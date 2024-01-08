The new Samsung Ballie robot wows at CES 2024 — an AI companion with a built-in projector

Samsung says that it's going all-in on AI at CES 2024, and the new Ballie is proof of that. The new rolling AI robot companion has all-new capabilities, including a built-in projector that can display content as it rolls around.

The advanced AI in Ballie can greet you at the door but also come to you when you call to it. And it can project content when you ask it. It has built-in front and rear cameras to detect and analyze its surroundings and can even learn recurring user patterns to automate various functions.

As you might expect, Ballie can follow you around the home and control various smart home devices, including lights, air conditioners and washers and dryers.

But the real fun starts when Ballie turns into a projector, as it can stream content on walls, automatically adjusting the picture based on the lighting conditions and wall distance. The content itself can range from streaming your favorite shows in bed (on the ceiling) to YouTube recipes in the kitchen.

Ballie can even adjust its projection angle by detecting peoples' posture and facial angles.

During a quick promo video, you get a good sense of everything Ballie can do. It can activate your dog's feeder when it's time for Fido to eat, then turn on your lights at a designated time. It then displays a welcome message on the floor when you get home.

When it's time for your next video call, you can pick up Ballie and place it on your desk and it will project that meeting on the nearest wall. Or it can project your workout on the wall while displaying the health metrics from your Galaxy Watch 6.

There's even a split-screen mode so if you get an incoming call you can see the live view from your nearby Samsung phone and talk to the caller. And when it's time for bed Ballie can project the stars above your bed.

We don't know if Ballie will be available for sale anytime soon or if it has a release date but we hope to get some hands-on time here at CES 2024. Stay tuned.

