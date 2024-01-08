The new Samsung Ballie robot wows at CES 2024 — an AI companion with a built-in projector

By Mark Spoonauer
published

The new Ballie is here

Samsung Ballie at CES 2024
(Image credit: Future)

Samsung says that it's going all-in on AI at CES 2024, and the new Ballie is proof of that. The new rolling AI robot companion has all-new capabilities, including a built-in projector that can display content as it rolls around. 

The advanced AI in Ballie can greet you at the door but also come to you when you call to it. And it can project content when you ask it. It has built-in front and rear cameras to detect and analyze its surroundings and can even learn recurring user patterns to automate various functions.

@tomsguide

♬ original sound - Tom’s Guide

As you might expect, Ballie can follow you around the home and control various smart home devices, including lights, air conditioners and washers and dryers.

But the real fun starts when Ballie turns into a projector, as it can stream content on walls, automatically adjusting the picture based on the lighting conditions and wall distance. The content itself can range from streaming your favorite shows in bed (on the ceiling) to YouTube recipes in the kitchen.

Samsung Ballie features

(Image credit: Future)

Ballie can even adjust its projection angle by detecting peoples' posture and facial angles. 

During a quick promo video, you get a good sense of everything Ballie can do. It can activate your dog's feeder when it's time for Fido to eat, then turn on your lights at a designated time. It then displays a welcome message on the floor when you get home. 

Image 1 of 3
Samsung Ballie video call projection
(Image credit: Future)

When it's time for your next video call, you can pick up Ballie and place it on your desk and it will project that meeting on the nearest wall. Or it can project your workout on the wall while displaying the health metrics from your Galaxy Watch 6

There's even a split-screen mode so if you get an incoming call you can see the live view from your nearby Samsung phone and talk to the caller. And when it's time for bed Ballie can project the stars above your bed.

We don't know if Ballie will be available for sale anytime soon or if it has a release date but we hope to get some hands-on time here at CES 2024. Stay tuned. 

Check out our CES 2024 hub for all the latest news from the show as it happens. Follow the Tom’s Guide team in Las Vegas as we cover everything AI, as well as the best new TVs, laptops, fitness gear, wearables and smart home gadgets at the show.

And be sure to check out the Tom's Guide TikTok channel for all the newest videos from CES!

More from Tom's Guide

Mark Spoonauer
Mark Spoonauer

Mark Spoonauer is the global editor in chief of Tom's Guide and has covered technology for over 20 years. In addition to overseeing the direction of Tom's Guide, Mark specializes in covering all things mobile, having reviewed dozens of smartphones and other gadgets. He has spoken at key industry events and appears regularly on TV to discuss the latest trends, including Cheddar, Fox Business and other outlets. Mark was previously editor in chief of Laptop Mag, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc. Follow him on Twitter at @mspoonauer.