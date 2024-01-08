The hottest gadget at CES 2024? This AI grill can cook steaks in as little as 90 seconds

As someone who likes to grill using an "old-fashioned" propane, six-burner Monument grill from Home Depot that cost about $650, I was pretty skeptical when I saw Seergrills announce its new Perfecta, the "world's first AI powered grill."

Then at CES 2024 I saw this thing in person and it's definitely an impressive piece of technology. It's literally the hottest thing at the show as the Perfecta uses dual vertical infrared burners to pulse and move horizontally, reaching as high as 1,652° F while providing 360° cooking.

The result is a high-tech grill that can cook a 1-inch ribeye steak in as little as 90 seconds and four chicken breasts in 2 minutes and 30 seconds. So where does the AI come in?

Seergrills says that it uses a powerful quad-core processor and a suite of smart sensors which measure aspects of the food and environment, including thickness and temperature. You set your desired doneness and sear level via a touchscreen interface.

(Image credit: Future)

The benefit of the vertical burners and 360° cooking is that you don't need to flip, so the Perfecta does the edges and sides simultaneously. Plus, you don't have to worry about flare-ups while you grill, as the Perfecta exhausts water vapor and gasses out the top while catching fat drips in a dishwasher-safe drip tray below.

The Perfecta app lets you take things further, setting your preference for doneness and sear level but also enabling you to rate your meals within the app so the AI can learn and improve over time.

You'll need a 12V electric connection as well as a propane hookup to use the Perfecta. And the company says its stainless steel and ceramic glass design is build to withstand the elements.

(Image credit: Future)

I see two drawbacks here. One is the astronomical $3,500 price, though there's a $1,000 discount for those who pre-order theirs before January 15 through www.seergrills.com.

My other reservation is about the sheer joy of grilling. It's one of those few times I get to disconnect from tech and just enjoy the backyard, especially during the summer. I don't mind cooking steaks for the usual 5 to 6 minutes per side. Plus, not everyone in the family wants their steaks cooked the same way.

Regardless, I look forward to seeing how well the Seergrills Perfecta works in the real world.

