CES 2024 day 4 — 7 more gadgets that you need to know about

If you thought all the best announcements at CES 2024 would happen on the first couple of days, you were mistaken. Day 4 of the show is now here, and the end of the show is drawing ever nearer, but there’s no shortage of cool gadgets and products out on the show floor.

Best of CES 2024 is live — 23 best gadgets of the show!

Some of those gizmos are a little bizarre, like brain-reading headphones, while others could prove to make a real difference in your day to day lives. Alexa getting generative AI capabilities is one notable example, even if you think AI is just a gimmick.

Here are 7 new products you should know about heading into CES 2024 day 4...

Generative AI comes to Alexa

(Image credit: Splash Music)

One of countless numbers of AI announcements at CES 2024 is that generative AI is coming to the Alexa virtual assistant . Large language model capabilities were made available to Alexa skill developers last year , and the first ones are now here.

Three new skills are coming, including an updated version of the game 20 questions — uses AI to enhance user interactivity. There’s also a character creation tool, which lets you interact with fictional characters in real time. They can be totally original or based on people who do or have existed. Then there’s a music creation tool that will generate new tracks based on your own prompts, with the added ability to customize it after the fact. Once done, that'll be sent to your phone to download.

Those skills are available now, and you simply need to ask Alexa to “open Volley Games”, “open Character.AI” or “open Slash Music”.

HiSense UX Mini-LED TV

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There’s no shortage of extreme TVs at any tech show, but the new HiSense UX Mini-LED TV looks like the best of the lot . In fact, if the specs touted by HiSense are accurate it could be a record breaker in itself — all thanks to a 110-inch screen with 10,000 nit brightness and 40,000 local dimming zones.

Essentially that means it’s one of the brightest TVs ever made, and in a larger form factor. On top of this you also have 4.2.2 channel Dolby Atmos speakers, 4K resolution, covers 100% DCI-P3 color space and the Hi-View Engine X — which utilizes a 16-bit AI neural chip to offer object-based upscaling. 4 HDMI ports are included too, though only 2 of them are full speed HDMI 2.1.

There’s no word on pricing or availability just yet, but we expect the HiSense UX Mini-LED TV will launch sometime later this year.

Lockly Zeno Series Visage smart lock

(Image credit: Lockly)

We’ve already seen plenty of smart locks with biometric security, but that usually involves fingerprint scanners. What if your lock could scan your face and have your door ready to open when you reach it? The Lockly Zeno Series Versage smart lock can do just that.

Aided by built-in Wi-Fi and a pair of 2MP IR face-scanning cameras, this lock is capable of recognising up to 100 face profiles and have your door ready to unlock in less than 2 seconds. Of course it still has a fingerprint reader, an auto-scrambling PIN pad and the option to unlock via iPhone or Apple Watch via HomeKit. But they’re not quite as impressive, or convenient.

The LocklyZeno Series Visage smart lock goes on sale this summer, for $349.

MW75-Neuro brain-scanning headphones

(Image credit: Future)

Yes there really are headphones that can scan your brain activity at CES 2024, made thanks to a partnership between Neurable and audiophile brand Master & Dynamics. Using this brainwave-scanning feature, and paired with a companion app, the MW75-Neuro can apparently measure how focussed you are.

They’re also capable of detecting signs of stress, at which point the headphones prompt you to take a break. The feature has more of a practical use too, with testing showing how a user could simply mouth commands like “skip track” and have it be picked up by the headphones. Plus compared to more scientific brain-scanning tech, a simple pair of cans looks a lot less threatening.

If these sound interesting, they’ll be available to buy before the end of March for the princely sum of $649.

Segway E2 Pro

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re looking for a new electric scooter to aid your commute, Segway’s $499 E2 Pro might be the CES reveal to keep an eye on — especially since it has safety features you won’t find on other similarly priced scooters.

This scooter offers a 16.8-mile range, a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour and a 750W motor for hill gradients up to 18%. Plus handlebar turn signals, ambient lights, traction control (with 10-inch tires) and support for Apple Find My. The cheaper Segway E2 and E2 Plus will also be available for lower price tags, but with slightly less powerful hardware. Be sure to check out our overview of Segway’s CES 2024 announcements for more details.

Minitailz AI smart collar

(Image credit: Invoxia)

That’s right AI for your pets, in the form of a smart collar for cats and dogs. Priced at $99, the Mintailz AI smart collar is able to track usual things like location, heart rate and activity, while also monitoring heart health and appetite. The AI is involved to help analyze that information and ensure you’re up to date on any potential health problems.

Battery life is rated for 10-14 days per charge, while IP67 water and dust resistance and real time location tracking using a combination of GPS, LTE and Wi-Fi, Though this will require a SIM Card and an $8.30-per-month subscription. Which is a small price to pay if you have a dog that likes to slip off for a solo adventure when you’re not looking.

Linxura Smart Controller

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There are loads of ways to control your smart home, but if you’re not a fan of using voice controls or having to meddle with apps, then CES 2024 could have the perfect smart home controller for you. And the Linxura Smart Controller has an iPod-style scrollwheel that’s oh-so satisfying to use.

The best part is that this physical controller works for products from multiple manufacturers, including those compatible with Alexa, Sonos, LIFX and Phillips — plus upcoming support for Matter and Google Home. The controller can store up to 52 devices, and you use the scroll wheel to move between them and control things like brightness or temperature. The e-ink display also means you can get up to 3 months on a single charge.

The Linxura Smart Controller is available now for $99.

Honorable mentions

(Image credit: Sony)

As ever there are plenty of impressive products on the CES show floor that deserve an honorable mention. Either for being impressive, albeit not that exciting, or just plain bonkers. Like Sony’s new spatial computing headset , complete with dual 1.3” 4K OLED microdisplays, a Qualcomm XR2+ Gen 2 chipset and a pair of bespoke controllers. Sadly this isn’t a PSVR 2 successor, because it’s built for making games rather than playing them.

Klipsch and Onkyo have also joined forces for a new soundbar that’ll have audiophiles excited, due out in April later this year. If you want something truly bonkers, then there’s always the eVTOL Flying Car , an actual car that features fold-out propellers that supposedly allow the car to take off and fly over upcoming traffic jams. We’ll believe it when we can actually buy one, though.

Check out our CES 2024 hub for all the latest news from the show as it happens. Follow the Tom’s Guide team in Las Vegas as we cover everything AI, as well as the best new TVs, laptops, fitness gear, wearables and smart home gadgets at the show.

And be sure to check out the Tom's Guide TikTok channel for all the newest videos from CES!