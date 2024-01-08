Kohler unveils ‘multi-sensory showering experience’ for CES 2024 that lets you control water, light, sound and steam

As CES 2024 kicks off this week, the smart-home sector is predicted to be a prominent feature this year. We've seen plenty so far, but as the show gets underway, there'll be even more to examine. Everything from smart cooking appliances and tools to striking and innovative kitchen and bathroom products are on our radar.

Leading brand Kohler — known for its cutting-edge designs, recently unveiled a new line-up of innovative bathroom products. And for those looking to upgrade their bathroom style, you’ll certainly be wowed.

Among its new products, is Kohler’s most advanced Numi 2.0 smart toilet, costing a whopping $11,5000. Not only does this offer personalized cleansing and dryer functions, advanced flush performance, and a heated seat, but it even has a quality, built-in ambient lighting and speaker system — should you wish to be entertained whilst on the throne.

Kohler Formation 01 faucet (Image credit: Kohler)

If you prefer a show-stopping sink, however, the Kohler x SR_A Formation 01 faucet will certainly fit the bill. With its bold, orange color and sculptural-like design, this quirky faucet is certainly eye-catching.

For me, the most impressive product in the Kohler range is the Anthem+ Smart Showering Valves and Controls. The kind of thing you'd get if you fancy a personal, spa retreat in the comfort of your own home.

It comes with a snazzy, little remote control to instantly create a "multi-sensory showering experience". You can control up to 12 outlets of water, and 11 Kohler-created spa "experiences" through water, light, sound, and steam. What’s more, the Anthem Showering Valves can be customized via your smartphone or tablet when connected with the Kohler Konnect app. It also works with Google Home or Amazon's Alexa.

Anthem+ Smart Showering Valves and Controls. (Image credit: Kohler)

Through your existing shower sprays, rainheads, or hand showers, the combination of warm water, flow zones, and steam will certainly raise your average bathroom experience. Prices start at $2,800, which isn't pocket change but might well be worth it if you want a personal spa in your home.

Check out our CES 2024 hub for all the latest news from the show as it happens. Follow the Tom’s Guide team in Las Vegas as we cover everything AI, as well as the best new TVs, laptops, fitness gear, wearables and smart home gadgets at the show.

And be sure to check out the Tom's Guide TikTok channel for all the newest videos from CES!