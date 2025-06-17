Live
Amazon Prime Day 2025 just announced — here's the dates and best early deals
Get ready for four whole days of epic summer savings
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. My favorite early Prime Day deals
3. TVs
4. Apparel
5. Amazon devices
6. Audio
7. Home appliances
8. LIVE: latest updates
It's official — Amazon Prime Day 2025 will return on Tuesday, July 8 and run through Friday, July 11. Yes, you read that right. Amazon's annual retail holiday, which is typically a 48-hour event, will be extended to four days this year.
If you're a Prime member, get ready to shop exclusive Prime Day deals on everything from apparel and tech to home and outdoors. The best Prime Day deals are typically on Amazon's own hardware and services. In fact, outside of Black Friday — Prime Day deals offer the best prices on Echo devices, Fire TVs, and Blink security cameras.
Just keep in mind that the event is for Amazon Prime members only, so you'll need to be a member to get access to the deals. New members can get a free 30-day trial at Amazon.
There will be plenty of Prime Day details to come, so be sure to keep it locked to Tom's Guide as we bring you all the latest news. In the meantime, I've rounded up a few early Prime Day deals that are worth your attention.
Quick Links
- shop early Prime Day deals
- YETI sale: up to 25% off
- Lego sale: deals from $8
- Carhartt sale: deals from $9
- Garmin sale: deals from $99
- Grill sale: deals from $89
- TV sale: deals from $79
- Timberland sale: deals from $9
- Skechers sale: deals from $11
- Adidas sale: deals from $6
- New Balance sale: up to 50% off
- Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $299
- MacBook Air 13" (M4/256GB): was $999 now $849
I'm Olivia Halevy, a deals writer for Tom's Guide. Whether you're shopping for new headphones or a new grill, on this live blog I'm handpicking the best deals on hot ticket items that the Tom's Guide staff has reviewed and recommends. I'll help you find the deals worth your time and money by highlighting my top picks during this year's Amazon Prime Day.
My favorite early Prime Day deals
YETI sale: up to 25% off @ Amazon
If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!
Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long.
Garmin sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon
I have to admit: I wasn't expecting to see a surge in Garmin deals. That said, Amazon has various Garmin watches and some accessories on sale from $97. It's easily the best Garmin sale I've seen this year with discounts on some of our favorite models like the Editor's Choice Forerunner 55 on sale for $169.
Grill sale: deals from $89 @ Amazon
Amazon is offering one of the biggest grill sales we've seen with prices across the board. Brands on sale include Blackstone, Weber, Pit Boss, and more. After discount, deals start as little as $89 for a charcoal-based grill.
Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon
The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, but early Prime deals are slashing the prices of select sets. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars as well as generic sets.
TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $79.
Price check: from $79 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart
Taking the top spot in our guide to best water bottles, this large tumbler with a built-in straw is perfect for drinking water, smoothies, iced coffee and more. The straw simply snaps shut when you're done sipping and is leakproof when closed. It will keep your drinks chilled for 12 hours or iced for up to two days. The tumbler also features a ergonomic, rotating handle that allows you to quickly grab it and go.
The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are far more than just a pair of specs with a camera. Meta AI features give them all the smarts to answer any questions about the world around you. All of this is underpinned by a stellar-looking set of specs that feel great to wear all-day round. Plus, boasting water resistance always helps.
Price check: $239 @ Meta
The latest Apple Watch model has a larger display than its predecessors, as well as a performance bump to include sleep apnea notifications, faster charging, and temperature sensing. The design is extra sleek, too. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people. Plus, you can't go wrong with a pastel blue band for springtime.
Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones: free $30 gc @ Amazon
Our Sony WH-1000XM6 review said that while these headphones don’t reinvent the wheel, that’s no bad thing considering how excellent their predecessors are. Their excellent audio quality and active noise canceling continue to impress, and they now have improved clarity and codec support. You also get up to 30 hours of battery life with active noise canceling enabled, or up to 40 hours without.
In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera and lower starting price. The MacBook Air M4 supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. And it packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.
If you want a versatile outdoor cooker, this Ninja grill is the answer. Our Ninja FlexFlame Grill review praised its excellent cooking and smoking performance. Plus, with its easy set up and speedy heat-up time, you'll be able to get grilling in a flash. On the downside, it requires electricity, and it gets pricy if you want to add Ninja accessories.
TVs
The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.
The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night.
Part of LG's 2025 TV lineup, the LG C5 OLED is here as the value pick of the year. Offering a slew of features, like a range of HDR certifications and gaming specs for the PS5 Pro crowd, the C5 proves a major improvement over its predecessor. We called it "nearly flawless" and gave it a 5-star rating in our LG C5 OLED TV review.
Despite being but a mere LED TV, the X90L still has a lot going for it. It uses full array local dimming to give you clear and concise contrasts. There are also PS5 exclusive features like Auto Genre Picture Mode and Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which means you can expect to get the best performance from your gaming console. In our Sony Bravia X90L review, we hailed its HDR performance, anti-glare properties, and black levels, making it the ideal choice for cinematic movie enjoyers.
Apparel
Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. With deals starting at just $9, this is a sale you don't want to miss.
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $6.
Timberland sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
Amazon is hosting a huge Timberland sale with up to 60% off. Timberland has tons of rugged and fashionable footwear and apparel to boost your style.
Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon
Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale post Prime Day. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins for $54 (was $110, pictured).
New Balance sale: up to 50% off @ Amazon
Amazon is currently hosting a huge New Balance sale that knocks up to 50% off select running shoe styles and athletic apparel. Whether you're looking for a training shoe, a casual pair of sneakers or some new fitness clothing, there's a little something for everyone in the New Balance sale.
Amazon devices
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.
Ring's latest entry-level video doorbell comes with Head-to-Toe vertical coverage so you can see packages and faces even when they're right on top of your door. The 1080p resolution is crisp enough to zoom in and see details like the text on a package placed at your stoop. The new Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) extends monitoring protection into your home with end-to-end encryption.
Audio
If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.
Stay safe and motivated on your runs with the Shokz OpenRun bone conduction headphones, now 31% off. With an IP67 rating, they’re rain and sweat-proof — perfect for outdoor workouts.
Beats’ new workout earbuds are an all-around upgrade from the previous version. In our Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review, we loved their stylish design, strong bassy sound and stable fit. You also get 10 hours of listening time on a charge, or up to 45 hours with the included charging case. They also have some unique features on board, like handy physical button controls and a heart rate monitor. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds for fitness on the market.
The XM5s are Sony's premium noise-canceling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancelation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.
Price check: $298 @ Walmart | $299 @ Best Buy