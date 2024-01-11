7 best smart home gadgets of CES 2024

It can be hard to keep track of the best smart home devices shown off at CES 2024. There has been no shortage of reveals from AI-powered appliances to robot assistants. Lucky for you, our team has sorted through the waves of upcoming products and concepts to pick out the gear that stands to make your life easier.

We've rounded up the 7 best smart home gadgets from the year's biggest tech show in the list below. These devices feature new apps and mechanical functions that will both improve your living space and make it even easier to use each day.

Be sure to check out our Best of CES 2024 award winners to see the 23 best gadgets of the show.

Best smart home controller

Linxura Smart Home Controller

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This compact puck-shaped device can control up to 52 smart home devices through an iPod-like scrollwheel. It sets itself apart from other physical smart home controllers because it is compatible with a wide range of platforms like Alexa, Sonos, LIFX and Philips. Future updates will add support for Matter and Google Home.

You can see up to four of your devices at a time on this tiny gadget's E Ink screen. Turn the click wheel and you can see additional pages of devices along with scenes to control them. Linxura's decision to opt for E ink over an LCD display pays off as the controller can last up to three months on a single charge. When it finally runs out of juice you recharge it by plugging a USB-C charger into a port on the back.

One click on the wheel will turn whatever device you’ve selected on while a double click will turn it off. However, you can also click and hold to rotate clockwise or counterclockwise to enable the wheel to adjust different smart home device functions like brightness, temperature, volume, etc. Linxura also sells a wall mount for the device on its website. This way, you can leave it mounted on your bed’s headrest or even on the wall in the kitchen where more people will be able to access and use it. Think of it much like a smart light switch, but for every connected device in your home. The Linxura Smart Controller is available now for $99.

Best smart lights

Nanoleaf Permanent Outdoor Lights

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

Like the Govee Permanent Outdoor light kit we reviewed last year, Nanoleaf's smart exterior lighting system is weatherproof to be left outside all year round. These multicolor lights add extra visibility and style to your home's outdoor spaces such as your front yard or back patio.

You can use the Nanoleaf app to cycle through hues and animated patterns. These lights will also sync with Nanoleaf's new Orchestrator desktop app to use your computer as a direct sound source. This lets you sync your lights to move with clean audio from any music streaming platform or audio player.

As it stands, most smart lights use your smartphone or tablet's built-in microphones to sync smart lights to the beat. Unfortunately nearby sounds like passing cars or people talking could ruin the effect. The new lights are set to arrive in Spring 2024, with pricing to be revealed at a later date.

Best robot vacuum

RoboRock S8 MaxV Ultra

(Image credit: Roborock)

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is the company's most intelligent hybrid robot vacuum and mop. Roborock's onboard computer powers a voice assistant, robot arm, and advanced obstacle avoidance. It can even make video calls or let you drop in on a live video feed provided by its built-in camera as it cruises around your rooms. This makes it even more versatile as one of the best security cameras and robot vacuums available. Plus it supports the Matter protocol to work with any smart home ecosystem going forward.

When the S8 MaxV Ultra finishes cleaning (using AI to adjust cleaning settings) each room of your home, it automatically returns to its compact docking station to empty its dirt bin, refill its mop, and charge up its battery. On top of that, the base cleans itself and washes the mop with hot water then a blow dry to ensure everything is clean to prevent odors. This Roborock variant can even be connected directly to your home's plumbing pipes to provide the robot with clean water and drainage without you having to fill up and empty tanks. The S8 MaxV Ultra will be available from Roborock for $1,800 this April.

Best home robot

Samsung Ballie Robot

(Image credit: Future)

AI had a major presence in Samsung's smart home lineup from appliances like its Bespoke smart fridge to its latest televisions. Samsung's Ballie AI robot has a leg up on competition from brands like LG because it can project video, control your smart home devices, and even map out your smart home using LiDAR to place connected devices on SmartThings Map View as it wanders around your home. Ballie can even answer your calls and send you a message with updates on your pets. Unfortunately, there are no details on price, launch or availability.

Best smart lock

Lockly Visage

(Image credit: Lockly)

The Lockly Visage is the first home smart lock that uses facial scanning to unlock your door. It works by using two 2MP-resolution IR cameras to accurately detect your face from about three feet away. Not only does this keep your hands completely free, but it works efficiently in under two seconds.

Lockly's app lets you store up to 100 face profiles, configure motion its motion sensor, and control the smart lock over the internet thanks to its built-in Wi-Fi. We've used Lockly's Flex and Vision models before and can vouch for the responsiveness of their fingerprint reader and PIN Genie scrambling function that have been carried over to this model. We plan to test the Visage before it releases this summer for $349.

Best smart appliance

LG Smart WashCombo

(Image credit: LG)

LG's all-in-one washer saves you valuable room by combining a washer and dryer into a single appliance. Despite its space-saving ventless design, the WashCombo can still hold 5.0 cu Ft of large laundry piles or a king-sized comforter.

Once you throw your load in, the washer's onboard AI uses sensors to detect fabrics, soil level, and size. This then creates an optimized cleaning setting almost instantly and finishes a job in just two hours. Of course, this appliance ships with LG's ThinQ smart home platform lets you check on a cycle's status, control the washer, and receive notifications from anywhere over the web.

The SmartWash Combo WM6998HBA ($2,999, LG) is now available for purchase at LG.com.

Best smart security camera

Abode Edge Wireless Security Camera

(Image credit: Abode)

If you own a larger property, then Abode's new wireless Edge security camera packs a game-changing 1.5-mile Wi-Fi range. It's the first camera to use WiFi HaLow, a low-power long-range wireless data transmission signal that travels much further than your standard Wi-Fi signals. Its throughput is seriously limited between a measly 150 Kbps to 15 Mbps — however still enough for a stable video feed.

Abode hasn't shared any specs aside from its weatherproof IP67 rating and the built-in 6,000-mAh battery capacity, which the company claims should last for up to one full year. The camera sits in a deep-sleep mode until its motion sensor detects actitvity to stretch this battery life even further.

The Abode Edge Camera is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2024, and will cost $199. You'll also have to own the Abode home security system to use it, which starts at $139 for its most basic setup, the Abode Security Kit.

Check out our CES 2024 hub for all the latest news from the show as it happens. Follow the Tom’s Guide team in Las Vegas as we cover everything AI, as well as the best new TVs, laptops, fitness gear, wearables and smart home gadgets at the show.

And be sure to check out the Tom's Guide TikTok channel for all the newest videos from CES!