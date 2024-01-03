LG’s new AI washer-dryer combo can wash and dry your clothes in under 2 hours

LG Electronics' new Smart WashCombo will make its public debut at CES 2024. This single machine runs a complete wash and dry cycle in under two hours without having to transfer clothes between different machines. While it's not the first all-in-one washing machine, its technology and customizability are a game-changer.

This appliance prioritizes efficiency with a ventless space-saving design that consumes up to 60 percent less energy compared to its vented counterparts. Paired with Inverter HeatPump technology, this machine cleans and dries fast with minimal noise. Don't let its slimmer profile fool you though — the WashCombo comes equipped with a generous 5.0 cu Ft. capacity to accommodate larger loads, including king-size comforters.

Its ventless design and standard 120v plug means it can be installed in virtually any household from high-rise condos to a small studio apartment. Plus you can adapt the setup to meet your needs with multiple pedestal and riser options. To make the machine even more versatile you can add on an LG SideKick pedestal washer to knock out another load of laundry simultaneously or equip it with a pull-out storage pedestal. This new addition to LG's laundry lineup is far more than just a mechanical upgrade—it boasts a plethora of innovative tech features like AI sensing and smart home connectivity too.

(Image credit: LG)

LG's SmartThinQ Technology integrates the WashCombo into your smart home for remote control capabilities and voice command functionality through Google or Alexa voice assistants. You can effortlessly manage the appliance, download additional cycles, check on the status of a wash, and more.

Among its key features, the new WashCombo's built-in intelligence means you instantly get optimized cleaning settings after you throw a load in. AI-driven sensors detect fabric texture, soil level, and load size, automatically selecting the optimal wash/dry motions and temperatures for meticulous fabric care. The ezDispense Automatic Dispenser further streamlines your laundry process by accurately dispensing detergent and fabric softener for multiple loads, reducing the need for constant refills.

Of course, you can always control your washes manually. The WashCombo's built-in LCD Digital Dial Control is large and easy to use for intuitive navigation through over 20 cycles. Its more advanced cycles include allergen-friendly options, ensuring a comprehensive clean in under 30 minutes and utilizing steam to eliminate over 95% of dust, pet dander, and pollen. Additionally, its ezLintFilter simplifies lint removal after every load, enhancing convenience and maintenance.

The SmartWash Combo WM6998HBA ($2,999, LG) is now available for purchase at LG.com. Our team is looking forward to seeing it firsthand at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 9th to 12th.