Holy crap! Bemis unveils the ultimate bidet for CES 2024 — complete with an app

By Mark Spoonauer
published

Control your throne right from your phone

Bemis BB-1200 Bidet Toilet Seat
(Image credit: Bemis)

It's easy to laugh at a toilet seat and bidet combo that comes with its own app. After all, this is just the type of product that's designed to make it on our weirdest gadget list at CES 2024

Yes, this could be a very easy way to flush $399 down the toilet, but think about what you're getting. The Bemis BB-1200 Bidet Toilet Seat has a ton of features built in, including unlimited warm water, a heated seat, an air dryer and a wireless remote. 

This remote lets you adjust everything from the nozzle position and pressure to the water and seat temperatures. Plus, you can program two user presets with all your preferences ready to...go.

BB-1200 Bidet Toilet Seat remote control

(Image credit: Bemis)

But that's not all! The Bemis Living App interfaces with the toilet seat so you can adjust the settings and create customized presets right from your iPhone or Android phone. Sounds kinda silly, but you know you're bringing your phone in the bathroom anyway to scroll TikTok and play Wordle

Available in April, the BB-1200 Bidet Toilet seat does require power, so you'll need to make sure you're within 4 feet of an outlet. But at least there's a built-in night light.

Bemis BB-1200 Bidet Toilet Seat

(Image credit: Bemis)

I was initially skeptical of bidets myself, but my family has really enjoyed the couple I installed in our home. And there's a controller on the side of mine that lets you adjust the pressure on the fly. The only complaint is that the water is too cold, a problem which the BB-1200 solves. 

Typically a new toilet seat will cost you about $35 on Home Depot and a separate bidet add-on costs $40 to $60. So spending $400 doesn't sound like a great value on paper. But if you really, really value your comfort, this combo could be worth splashing the cash. 

More from Tom's Guide

Mark Spoonauer
Mark Spoonauer

Mark Spoonauer is the global editor in chief of Tom's Guide and has covered technology for over 20 years. In addition to overseeing the direction of Tom's Guide, Mark specializes in covering all things mobile, having reviewed dozens of smartphones and other gadgets. He has spoken at key industry events and appears regularly on TV to discuss the latest trends, including Cheddar, Fox Business and other outlets. Mark was previously editor in chief of Laptop Mag, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc. Follow him on Twitter at @mspoonauer.