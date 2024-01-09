Plugable has just given us a glimpse of our MagSafe iPad dreams — but there is a catch

You see thousands of new gadget accessories at CES 2024 — from new cases to desk stands and everything in between. Plugable has taken the plunge with its first stands, and has (sort of) given us one of our dream iPad features in MagSafe.

Of course, this isn’t a full implementation. Instead, this is simply a magnetic stand designed to raise the iPad experience. But now that I’ve seen it, Apple, consider this my demand for this to be a reality in the next generation tablets.

I stan these stands

(Image credit: Plugable)

The specific new announcements I’m talking about are the AMS-STAND11 and 13. The number at the end corresponds to screen size, so the 11 is compatible with the iPad Air and 11-inch iPad Pro, whereas the 13-inch big brother takes the STAND13.

It’s a premium construction using aluminum alloy and silicone padding to keep an upmarket aesthetic atop your desk with durability guaranteed. The magnetic panel itself can be rotated 360 degrees, and the arm is adjustable by 180 degrees too — ensuring top notch levels of versatility.

Even better is the price — both the 11 and 13 are on-sale for $79.95 with a $5 off coupon for launch.

Give me MagSafe!

(Image credit: Plugable)

There are more stands on offer here. The PT-STANDX and PT-STAND1 (catchy names, I know) look perfect for laptops if you’re living the laptop/monitor working-from-home lifestyle. But we all know the real stars of the show here.

Plugable has teased us with what Apple has held out on for years now. Like, imagine this stand with full wireless charging capabilities… Pretty awesome, right? Let’s hope it happens with the 2024 iPads.

