Live
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live — Best Buy drop confirmed and retailers to check now
Switch 2 will be in stock at Best Buy this week
Nintendo Switch 2 continues to be sold out across retailers, but restocks are the way this week, giving you a chance to get your hands on this seriously popular hybrid console.
The Switch 2 is almost a month old, but the demand doesn’t appear to be slowing down. The console hasn’t been consistently in stock since launch, and while restocks are appearing across major retailers, it remains a console that’s frustratingly tricky to purchase in the U.S.
In a bit of good news, Best Buy has confirmed it will hold an in-store restock on Tuesday, July 1, and I’m hoping this is just the start of Switch 2 restocks this week. The likes of Walmart, Target and GameStop could also offer opportunities to score a Switch 2 over the next few days.
Meanwhile, in the U.K., the Switch 2 has been significantly easier to purchase with more frequent restocks that have often lasted several hours. The console is again sold out in the U.K., but could change soon, so watch this space if you’ve got a Switch 2 on your wishlist.
The Nintendo Switch 2 costs $449 / £395 standalone or $499 / £429 bundled with a copy of the popular launch game, Mario Kart World. Resellers are hoping to tempt impatient players to spend considerably more, but Tom’s Guide is here to help you secure one at retail price.
I’ve been tracking restocks for hard-to-buy gaming items for five years, and I’m putting all that expertise and experience to good use in this live blog to bring you the latest Switch 2 restock updates, and also give you easy access to all the retailer links you’ll need to buy.
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks: Full retailer listings
Walmart last restocked the Nintendo Switch 2 on Wednesday, June 25. The restock event was initially exclusive to Walmart Plus members, starting at 9 p.m. ET, before opening up to everyone at 10 p.m. ET. Stock has since run out.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Walmart
Best Buy last restocked the Switch 2 online on June 11. The electronics retailer has been another regular source of Switch 2 stock, and has confirmed an in-store restock for Tuesday, July 1.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Best Buy
Target last restocked the Switch 2 on Friday, June 6. This could mean the next drop is a little ways off as the retailer may need some time to build up its inventory again.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Target
GameStop is currently sold out of Switch 2 consoles. However, as a specialist video game retailer, we're expecting more stock to arrive shortly, so watch this space.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ GameStop
After being absent from the Switch 2 pre-order phase, Amazon U.S. launched a Nintendo Switch 2 listing page last week. But in a very strange move, it's now taken it down again, so at present there are no signs of Switch 2 stock at Amazon U.S. Over in the U.K., the mega retailer has been stocking Switch 2 for weeks and restocked often.
My Nintendo Store is using an invite system to allocate its available Switch 2 stock. You will need to meet specific criteria, including having a Nintendo Switch Online account and then be selected and sent an invite to order the console.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Nintendo Store
Antonline's Switch 2 listings have a "coming soon" message. This could be a sign that the tech retailer is planning to restock the console in the near future, though that message has been there quite a while now, so it's a little puzzling.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Antonline
Newegg's Nintendo Switch 2 pages are live, but there's currently no stock. Newegg may restock the console soon, but nothing is confirmed yet, so this is another one to watch closely for now.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Newegg
Sam's Club has a listing page for the Nintendo Switch 2, which currently advises the console is "coming soon." This could be an indication that the retailer is planning to take Switch 2 orders in the near future, so be sure to watch this space.
Nintendo Switch 2 accessories
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is practically guaranteed to be the most in-demand Switch 2 accessory, and it packs a suitable upgrade over its predecessor adding a headphone jack, the new "C" button, and customizable back buttons.
Need an extra set of Joy-Con 2 controllers for multiplayer, or just because it's always nice to have a spare? You can pick up an additional set of Joy-Con 2 at various retailers for $94.
One of Switch 2's new features is GameChat, and to get the most out of this new addition you'll need a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera to video chat with your friends online.
The official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is pretty dull, but this licensed third-party one from Hori is anything but. It's modeled after the iconic Piranha Planet from the Super Mario series and offers all the same features, plus you can close the Piranha's head to give yourself some privacy as needed. Huge caveat: it's resolution maxes out at 480p, whereas the Nintendo camera is 1080p.
You don't need the Switch Joy-Con 2 Wheel to enjoy games like Mario Kart World, but it'll sure make the experience much more fun. You can get a set of two for just $24.
It's not the most exciting Switch 2 accessory, but should you need a spare AC adapter for your Switch to you can get one for $34. It connects directly to the Switch 2 Switch 2 dock.
Take your Switch 2 on the road with the official Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case. It's big enough so you can carry the Switch 2, Nintendo Switch 2 dock, Joy-Con 2 controllers, various cables, and up to six game cards.
The Switch 2 comes with an increased storage capacity of up to 2TB. However, the Switch 2 is only compatible with microSD Express cards, which means you'll need new storage cards for your console.
