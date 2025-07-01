Early Prime Day OLED TV deals — I'm a deals experts and here's the best 5 sales now

As the Managing Editor of TVs here at Tom's Guide, I spend a lot of time looking at TVs. Part of that means looking at their sticker prices, too.
Most of the time, OLED TVs are some of the most expensive TVs you can buy. But during sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday, you can find them for just as much (and sometimes a bit less) than their QLED counterparts.
To help you upgrade to a higher-end screen, I've rounded up the five best OLED TV deals I've seen ahead of next week's big Amazon Prime Day event. I'm sure more deals will be coming next week, but the deals down below are just as good and, by buying them now, you'll ensure they're in stock before the rush next week.
Best early Prime Day OLED TV deals
The LG C5 OLED is the TV I'd buy this week. It's the 2025 model, so it's brand-new, and delivers an incredible performance for the price. Offering a slew of features, like a range of HDR certifications and gaming specs for the PS5 Pro crowd, the C5 proves a major improvement over its predecessor. We called it "nearly flawless" and gave it a 5-star rating in our LG C5 OLED TV review.
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV from 2024 and the 48-inch version is a Best Buy-exclusive model. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster, and Game Optimizer Mode. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV for the value OLED TV of the year.
You couldn't ask for a better discount on an OLED TV. For $900, you're getting an OLED TV with a 120Hz refresh rate, an ATSC 3.0 tuner for NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS that's also home to a slew of game streaming apps. And if its onboard access to content isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.
If you need a 65-inch OLED, check out this model from Panasonic. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options, but the $800 of savings on the 65-inch model are too good to pass up.
The Z95A is Panasonic's premium OLED TV. In our Panasonic Z95 OLED TV review, we called the Editor's Choice TV an utter beast with some of the most advanced features of any TV available right now. It's built on LG Display's second-gen MLA panel, which ensures it vast and vibrant brightness potential. It also comes equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate and a slew of gaming features such as HDMI 2.1, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It also supports all HDR formats and comes with hands-free Alexa compatibility.
