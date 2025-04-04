Microsoft's 50th anniversary Copilot event interrupted by protestor

Microsoft hosted a special live event at its headquarters today (April 4) to mark its 50th anniversary and promote the new features coming to its Copilot AI assistant. But less than 30 minutes in, something unexpected happened.

Tom's Guide was there in person to witness a protestor interrupt Microsoft Copilot CEO Mustafa Suleyman in the middle of his presentation. The woman began decrying Microsoft's business of selling AI tools and technologies to Israel specifically for use in combat.

"Shame on you all!" She shouted. "You have blood on your hands!"

The woman went on for several minutes, and Suleyman politely stood there repeatedly saying "I hear your protest."

The protestor was not visible on the livestream but could be seen by our editor in the venue. She spoke for several minutes before being escorted out, and Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates was sitting perhaps 50 feet away. (Image credit: Future)

"50,000 people have died, and Microsoft powers this genocide in our region," she continued. "You are a war profiteer!"

The Associated Press published the results of an investigation into Microsoft and OpenAI's business dealings with Israel earlier this year.

The AP reported that the Israeli military significantly increased its use of AI systems (including Microsoft software and use of Microsoft's Azure servers) to hunt down militants in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attack in October 2023, and that civilian deaths in the region have gone up significantly since then.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“This is the first confirmation we have gotten that commercial AI models are directly being used in warfare,” AI Now Institute chief AI scientist (and former OpenAI senior safety engineer) Heidy Khlaaf told the AP early this year. “The implications are enormous for the role of tech in enabling this type of unethical and unlawful warfare going forward.”

In the wake of that revelation five Microsoft employees were ejected from a company meeting in which they were protesting the revelations revealed by the AP's investigation. The protestor who interrupted Suleyman's presentation today was allowed to speak for several minutes before being escorted from the venue.