Nintendo Switch 2 games
Mario Kart World will launch on the same day as the Switch 2. This new entry will allow up to 24 drivers to take part in each race, and you'll be able to drive anywhere on the track. Nintendo also said gamers can expect new power-ups.
Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 is the definitive way to enjoy CDPR's critically acclaimed first-person open-world RPG on the go. You play a mercenary named V, completing missions in the dark city of the future, Night City, though your main aim is surviving the chaos that surrounds you. This Ultimate Edition also includes the essential Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, which opens up a new area of the map, the ruthless Dogtown.
Donkey Kong Bananza will launch on July 17 and allow DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest titles.
Street Fighter 6 1-2 Fighters Edition features 26 characters and 20 stages. You'll fight your way to the top with all-new content and game modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, like Local Wireless One-on-One and Avatar Matches.
An enhanced edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will make its way to the Switch 2. It'll feature everything we loved about the original as well as some improvements like better graphical fidelity, HDR support, and frame rate improvements. The ever-adorable Kirby gets a bump from 30fps to 60fps and you can enjoy 1080p gameplay in handheld mode or 1440p when docked.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is being ported over to the Switch 2. It promises improved visuals and performance. It also brings support for Zelda Notes, a game-specific service found in the Nintendo Switch app that's exclusive to the Switch 2. It brings voice-assisted navigation, voice memories, and item sharing.
The original Switch's definitive launch game has returned for the Switch 2, and now it's been enhanced for Nintendo's new hardware. It's the masterpiece you (probably) know, but it looks and runs better than ever. If you've never played Breath of the Wild, there really isn't a better time to jump into Hyrule than via this Switch 2 Edition.
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks UK
I'm a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom's Guide with more than five years of experience tracking restocks for loads of in-demand gaming items. From the PS5 and Xbox Series X, to limited-edition collector's items like the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection. I'm now using all of my restock expertise to help you secure a Nintendo Switch 2 console as soon as possible.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Stock check: Still quiet in the US (for now)
The U.K. is off to a great start this week thanks to restocks, but so far, there's no movement in the U.S. just yet. We know a big Nintendo Switch 2 restock will drop tomorrow (Tuesday, July 1) at Best Buy, but we may see more of Nintendo's latest console available in the meantime.
While not available for shipping, Walmart appears to have Nintendo Switch 2s available for pickup, so it's worth checking if one is available at a store near you. Otherwise, we'll keep you up to date on the latest.
Switch 2 bundles arrive at Very (UK)
Even more Switch 2 stock has arrived at Very, but this time they come with some extras. There are two bundles currently available (and trending according to the retailer), but both deliver the Mario Kart World edition.
There's one that comes with a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller and the Switch 2 Camera for £555, while the other also includes the Switch 2 Pro Controller but with a 256GB MicroSD card for £553. They also come with 12 months of free repair insurance, although it's £2.49 per month after (you can opt for no insurance, of course).
I've done the math, and all the extras add up. However, it appears you're getting a better deal with the 256GB MicroSD card, if only by a couple of pounds. Either way, if these add-ons suit your fancy, then they're available to pick up now!
- Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle + Switch 2 Camera + Pro Controller: £555 @ Very
- Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle + 256GB SanDisk MicroSD Card + Pro Controller: £553 @ Very
Switch 2 stock now at My Nintendo Store (UK)
As luck would have it, Nintendo has both the Switch 2 and Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle now in stock over in the U.K., so it's dealer's choice!
We've seen Switch 2 restocks from Nintendo's official store come in and out, and right now, it's very much in. As usual, it's only one per customer, and you'll need to log in to your Nintendo account to add to your basket. In any case, pick one up while stock lasts!
- Nintendo Switch 2: £395 @ My Nintendo Store
- Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle: £429 @ My Nintendo Store
ICYMI: Best Buy is restocking Switch 2 this week
Typically, on a Monday morning, there's little to report in the world of Switch 2 restocks, but this week, we've already got a drop confirmed, and it comes via Best Buy.
The electronics retailer has confirmed that it will restock Nintendo Switch 2 on Tuesday, July 1. However, this will be an in-store restock, so there won't be any units available online. For this one, you're going to need to trek over to your nearest store.
Best Buy has also announced there won't be units available at midnight like on Switch 2 launch day, instead it will be operating under "regular store hours," but I expect all the stock will get snapped up very quickly, so you might want to arrive at opening.
You can use the store locator to find your closest Buy Buy, and for shoppers who prefer to buy a Switch 2 online, stick with this live blog for updates on future online restocks.
Welcome!
It's the start of a new week, and that means more chances to secure a Switch 2 on the horizon. We already know that Best Buy will be restocking the in-demand console this week (on Tuesday, July 1), and I'm hoping that's just the start of a wave of restocks. In this live blog, I'll be flagging all the latest restock news and updates so follow along.