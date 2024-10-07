I've covered every single Prime Day — here's 41 Prime Day deals I'd buy with my own money

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — also known as October Prime Day — is just a few hours away. If you can't wait until Black Friday, now's the time to get started on your holiday shopping, or pick up any essentials you need for your home.

Thanks to years of experience covering Prime Day deals, I'm here to help you sort the best deals from the rest. This is hands-down the best time of year to shop Amazon hardware like Fire TV Sticks and Echo Dots. Now is also a solid time to get a new TV, mattress, or even upgrade your home security setup too. Plus, there are excellent Amazon sales on Adidas sneakers and apparel from $6, up to 40% off Ninja kitchen appliances and Nintendo Switch game deals from $19.

Not all the deals that appear will be great. However, stay tuned to our live coverage to see which ones are worth your time. And I'm not just sticking to Amazon — other retailers are getting in on the action, like this Walmart Holiday Deals event.

Top deals October 7

Editor's Choice

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 30% off.

Price check: up to 30% off @ Adidas

Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon

Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) w/ TP-Link Bulb: was $74 now $22 @ Amazon

The 5th-Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features crisp, full sound with built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. There's also a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

The current-gen Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Echo Spot 2024: was $104 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Echo Spot (2024) is a cross between the Echo Dot and Echo Show. It lacks a camera, but sports a small basic LCD that displays the time, weather, album cover art, and smart home controls. In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we said it sits somewhere between the Echo Dot with Clock and the Echo Show 5, offering a good middle ground for those who want a smart speaker for their bedside with limited distractions. It's now bundled with a free TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb.

Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199 now $89 @ Amazon

This bundle gets you a lot, including a Blink Outdoor 4 camera, which earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we've tested. It also features a Mini 2 camera with Alexa integration. Combined with a video doorbell, this bundle is ideal for keeping an eye on the surroundings of your home. You save $110 on the entire package.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was $257 now $202 @ Amazon

This deal includes the 32GB Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition bundled with a fabric cover. You won't be bothered by ads on the lockscreen (a pitfall of buying cheaper Kindles) and you also get a smart docking station that acts as a charger. The Paperwhite charges via USB-C and also has an adjustable warm backlight for easy-on-the-eyes nighttime reading.

Oura Ring Gen 3: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

Since its release in 2021, the Oura Ring 3 has been the gold-standard for smart rings. It's comfortable, lasts up to a week between charges, and comes in two designs (circular or flat-topped) and in several colors. It monitors your sleep, activity, steps, and heart rate to generate a Readiness Score for the day and track changes in stress, with actionable advice to help you get more rest at night, movement during the day, and a calmer headspace.

Insignia 75" F50 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $449 @ Amazon

Who says big-screen TVs have to cost a fortune. This 75-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.

Apparel

Crocs sale: deals from $20 @ Amazon

From clogs to sandals, Amazon is discounting a wide range of Crocs shoes. (Croc accessories are also on sale). It's one of the biggest Crocs sales we've seen from Amazon. Note that Walmart also has an ongoing Crocs sale, but with different styles/colors than Amazon. Our recommendation: Browse both sales to see which one has the shoe you want on sale.

Price check: from $22 @ Walmart

Adidas Men's Essentials Feel Ready Training T-Shirt: was $25 now from $14 @ Amazon

Stock up on the essentials with this Feel Ready Training T-shirt — an absolute steal on a major label. Made of Adidas AeroReady fabric, it manages your body's moisture levels to keep you focused on your workouts.

Carhartt Women's Loose Fit Lightweight Short-Sleeve: was $19 now from $13 @ Amazon

You'll feel super comfortable and casual sporting this t-shirt with an oversized fit. The crew neck is rugged and durable while still being super soft and lightweight. The shirt comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable.

Carhartt Men's Rugged Flex Relaxed Utility Work Pant: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

Finding a durable work pant that's also comfortable isn't an easy task — but these Carhartt utility pants will make your search a whole lot simpler. Stretchy, flexible and relaxed are a few words to describe these durable work pants. The right leg features a secure cell phone pocket, while the left leg has a utility pocket, allowing you to keep all your belonging close by. Plus, they're machine washable so you don't have to worry about getting them dirty on the job.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen. Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.

Price check: from $64 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $239 now $139 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. It's not always on sale, but right now you can get it a fraction of its normal price.

