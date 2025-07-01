'From' season 4 gets major update — here's what it could mean for the release date

Anyone who knows me knows that one of my all-time favorite shows is “From.” I could talk about it for hours, but obviously, that’s not why you’re here. Instead, fans like me are probably wondering what’s actually happening with the show and when we might get to return to that creepy town.

Well, it’s been confirmed that “From” season 4 is now in production, thanks to a recent post on the show’s X account. The video starts with a montage of people’s comments asking about the fourth season and demanding an update, then switches to Harold Perrineau and Ricky He confirming that filming is indeed underway.

This is an exciting update considering it’s been months since we had any proper news about the show. Back in November 2024, MGM renewed “From” for season 4, and a few months later, the producers mentioned a likely early 2026 release window. Not long after, season 4 was confirmed to be filming this summer in Nova Scotia.

That’s presumably where the cast is right now. While it’s great to finally get this update, it also means an early 2026 release date is looking less likely.

‘From’ season 4 might not arrive in early 2026

(Image credit: Chris Reardon/MGM+)

Although MGM had previously hinted at an early 2026 release window for “From” season 4, the timeline now seems a bit more uncertain. Filming for the new season only just kicked off at the end of June 2025, which makes a January or February premiere feel increasingly unlikely.

Looking back at the show’s release history gives us a better idea of what to expect. Season 2 arrived 14 months after the first season, while season 3 dropped 17 months later. If season 4 follows a similar pattern (which seems likely given the show’s production pace) fans may not see new episodes until spring 2026 at the earliest.

That said, it’s still good news that production is officially underway, and it’s a welcome update for a fanbase that’s been anxiously awaiting any sign of progress.

Assuming post-production takes a similar amount of time as past seasons, a realistic estimate for season 4’s premiere could fall between April and June 2026 (though that's merely speculation). While the wait might be a little longer than originally hoped, it’s reassuring to know “From” is moving forward. With any luck, the next chapter in the eerie mystery will be well worth the delay.

In the meantime, stream the best shows like “From” while you wait for season 4. You can also binge-watch the first three seasons on MGM Plus to refresh your memory. In fact, I rewatched “From” and it's even better the second time around.