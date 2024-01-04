Holy crap! Bemis unveils the ultimate bidet for CES 2024 — complete with an app

It's easy to laugh at a toilet seat and bidet combo that comes with its own app. After all, this is just the type of product that's designed to make it on our weirdest gadget list at CES 2024.

Yes, this could be a very easy way to flush $399 down the toilet, but think about what you're getting. The Bemis BB-1200 Bidet Toilet Seat has a ton of features built in, including unlimited warm water, a heated seat, an air dryer and a wireless remote.

This remote lets you adjust everything from the nozzle position and pressure to the water and seat temperatures. Plus, you can program two user presets with all your preferences ready to...go.

(Image credit: Bemis)

But that's not all! The Bemis Living App interfaces with the toilet seat so you can adjust the settings and create customized presets right from your iPhone or Android phone. Sounds kinda silly, but you know you're bringing your phone in the bathroom anyway to scroll TikTok and play Wordle.

Available in April, the BB-1200 Bidet Toilet seat does require power, so you'll need to make sure you're within 4 feet of an outlet. But at least there's a built-in night light.

(Image credit: Bemis)

I was initially skeptical of bidets myself, but my family has really enjoyed the couple I installed in our home. And there's a controller on the side of mine that lets you adjust the pressure on the fly. The only complaint is that the water is too cold, a problem which the BB-1200 solves.

Typically a new toilet seat will cost you about $35 on Home Depot and a separate bidet add-on costs $40 to $60. So spending $400 doesn't sound like a great value on paper. But if you really, really value your comfort, this combo could be worth splashing the cash.