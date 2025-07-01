Dyson just dropped a new Airwrap with a game-changing straightening attachment

There's a new Airwrap in town. The Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x brings some massive changes to Dyson's existing line of hair styling products, adding a straightening attachment and custom app-compatibility, all within a lighter and more powerful design.

Launching July 1st and available for purchase on July 8th at Dyson.com, the Dyson Airwrap Coanda 2x retails for $699.99 in the U.S. and £599.99 in the U.K. markets.

For the price, you'll get six attachments with purchase, and they're all RFID-enabled to automatically adjust airflow and temperature for optimal performance when you switch your styler.

Best of all, the new straightening attachment uses the same wet-to-dry styling tech that Dyson pioneered with its Airstrait, but in a significantly more compact frame.

We'll be testing the Co-anda 2x in the weeks to come, but here's everything we know about Dyson's latest drop.

Twice the power

(Image credit: Dyson)

"Dyson has developed a new motor for our new Airwrap2x, which spins at 150,000rpm, delivering twice the air pressure, faster drying, and less heat damage. The high pressure creates a longer-lasting curl or straighter styles." James Dyson

Perhaps the biggest game-changer in this styling tool is its new Hyperdymium 2 motor, which delivers twice the air pressure as the original model, and 30% more power for speedy and sleek styling.

One of my favorite features of the Airwrap is its low noise levels, and Dyson claims that the new Hyperdymium motor will double the air pressure while maintaining the same noise levels as the original Airwrap.

Using precision engineering, the motor can spinup to 150,000rpm, or nine times faster than a Formula 1 car engine.

Options for every hair type

(Image credit: Dyson)

Available in either a Straight / Wavy or Curly / Coily configuration, the Airwrap2x can be used to dry, curl, wave, straighten, smooth, and add volume with its complete range of attachments.

As someone with curly hair, I'm particularly excited to use the diffuser, although the genius addition of a wet-to-dry straightening attachment could end up replacing my beloved Dyson Airstrait.

Better yet, the brand uses new Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) which will automatically adjust your settings to suit each attachment to your styling needs, and deliver optimal results for all hair types.

Smarter than ever

(Image credit: Dyson)

We got hands-on with Dyson's AI styling tech when we tested the Airwrap i.d., and while our writer Erin initially thought it was total overkill, she quickly realised that while it's not an essential feature, the ability to learn how to use your styling tool from an app, as opposed to YouTube videos or Reddit, is a win.

"It’s about creating exciting, long-lasting styles using smarter, more efficient technology." James Dyson

The Airwrap2x uses one-touch i.d. curl technology to allow users to customize their own styling sequence. In effect, this means it will tell you how long to spend on styling each curl, and when to switch to a cold shot to lock in your style.

I never thought the Airwrap was too heavy, but I'm not complaining that Dyson has made it even lighter and more maneuverable.

The only downside from what I can see, is the astonishingly high price.

We'll be testing the Airwrap2x in the weeks to come, but in the meantime, shoppers can sign up for pre-sale now at Dyson.com ahead of its release in stores on July 8th.