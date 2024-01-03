Samsung doubles down on AI for its latest robot vacuum — here’s how it’ll help clean your house

Samsung is readying a new robot vacuum to debut at CES 2024 that’ll hopefully show you just how useful it can be to have artificial intelligence clean your house. The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo is the company’s first combination of robot vacuum and mop while the on-board AI handles object avoidance and spotting stains on your hard floor or carpet.

Let’s say the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo is tasked with cleaning up your condo; it’ll use AI-powered obstacle avoidance to navigate around furniture as well as distinguish between floor types. Samsung says this model has an expanded number of objects it’ll recognise over its predecessor, the Jet Bot AI+ (pictured above), and can automatically suggest “no-go zones” like the bathroom.

Once it’s detected a stain on a hard floor, it’ll travel back to its clean station to heat the mop pads with high temperature steam and water before returning to the mess. The spinning mops let fly at 170 RPM to scrub off whatever is tarnishing your floor.

Once the AI detects a carpet (or plush rug), it’ll determine whether to lift up the mop pads or fully detach them at the clean station to avoid cross contamination. This is a pretty neat feature that’s not yet common on robot vacuums with mop attachments. Once it sets to work on the carpet, the vacuum will automatically boost suction power if needed to get to the deep-lying dust that may be nestling in amongst the fibres.

How much will it cost?

The Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo will be on show at CES 2024 next week (Image credit: Samsung)

All pretty impressive stuff, which begs the question: how much is it likely to cost? Samsung hasn’t revealed that, noting the product is still “currently in development”. The aforementioned Jet Bot AI+ came to market in 2021 with a $1,300 price tag, so we can reasonably expect it to be the same — or north of — that figure. Which would put it very much in the premium category and more expensive than many of the best robot vacuums we’ve tested.

Considering this isn’t just a vacuum but a mop as well, we wouldn’t be surprised if it arrives at an even higher price point.

What other features does it have?

The AI smarts are accompanied by features you’d expect from a robot vacuum at this level: a self-emptying and self-cleaning charging base (Samsung calls it the “clean station”) which will empty the robot's bin and refill its water tank.

According to the company’s press release: “The clean station supplies a 3-step Total Cleaning System for mop pads, which includes auto wash, steam cleaning and auto dry with hot air. After it washes the mops with hot water heated by high temperature steam, it then sprays steam on them to prevent odors, enabling more hygienic maintenance.”

It also looks the part, with a sleek and minimalist round form factor and all-white colorway. What we don’t know are some of the core stats: run time, water tank capacity or battery life. It’s also not clear if the robot has a camera on board, which seems likely but hasn’t been confirmed by Samsung.

There’s also no firm release date although Samsung says it will be providing demonstrations of the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo at CES 2024 next week.

Tom’s Guide will be reporting live from the show floor in Vegas so make sure you keep up with all our spotlessly clean coverage as it happens.