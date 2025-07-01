Early Prime Day OLED TV deals — I'm a deals experts and here's the best 5 sales now

As the Managing Editor of TVs here at Tom's Guide, I spend a lot of time looking at TVs. Part of that means looking at their sticker prices, too.

Most of the time, OLED TVs are some of the most expensive TVs you can buy. But during sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday, you can find them for just as much (and sometimes a bit less) than their QLED counterparts.

To help you upgrade to a higher-end screen, I've rounded up the five best OLED TV deals I've seen ahead of next week's big Amazon Prime Day event. I'm sure more deals will be coming next week, but the deals down below are just as good and, by buying them now, you'll ensure they're in stock before the rush next week.

Best early Prime Day OLED TV deals

New price low! Samsung 55" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,699 now $999 at Amazon You couldn't ask for a better discount on an OLED TV. For $900, you're getting an OLED TV with a 120Hz refresh rate, an ATSC 3.0 tuner for NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS that's also home to a slew of game streaming apps. And if its onboard access to content isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.

Price check: sold out @ Best Buy

Panasonic 65" Z85A OLED TV: was $1,799 now $997 at Amazon If you need a 65-inch OLED, check out this model from Panasonic. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options, but the $800 of savings on the 65-inch model are too good to pass up.