Vizio 50" MQX QLED 4K TV: was $629 now $467 @ Amazon

If you want a high-quality, affordable setup for your gaming consoles, this beauty from Vizio is a great pick. It boasts stunning 4K resolution and QLED display tech, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate (or 240Hz at 1080p), AMD FreeSync Premium, and ultra-low input lag. Plus, Vizio’s WatchFree+ service gives you access to a lot of free content.

LG 48" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $749 @ Best Buy

Here's a deal Amazon doesn't have. The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

PCs & laptops

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433: was $479 now $368 @ Amazon

Asus' 2-in-1 Chromebooks are favorites, and this one should enable some pretty great productivity. Equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 64GB hard drive, this Chromebook deal makes it easier to level up your purchase. Of course, it packs a touchscreen for optimal Android app usage.

MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart

Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers solid performance, especially compared to other laptops at this price. When we reviewed the MacBook Air M1, it never stuttered, thanks to the M1 chip. Perhaps even more impressive is the all-day 14-hour battery life. You also get a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix G16: was $1,399 now $1,288 @ Amazon

This ASUS laptop is colorful thanks to its lighting, but it's all business with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. It uses bespoke cooling for sustained performance over long gaming sessions and comes with 90 days of Xbox Game Pass. You also get a Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Gaming

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon has Switch games on sale starting from $19. The sale includes titles such as NBA 2K24, Red Dead Redemption and more. Note Best Buy and Walmart have similar sales on with different titles.

$349 at woot.com Nintendo Switch OLED: was $349 now $299 @ Woot

The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the hugely popular handheld/home console hybrid. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wider adjustable kickstand, a wired LAN port in its revamped dock, and an increased 64GB of internal storage. It's rarely on sale, but right now it's selling at its lowest price ever.

PS5 NBA 2K25 Bundle: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon

This PS5 bundle includes a digital copy of NBA 2K25 along with the PS5 Slim Digital Edition and a PS5 DualSense controller. Note: The Digital Edition lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive.

PS5 Pro: $699 @ Amazon

This isn't a deal, but more of a reminder that PS5 Pro preorders at Amazon will go live on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. ET. The new PS5 Pro is the most powerful PlayStation console ever made and will boost loads of the best PS5 games to make them look and perform better than ever. It'll be released on November 7.

Headphones

1More SonoFlow SE: was $54 now $43 @ Amazon

They may cost less than $55, but the 1More SonoFlow SE are still an incredible pair of headphones. Packing 50-hour battery life, robust sound, great ANC and excellent sound quality, these 'phones delivery pretty much everything you could want for a very low price. In our 1More SonoFlow SE review, we rated them 4/5 stars.

OnePlus Buds 3: was $99 now $68 @ Amazon

The OnePlus Buds 3 made our list of the best wireless earbuds as the best option under $100. Right now, they've fallen to an even lower price. Our OnePlus Buds 3 review praised their excellent sound quality, active noise canceling and excellent touch controls. They're also great on calls and you get features like up to 44 hours of battery life and IP55 rated water resistance.

AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 @ Amazon

The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The new AirPods 4 have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. Note: This model doesn't include ANC.

Smartphones

iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 16 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $745 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its camera system includes 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also a 10.5MP front camera. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human sounding Google Assistant at the helm. Just note that the newer Pixel 9 Pro is now available.

Price check: $899 @ Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Price check: $1,199 w/ activation @ Best Buy

Smart home

Echo Pop w/ TP-Link Bulb: was $64 now $17 @ Amazon

This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells, and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more. It's now bundled with a free TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb.

Blink Video Doorbell System + Echo Pop bundle: was $109 now $57 @ Amazon

Blink's video doorbell can be installed on any doorway since it runs on battery power, but it can also be wired into your existing setup to tap into your home's chime. This is an inexpensive way to monitor your property and talk to visitors via two-way audio. The included Sync Module means you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription. It also comes with an Echo Pop smart speaker, making it one of the best value bundles I've ever seen from Amazon.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $174 now $84 @ Amazon

The newest Echo Show 8 is the best smart display for most people. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combining speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated smart home hub for Matter and Zigbee devices, this is our favorite smart display Amazon has made yet. It's now bundled with a free TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Want vertical head-to-toe video and package detection missing on from the entry-level Ring Doorbell? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we found it delivered excellent sqaured video that shows what's happening closer to your front door, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too.

Ring Video Doorbell w/ Echo Show 5: was $189 now $109 @ Amazon

This deal combines the Ring Video Doorbell with the Echo Show 5, saving you over $70. Both the satin and bronze colorways are available at this price. With the included Echo Show 5, you’ve got a home hub through which you can view and talk to your visitors.