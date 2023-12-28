LG debuting 98-inch QNED TV at CES 2024 with huge AI picture upgrades

If you thought AI was a big trend in 2023, you haven't seen anything yet. LG is putting AI front and center for its new lineup of QNED and QNED Mini LED TVs for CES 2024, with deep learning technologies galore designed to deliver better picture quality. And there's a giant 98-inch model for those seeking a larger-than-life image.

You can tell LG really wants to make our best TV list with these new sets, as its new a8 AI processor for LG's QNED TVs is rated to offer a 1.3x increase in AI performance, a 2.3x boost in graphics performance and a 1.6x faster processing speed.

So what do all those fancy number mean? According to LG's press release, LG's AI Picture Pro leverages deep learning to distinguish faces, objects and backgrounds within a scene and then enriches the texture and fine details.

Meanwhile, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro splits the picture into blocks and analyzes them in real-time to elevate details with "precise HDR optimization to deliver three-dimensional picture quality."

You can even customize the picture quality via AI with the Personalized Picture Wizard. Instead of choosing from static preset names, you select the images you live from a given selection to tweak the image to your tastes.

The AI buzzword extends to AI Sound Pro. The goal is to deliver virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the TV's built-in speakers.

Other highlights of the new LG QNED TV lineup include enhanced color reproduction, as well as Precision Dimming technology for the QNED Mini LED models. Plus, the QNED90 model gets Million Grey Scale for differentiating between shades of gray with 20-bit accuracy, resulting in better contrast.

Last but not least, LG's webOS smart TV platform lets users create their own profiles. And the new QNED TVs are smart enough to differentiate between voices based on their profiles to offer personalized recommendations. You also get a slicker home UI for easier access to services, as well as support for both AirPlay and Chromecast.

Beyond the 98-inch monster, other LG QNED sizes include 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 86 inches. Pricing isn't yet available, but we hope to go hands on with these sets at CES 2024 and bring you our impressions of how well this AI tech works.