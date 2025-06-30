Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live — Best Buy drop confirmed and retailers to check now

Nintendo Switch 2 continues to be sold out across retailers, but restocks are the way this week, giving you a chance to get your hands on this seriously popular hybrid console.

The Switch 2 is almost a month old, but the demand doesn’t appear to be slowing down. The console hasn’t been consistently in stock since launch, and while restocks are appearing across major retailers, it remains a console that’s frustratingly tricky to purchase in the U.S.

In a bit of good news, Best Buy has confirmed it will hold an in-store restock on Tuesday, July 1, and I’m hoping this is just the start of Switch 2 restocks this week. The likes of Walmart, Target and GameStop could also offer opportunities to score a Switch 2 over the next few days.

Meanwhile, in the U.K., the Switch 2 has been significantly easier to purchase with more frequent restocks that have often lasted several hours. The console is again sold out in the U.K., but could change soon, so watch this space if you’ve got a Switch 2 on your wishlist.

The Nintendo Switch 2 costs $449 / £395 standalone or $499 / £429 bundled with a copy of the popular launch game, Mario Kart World. Resellers are hoping to tempt impatient players to spend considerably more, but Tom’s Guide is here to help you secure one at retail price.

I’ve been tracking restocks for hard-to-buy gaming items for five years, and I’m putting all that expertise and experience to good use in this live blog to bring you the latest Switch 2 restock updates, and also give you easy access to all the retailer links you’ll need to buy.

Nintendo Switch 2 restocks: Full retailer listings

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Walmart Walmart last restocked the Nintendo Switch 2 on Wednesday, June 25. The restock event was initially exclusive to Walmart Plus members, starting at 9 p.m. ET, before opening up to everyone at 10 p.m. ET. Stock has since run out.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Walmart

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Best Buy Best Buy last restocked the Switch 2 online on June 11. The electronics retailer has been another regular source of Switch 2 stock, and has confirmed an in-store restock for Tuesday, July 1.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Best Buy

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Target Target last restocked the Switch 2 on Friday, June 6. This could mean the next drop is a little ways off as the retailer may need some time to build up its inventory again.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Target

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at GameStop GameStop is currently sold out of Switch 2 consoles. However, as a specialist video game retailer, we're expecting more stock to arrive shortly, so watch this space.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ GameStop

NO LISTING PAGE Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle: $498.50 at Amazon After being absent from the Switch 2 pre-order phase, Amazon U.S. launched a Nintendo Switch 2 listing page last week. But in a very strange move, it's now taken it down again, so at present there are no signs of Switch 2 stock at Amazon U.S. Over in the U.K., the mega retailer has been stocking Switch 2 for weeks and restocked often.

REQUEST INVITE Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at nintendo.com My Nintendo Store is using an invite system to allocate its available Switch 2 stock. You will need to meet specific criteria, including having a Nintendo Switch Online account and then be selected and sent an invite to order the console.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Nintendo Store

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at antonline Antonline's Switch 2 listings have a "coming soon" message. This could be a sign that the tech retailer is planning to restock the console in the near future, though that message has been there quite a while now, so it's a little puzzling.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Antonline

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Newegg Newegg's Nintendo Switch 2 pages are live, but there's currently no stock. Newegg may restock the console soon, but nothing is confirmed yet, so this is another one to watch closely for now.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Newegg

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle: $499 at Sam's Club US Sam's Club has a listing page for the Nintendo Switch 2, which currently advises the console is "coming soon." This could be an indication that the retailer is planning to take Switch 2 orders in the near future, so be sure to watch this space.

Nintendo Switch 2 accessories

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $84 at Walmart The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is practically guaranteed to be the most in-demand Switch 2 accessory, and it packs a suitable upgrade over its predecessor adding a headphone jack, the new "C" button, and customizable back buttons.

Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: $54 at Walmart One of Switch 2's new features is GameChat, and to get the most out of this new addition you'll need a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera to video chat with your friends online.

Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Hori Piranha Plant Camera for Switch 2: $59 at Walmart The official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is pretty dull, but this licensed third-party one from Hori is anything but. It's modeled after the iconic Piranha Planet from the Super Mario series and offers all the same features, plus you can close the Piranha's head to give yourself some privacy as needed. Huge caveat: it's resolution maxes out at 480p, whereas the Nintendo camera is 1080p.

Additional retailers: Best Buy

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter: $34 at Walmart It's not the most exciting Switch 2 accessory, but should you need a spare AC adapter for your Switch to you can get one for $34. It connects directly to the Switch 2 Switch 2 dock.

Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Nintendo Switch 2 games

Mario Kart World: $79 at Amazon Mario Kart World will launch on the same day as the Switch 2. This new entry will allow up to 24 drivers to take part in each race, and you'll be able to drive anywhere on the track. Nintendo also said gamers can expect new power-ups.

Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop| Walmart

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition: $69 at Amazon Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 is the definitive way to enjoy CDPR's critically acclaimed first-person open-world RPG on the go. You play a mercenary named V, completing missions in the dark city of the future, Night City, though your main aim is surviving the chaos that surrounds you. This Ultimate Edition also includes the essential Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, which opens up a new area of the map, the ruthless Dogtown.

Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Donkey Kong Bananza: $69 at Amazon Donkey Kong Bananza will launch on July 17 and allow DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest titles.

Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop| Walmart

Street Fighter 6: $59 at Amazon Street Fighter 6 1-2 Fighters Edition features 26 characters and 20 stages. You'll fight your way to the top with all-new content and game modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, like Local Wireless One-on-One and Avatar Matches.

Additional retailers: GameStop | Walmart

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Star-Crossed World: $79 at Amazon An enhanced edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will make its way to the Switch 2. It'll feature everything we loved about the original as well as some improvements like better graphical fidelity, HDR support, and frame rate improvements. The ever-adorable Kirby gets a bump from 30fps to 60fps and you can enjoy 1080p gameplay in handheld mode or 1440p when docked.

Additional retailers: GameStop | Walmart

Nintendo Switch 2 restocks UK