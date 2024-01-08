TCL's mind-blowing QM89 Mini-LED TV is 115 inches and has a peak brightness of 5,000 nits

The TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV was one of the biggest and best TVs of 2023. Now, TCL is taking its flagship Mini-LED TV to the next level at CES 2024, with a massive 115-inch model that has some of the best specs of any TV we've ever seen.

Those aforementioned specs include a tested peak brightness of more than 5,000 nits controlled by 20,000 local dimming zones. In terms of color accuracy, the new 115-inch QM89 covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color space and can ramp up to a 144Hz refresh rate when connected to a PC.

Other improvements noted by TCL in a pre-briefing with Tom's Guide are the AIPQ Ultra Processor that powers all the local dimming zones and uses AI for improved upscaling and color reproduction, as well the 6.2.2-channel speaker system.

TCL has yet to announce pricing for this kingly TV, but we'll know more as we get closer to its launch later this year.

The battle of the big screen TVs

(Image credit: LG)

TCL's 115-inch Mini-LED might be the latest large-screen TV to make waves in the industry, it's certainly not alone. Samsung announced a 98-inch version of its Q80C QLED TV in the middle of last year, and LG recently announced a 98-inch QNED TV just ahead of this year's CES. In short, 100-inch TVs will soon be the norm.

That said, it's not the size of the QM8 that's most impressive — it's the brightness and the number of dimming zones.

There are no TVs on the market that can claim a peak brightness of 5,000 nits, though there's one here at CES with a peak brightness of 10,000 nits coming next year. It was only a few years ago at CES that Sony demoed a 10,000-nit concept TV that was roughly 20 inches in size — unfortunately, that never materialized into a real tangible product that people could buy.

The fact that TCL is really going forward with a 115-inch TV with a 5,000-nit peak brightness shows just how far we've come in TV technology in the last few years.

Will TCL be able to outshine the competition? We'll know for ourselves after we get a chance to see the rest of the 98-plus-inch TVs for ourselves later this week at CES.

