Withings BeamO debuts at CES 2024 — and it could revolutionize at-home health monitoring

Withings is betting big on at-home healthcare with its CES 2024 debut of the BeamO, a diminutive four-in-one health monitoring device with support for Apple Health. Built to help folks avoid needless trips to the doctor, the BeamO measures body temperature and blood oxygen saturation while providing medical-grade ECG readings. The device also serves a digital stethoscope for monitoring heart and lung functions.

About the size of a TV remote control, the BeamO looks similar to Withings' other no-contact body thermometers, just with the addition of three more health tools. Here’s what each ones does.

Withings BeamO: At-home monitoring for serious health issues

The BeamO monitors for signs of major health issues, including atrial fibrillation (AFib), blood oxygen desaturation, heart murmurs, asthma, COPD and more. Of course, the device alone can’t diagnose any of these conditions. But users can easily log their BeamO readings to share with a healthcare professional via the Withings app.

That app supports multiple user profiles, so one device can be used for an entire household. Users can additionally track and log symptoms, set reminders to take readings, and even stream their stethoscope audio directly to a doctor during telehealth appointments. Battery life is an impressive eight months.

Withings Beamo: Price, availability and FDA clearance

Withings plans to sell the BeamO for $250 when it tentatively ships in early summer. However, that ship date depends on FDA approval of BeamO's various health monitoring functions.

Still, if and when the Withings BeamO comes to market, it could be a powerful tool in any family’s wellness kit. The price is high but not absurdly so, especially if it’s built to last. And both the telehealth and Apple Health integration are convenient bonuses, assuming they work as intended.

With that in mind, we look forward to putting the Withings BeamO through its paces as soon as the FDA gives the device the green light.

