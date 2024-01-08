CES 2024 — these are the 7 best AI gadgets so far

Artificial intelligence is the buzzword of the year at CES 2024 and one area we’ll see it in full force is in the many gadgets set to be unveiled at the consumer technology showcase.

While the event hasn’t even fully ramped up yet, we’ve already seen an AI-powered home assistant from Samsung, a robot that can control your devices from LG and a cat flap that can detect mice and stop your feline friend from entering the house until it drops the rodent.

From industry giants like Siemens to startups like BrainChip, AI is opening new ways to engage and interact with smart technology.

Computer vision is making appliances more useful and chatbot technology like ChatGPT is making gadgets more entertaining.

The best AI gadgets so far

To get an idea of just how far spread this AI dominance of the consumer technology space has become, I’ve looked at some of the best AI gadgets at CES so far.

The Flappie AI-powered cat flap

A post shared by flappie (@flappiedoors) A photo posted by on

Flappie is the latest smart pet technology to embrace AI vision. The device has motion sensors and AI vision technology to spot when your feline friend tries to bring small animals into the house.

The Swiss startup says the AI-powered cat door isn’t perfect in every instance, but can correctly identify whether your pet has prey in its mouth in at least 90% of cases.

If the AI in Flappie detects a "gift" then it locks the door and won't allow the cat inside until it drops its prey. The company says the goal is to teach cats not to bring the creatures into the house.

One of the founders did admit that a clever cat could drop the mouse, get the door open and then pick it back up and make a run for it, but that on the whole, it should work.

It can also detect a microchip and ensure the cat only opens for a specific pet. It'll launch in the US later this year after an initial rollout in Europe.

LG’s home-patrolling AI robot

(Image credit: LG)

Announced before the event, the LG “Zero Labor Home” robot is a small device that can use AI vision technology to monitor pets and home appliances.

It patrols your home for any issues, fixes what it can and where it can’t deal with it the cute little gadget reports the issue to its owners.

LG claims it can also read human emotions, and monitor your home environment — with temperature, humidity and air quality on the agenda — to ensure everything is as efficient as possible.

The bot is also capable of recognizing your face and voice, ready to meet you at the front door when you arrive home. Part security patrol, part butler, it can also manage and control your smart appliances.

AI-powered lights for gaming sessions

(Image credit: Govee)

Smart lighting isn't a new thing, we've had LED strips able to react to the environment or bulbs linked to Alexa for some time. This year at CES it is getting an upgrade thanks to advances in generative and vision AI.

Govee is one of the companies involved in AI lighting, revealing its upgraded Gaming Sync Box Kit 2 and Neon Rope Light 2 at CES 2024.

Linked to your gaming PC or console, its CogniGlow algorithm responds to what is happening in the game and adapts the lighting for a more immersive experience.

Lighting to monitor your mood

(Image credit: Nobi)

Nobi has unveiled its smart ceiling lamp that uses AI vision technology to detect and prevent falls, monitor health and even track activity patterns.

It is being pitched as a tool for the senior living and mobility markets and will be available in the U.S. this year.

Lepro has also announced a new suite of AI-powered home lighting products that use natural language processing to analyze voice commands and tailor the lights based on what you ask, rather than having to set the tone in an app.

They can also use facial recognition to analyze the emotional state of a user and change the lighting to match their mood.

Samsung fridge turned AI home hub

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung has gone “all-in” on artificial intelligence across its phones and home appliances. This includes a new AI Family Hub+ technology that is designed to bring together different appliances.

it is initially being built into the new Bespoke 4-door flex refrigerator, unveiled at CES. This includes internal cameras and AI vision capable of identifying individual food items. It can then suggest recipes based on what you have in stock.

AI grill that can cook a steak in minutes

(Image credit: Future)

Tom's Guide had the chance to see the SeerGrills Perfecta at CES 2024. This smart grill can ensure you get a perfect cook on anything and do so 10 times faster than other grills. With 360 degree cooking, it promises an even cook without the need to flip a burger or steak, according to the company.

Perfecta uses dual vertical infrared burners to pulse and move horizontally, reaching as high as 1,652° F. The result is a high-tech grill that can cook a 1-inch ribeye steak in as little as 90 seconds and four chicken breasts in 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

It uses artificial intelligence to monitor all aspects of the food, environment and cooking process. This includes the temperature and texture of the food.

Robot vacuum phone home

(Image credit: Roborock)

robot vacuum maker Roborock has a new flagship vacuum and mp called the S8 MaxV Ultra that includes a voice assistant, robot arm and video calling functionality.

Launching at CES 2024, the S8 MaxV can be controlled without the need for another device — just speak to it and tell it what to clean.

The built-in camera allows for AI-powered obstacle avoidance in addition to ability to call its owner, or have the owner call in remotely.

Check out our CES 2024 hub for all the latest news from the show as it happens. Follow the Tom’s Guide team in Las Vegas as we cover everything AI, as well as the best new TVs, laptops, fitness gear, wearables and smart home gadgets at the show.

And be sure to check out the Tom's Guide TikTok channel for all the newest videos from CES!