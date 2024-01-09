RIP Backbone One — I just saw the ultimate mobile game controller at CES 2024

At CES 2024, I got the chance to try out the Serafim S3 Cloud Gaming Controller. While the name may not be as catchy or memorable as the Backbone One, this new smartphone pad matches or beats it in almost every other way.

With customizability built into its fundamental design, a super comfortable ergonomic grip and compatibility to fit a whole host of thick and thin smartphones (even foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5), there is a lot to love here (and even more that I didn’t mention in that list).

For special (hall) effect

So to many nerds (shout-out), the phrase “hall effect joysticks” and “hall effect triggers” will be enough to have you channelling your inner Fry from Futurama and literally demanding that Serafim take your money.

But to explain it real quick, it is impossible for these joysticks to ever drift. If you’ve suffered the dreaded joystick drift with the likes of your Nintendo Switch OLED, you’ll know how huge this is. Not only that, but there isn’t a dead zone either — just nothing but smooth, seamless movement.

The whole hog

One of the reasons why Backbone One has remained dominant (in my opinion) is the fact the experience doesn’t stop at just the hardware. The Backbone app is easily best-in-class at providing a gaming OS for access to your entire on-phone library…well at least it was.

Serafirm is offering a lot of the same features, such as screenshotting, one-click recording, and easy access to all your recently played titles, but without the need to pay for a Backbone subscription to unlock all the features.

This is my next controller

Pair these with interchangeable grips for fine-tuned ergonomics and that additional depth of the controller’s brace to support super thick phones, then you’ll see just how impressive this system is, and how it’s well worth your hard-earned money… if only Serafim would release it!

Currently, Serafim is aiming for the first half of the year, and did confirm exclusively to Tom’s Guide that the price will be “less than $199.” You may be paying more of a premium for the additional hardware, but it will be so worth it.

