of 1440 Wh, which Segway says can extend its range up to 95 miles. Additionally, it has front and rear 120mm suspension, as well as custom wide tires. As it's classified as an electric bike, its top speed will be limited.

I wasn't able to take the Xyber out for a real ride, but I was able to pedal it around for a little, and despite the bike's size and weight, it was fairly easy to get around. However, I expect that most riders will just use the throttle.

The Xafari is an off-road ebike, with a full suspension design (80mm in the front and 70mm in the rear) with fat 26x3.0 all-terrain tires. It's powered by a 750W motor and a 913 Wh battery. It has a step-through design, and can fit riders from 4'11" to 6'3". The bike also comes standard with a rear rack, though I would have also liked to see fenders, given its offroad capabilities.

Go-Karts

Last but not least, Segway is releasing its second-generation Go-Kart, the GoKart Pro 2, which looks to be as much fun on the road as well as when it's parked in your house.

On the street, the Go-Kart can hit speeds of up to 26.7 m.p.h — faster than that of the current Go-Kart Pro's 23 m.p.h — and has a range of up to 15.5 miles. A new detachable Bluetooth speaker also lets you listen to tunes on the road, and can also simulate engine sounds. Like Segway's earlier GoKarts, this one was serious fun to drive, though it is a bit cramped for someone who's as tall as me.

But the fun continues inside your home, too, as the Go-Kart can turn into a racing controller — complete with haptic feedback — when connected to a gaming console. At the time of this writing, Segway would not say which consoles or games it would work with, but I imagine that Mario Kart would be pretty epic. (I'll have more on this in a later story.)

The GoKart Pro 2 can be preordered for $1,799; its regular price will be $2,299.

