Samsung unveils 2024 Bespoke Family Hub Refrigerator with Vision AI — here’s what it can do

Samsung is set to show off its new Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+ at CES 2024. This smart fridge integrates with your smart home ecosystem so that you can monitor its contents or play videos on its built-in smart display screen. However, it's a suite of compelling new AI features that make this year's model the strongest case for a smart fridge yet.

AI Vision Inside is one of this refrigerator's key new skills. It uses internal cameras to intelligently identify food items as they come and go from the appliance. Samsung's Vision AI technology accurately recognizes 33 different fresh foods from vegetables to proteins. These can then be added to a customizable ingredient list that appears on the fridge's 32-inch LCD screen. You can manually enter expiration dates so that the fridge can track and notify you of ingredients to use first.

This list connects with the Samsung Food app, which is now accessible on the Hub+ fridge display. You can use this to decide on available recipes or discover new ones and order ingredients directly to your home. A new “Image-to-Recipe” feature taps into the enhanced Vision AI now recognizes meals and multiple food items from photographs and explores dishes that can be made with those ingredients.

Meanwhile, you can use the Personalize AI feature to adapt recipes to reflect your dietary requirements. For example, you can alter a dish to make it vegan or look at fusion options to give your meal a new spin. This gets quite granular so you'll be able to accommodate gluten-free, pescatarian, dairy-free and other diets.

Speaking of diets, you can connect your Samsung Health profile to Samsung Food for AI-powered nutrition planning. Tailored Meal Plan is a feature that analyzes your health information to create a personalized meal plan based on your health needs. This can help with goals to reduce fat or increase protein intake to gain muscle.

The Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+ doesn't have a release date or price just yet. With that said, we're looking forward to seeing it in action at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9th to 12th.