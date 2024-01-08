Garmin’s newest smartwatch is the female-focused Lily 2 — here’s what’s changed

The Garmin Lily has always been Garmin’s petite, stylish smartwatch, with features designed for women — it scooped the best-looking award in our guide to the best Garmin watches. Today, Garmin officially announced the Lily 2 — the next generation of the Lily line, with two different versions to choose from. This comes as part of the brand’s CES 2024 announcements, which also include the new HRM-Fit heart rate monitor , designed to clip to the front of your sports bra, and a Garmin Connect redesign.

But what’s changed and what can you expect from the Garmin Lily 2? While we’re yet to get our hands on a sample to test, here’s everything you need to about the price, availability and specs of the new smartwatch:

Garmin Lily 2: Price and availability

The Garmin Lily 2 has two different versions — the Lily 2 which comes with a silicone band and comes in two different color options — cream gold and metallic lilac, and will cost $249/£249. There’s also the Lily 2 Classic, which has a leather strap and comes in three different bezel options — cream gold, silver, or dark bronze. The Lily 2 Classic also has Garmin Pay contactless payments for paying from your wrist on the move. The Lily 2 Classic costs $279/£299.

Garmin Lily 2: Design and new features

On the surface, the Lily 2 looks pretty similar to the original Garmin Lily — both watches have the same 34-millimeter button-less case and slim strap. The watch still has the same monochromatic touchscreen we saw on the first model, which is handy for scrolling through notifications on the move. As mentioned above, the slightly more expensive Lily 2 Classic has built-in Garmin Pay, whereas the cheaper Garmin Lily 2 doesn’t.

Both the Garmin Lily 2 and Lily 2 Classic use your phone’s connected GPS — this means you’ll have to take your phone with you when recording runs and bike rides out of the house.

The Lily 2 also has all of the basics we’ve come to expect from the best fitness trackers and best smartwatches on the market, including 24/7 heart rate monitoring, step count, and calories burned. You can also keep an eye on your Pulse Ox, stress levels, and sleep all from your wrist. You’ll get to use Garmin’s Body Battery feature to see how well you’ve recovered, and Garmin’s Morning Report to see everything from your sleep to the weather at a glance.

But what’s new and why would you upgrade to the newer model? The Garmin Lily 2 has some of Garmin’s newer health tracking features, including new sports profiles like Zumba, Afrobeat and Bollywood dancing. You can also get move alerts, similar to those you’ll find on the best Apple Watches, to remind you to keep moving throughout the day.

Finally, as the Lily 2 is marketed at women, you’ll be able to use all of Garmin’s female health tracking features, like menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy tracking.

When connected to the Garmin Connect app, (which is getting a big redesign — announced at CES 2024), you’ll also be able to see text messages and smartphone alerts on your wrist.

Check out our CES 2024 hub for all the latest news from the show as it happens. Follow the Tom’s Guide team in Las Vegas as we cover everything AI, as well as the best new TVs, laptops, fitness gear, wearables and smart home gadgets at the show.

And be sure to check out the Tom's Guide TikTok channel for all the newest videos from CES!