I shop deals for a living — here's my 15 favorite early Amazon Prime Day sales

If you're like me, you've definitely started your Prime Day shopping! I mean who could blame us? There's already a plethora of great early deals floating around from some of the top brands — Ninja, Stanley and Apple to name a few of my personal favorites.

Although we still have a few days until the big event takes place (July 8, mark your calendars), I've decided to share some of the early deals I would actually shop as someone who writes about deals for a living.

From the water bottle that has a permanent spot on my nightstand to the beach chair I've been eyeing for summer, here's everything I personally recommend shopping ahead of Prime Day. For more ways to save, check out the best early 4th of July sales.

My favorite early Prime Day deals

Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask: was $28 now $19 at Amazon The MZOO sleep mask is an Amazon best seller sporting over 73,500 perfect reviews from customers who give it the "night shifter seal of approval," and say it provides 100% darkness while the pressure it puts on the eyes is "just perfect." This sleep mask will see you through your summer flights with more $$$ to spend on snacks onboard. As someone who can't pass up a good eye mask, I'm definitely adding this to my cart.

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Tumbler (40 oz): was $45 now $29 at Amazon I own this tumbler and it has a permanent spot on my night stand. Although, this stylish, and roomy tumbler is also perfect for everyday adventures. Designed to fit in a car cup holder, you'll be able to take it with you everywhere and it can keep your drinks hot or cold for hours thanks to its double walled insulation. The advanced FlowState lid can move between closed to prevent splashes, straw and an opening to sip from.

Coleman Utopia Breeze Lightweight Beach Chair: was $50 now $31 at Amazon There's nothing better than having a good chair at the beach — and I've personally been eyeing this one. This lightweight beach chair by Coleman folds up and comes with a bag for easy carrying. Plus, it features a seat back pocket and cup holder to hold your clothes, drinks and other beach gear. A relaxed back rest with full seat support makes this beach chair the one to buy — especially for just $31.

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed: was $45 now $39 at Amazon We can't forget about our furry friends! I bought this bed for my pup and he sleeps like a baby in it. The orthopedic dog bed is designed to give your pet a deep, dreamy sleep and provide the perfect amount of pressure relief and joint support. It comes in several sizes for all kinds of pups and dozens of fun colors.

Brooks Ghost 16: was $139 now $99 at Amazon The Ghost 16 is a cushioned running shoe that’s great for all levels of runner, but particularly good for beginners because of the high level of comfort it offers. The Ghost 17 recently launched but having tested both the Ghost 16 and 17, I’d say grabbing the older shoe for $40 less in the sales is the smart move, because the new shoe isn’t a major update.

Blink Outdoor 4 (5-pack): was $399 now $159 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get five fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.

Shark Hydrovac Messmaster 3-in-1 Floor Cleaner: was $299 now $257 at Amazon I recently tried out this device and it's a total game changer when it comes to cleaning my home. In fact, I no longer consider vacuuming a pesky chore. This 3-in-1 floor cleaner can vacuum and mop at the same time to deep clean hard floors and refresh area rugs. What’s more, it comes with a self-cleaning system, antimicrobial brushroll, and Odor Neutralizer for hygiene and to get rid of lingering smells. It's powerful enough to quickly suck up dirt, debris, wet messes and stains to cover all your needs.

Price check: $299 @ Shark

Yeti Hopper M20 backpack cooler: was $325 now $260 at Amazon This awesome deal is only available in the lilac shade. While that means you won't be able to save $$$ if you're in the market for the black, green, or blue colorways, I think the lilac version is one of the prettiest ones out there. Make sure you click on the lilac M20, not the M12 to get this saving.

WalkingPad Z1: was $348 now $299 at Amazon The WalkingPad Z1 under-desk foldable treadmill is a total game changer. Not only is it an affordable option in the coveted WalkingPad range, but it's actually one of my favorites. It is perfect for anyone looking to get a few extra steps in while working from home and comes with a companion app to help track fitness metrics during your workout. Be sure to add the $30 coupon to get this price.