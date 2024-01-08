Hisense 2024 TV lineup: All the new ULED models coming this year

This year, Hisense is once more committed to delivering exceptional quality mini LEDs to market off the back of the previous year’s high, which saw it gaining on rival Samsung in market growth . At CES 2024 , Hisense is pushing its potential to the next level with a multitude of ULED, QLED, and laser TV options that could give Samsung a run for its money again this year.

The U8K stunned crowds across the world in 2023 launching as the largest mini-LED in the industry at 100-inch, and this year is no different. The display firm is highlighting at the forefront of its 2024 TV lineup two powerful ULED X models, the 98UX QLED and 110UX QLED, which promise to be immediate rivals to various OLEDs on the market.

Additionally, the firm’s ULED line will be enhanced to serve Hisense’s newfound mantra of “big screen, big value.” Such upgrades to the U8N include 3,000 nits of brightness, ATSC 3.0 functionality, several gaming improvements, and a wider range of sizes from 55-in to 85-inch, with the U6N starting at $400.

Hisense is also touting the high-flying potential of its U76N QLED, which will be available in 2 different options at 100 inches. These will include several AI upgrades, like AI HDR Enhancement, noise reduction, detail enhancement, and local tone mapping.

Last, but certainly not least, Hisense has also announced a slew of Laser TV options. These serve as the company’s lineup of UST projectors with loads of use case variety, like an Ultra Black Laser TV for up to 94% light reduction, or a rollable screen laser TV that offers users easy access without getting in the way of wall space. Included in the mix is an upgraded C1 projector with an auto-image integration feature.

Hisense 2024 TVs: ULED X lineup

110UX

Hisense is considering both of its new UX series of ULEDs revolutionary and it's by design. At 110-in, the aptly-named 110UX is quite a stunner and hard to miss on the show floor of CES 2024. It takes up after the company's UK Mini-LED TV from last year, sporting similar gains in brightness and contrast levels at a phenomenal rate.

Of most importance is the 110UX ULED's 40,000 backlight zones, a first for the industry, which allows it up to 10,000 nits of brightness and unparalleled dynamic range. It also covers 95% of the BT.2020 color palette and is equipped with Hisense's latest Hi-View Engine X chip, an AI processor that will ensure the ULED has dynamically adjusted contrast and depth ratios.

A 4.2.2 channel speaker and Dolby Atmos FlexConnect support are avid inclusions, rounding out the 110UX ULED's specs as a masterclass entertainment system.

98UX

At 98-in, the 98UX ULED is set to be a prime contender this year against rival OLEDs in the market. It's set to feature 5,000 nits of peak brightness (double against last year's model), an astounding 10,000 local dimming zones, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 4.2.2 channel speaker for incredible audio support.

Hisense is considering its ULED X line of TVs as being potential OLED killers through not only impressive specs and picture fidelity, but also value.

Hisense 2024 TVs: ULED lineup

U6N, U7N, U8N series

Hisense's newest Mini-LED TVs will be kitted out with some exciting upgrades for 2024, including ATSC 3.0, WiFi 6e, 144Hz refresh rate, and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Several enhancements will also make these Hisense ULEDs a gamer's paradise, like both G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility, ALLM, and Game Mode Pro.

Only the U7 and U8 series will be leveraging the company's Hi-View Engine Pro chipset, which is slated to gift these models several AI advancements that include Dynamic Tone Mapping, Face Detection, as well as AI Detail and HDR enhancements.

The 2024 ULED TV lineup out of Hisense will range from 55" to 85".

Hisense 2024 TVs: U76N ULED

The new U76N ULED acts as a pseudo cousin to last year's U8K Mini-LED TV, which did gangbusters and remains heralded as one of the most colorful TVs tested by Tom's Guide. This newer iteration is no different, acting as the poster child for Hisense's mantra of "Big Screen, Big Features."

Thus, the U76N sports a magnificent 100-inch display with a variety of awesome upgrades, like 144Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi 6e, and IMAX Enhanced, all built on the Google TV backbone. Although pricing remains to be seen, Hisense does relay that its U76N ULED will hit retailers later this month.

Hisense 2024 TVs: Laser TV lineup

At CES 2024, Hisense will also be showcasing a wide range of varied laser TV offerings, which is simply the company's projector lineup. These include an 8K Sonic Laser TV that leverages 33 million pixels for 8K picture quality on a sound emitting screen, an Ultra Black Laser TV Screen for the highest contrast levels at 94% light rejection, an Ultra Slim Laser TV with an 88-in ALR screen as wide as a 14-in laptop, and a Rollable Screen Laser TV allowing for one-touch lifting.

A Dynamic Zone Laser TV will also be at the show, which is a UST projector that uses dynamic light steering for reduced blacks in dark scenes by as much as 50% and increased brightness by 500%. The Hisense C1 Pro projector will also be in attendance, sporting an auto-image integration feature.

