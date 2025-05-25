59 best Memorial Day sales LIVE — shop my favorite deals of the holiday weekend

Memorial Day weekend has finally arrived — and retailers everywhere have wasted no time when it comes to rolling out some of their biggest discounts of the year. Whether you're shopping for TVs, headphones, patio furniture or apparel, there's no shortage of sales this holiday weekend.

As a deals writer, it's my job to unearth deals that are worth your time and money — especially during a weekend as busy as Memorial Day. That's why I'll be here all weekend long updating this page with the best bargains as they pop up. All you have to do is scroll, click and add to cart!

Getting ready to cook up a feast this summer? Retailers like Amazon, Lowe's and Home Depot have plenty of grill deals to satisfy your needs. If you're on a budget, you can shop grills under $100 at Walmart. Plus, Traeger is hosting a huge sale on Amazon with deals on grills from $389.

Heading to the beach or the pool? You need a cooler that's up for the task. My recommendation? YETI's epic sale on Amazon, which has drinkware deals starting at just $17. And if you're looking to upgrade your outdoor spaces this Memorial Day Weekend, you'll want to check out the Patio and Garden event taking place at Walmart.

The deals certainly don't end there! Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Memorial Day finds.

Deals Writer

My favorite deals

Amazon Haul: deals from $5 @ Amazon

Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. It features over 300 million products across more than 35 product categories including brands like Columbia, Under Armour, Adidas, and more. As part of their Memorial Day sale, you can get Under Armour apparel from $5.

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, so I'm a little shocked that so many Lego sets are on sale now for the spring. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars as well as generic sets.

Lululemon "We Made Too Much": top picks from $9 @ Lululemon

Lululemon has restocked its "We Made Too Much" section with new running shorts, leggings, tank tops, and more. Prices may vary depending on color selection.

Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

YETI sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon

If you're planning a beach weekend, camping trip or a pool day this Memorial Day, YETI is here to help you make the most of it. Right now, Amazon is knocking up to 25% off YETI coolers, water bottles, tumblers and more.

Patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart

Walmart has launched a major savings event to help you refresh your garden. If you're looking to upgrade your garden, deck or patio for less, consider Walmart's outdoor living section your one-stop shop. The retail giant is currently offering unbeatable discounts of up to 50% on stylish and functional outdoor items, including string lights, fire pits, lounge chairs, garden beds and more.

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

From clogs to sandals, Amazon is discounting a wide range of Crocs shoes with prices as low as $19. (Croc accessories are also on sale from $4). It's one of the biggest Crocs sales we've seen from Amazon. Note that Walmart also has an ongoing Crocs sale, but with different styles/colors than Amazon. Our recommendation: Browse both sales to see which one has the shoe you want on sale.

Price check: from $24 @ Walmart

Amazon devices: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Now is an excellent time to upgrade your Amazon devices or buy that new device you've been meaning to get. From Fire TV Sticks to Ring Video Doorbells, Amazon is slashing over 50% off its prices with deals as low as $19.

REI sale: up to 50% off @ REI

This Memorial Day REI is taking up to 50% off select brands including The North Face, Hoka, Patagonia, and more. The sale includes past-season and current-season items.

Grill sale: deals under $100 @ Walmart

From Weber to Blackstone (and many notable brands in between), Walmart is having a huge grill sale with many deals under $100 mark. With barbecue season officially here, Walmart has tons of grill options to choose from — without breaking the bank!

Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot

Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

Traeger grills: deals from $389 @ Amazon

Amazon has select Traeger grill on sale from $389. The sale includes electric grills, wood pellet smokers, and portable grills. Prices start from $389 after discount.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $648 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.

TCL 55" QM7K Mini-LED TV: was $1,299 now $798 at Amazon The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features (such as HDMI 2.1 and 4K gaming up to 144Hz), and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night. In our TCL QM7K QD-Mini LED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV is an affordable TV you can count on.

Apparel

Patagonia sale: deals from $15 @ Patagonia

Gearing up for summer adventures? You're in luck. Patagonia is hosting an epic Memorial Day sale with up to 20% off already-discounted apparel. All you have to do is add promo code 'FUNHOG' at check out to take advantage of the discounts.

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $6.

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Skechers sale: deals from $13 @ Amazon

From sneakers to leggings, Amazon has a wide range of Skechers shoes and apparel on sale from $13. This is one of the biggest sales we've seen on Skechers items as it also includes sunglasses, socks, and other Skechers items that traditionally don't see discounts.

Nike sale: deals from $18 @ Nike

Right now you can shop a range of Nike apparel with awesome discounts. The sale includes running shoes, caps, tees, jackets and more.

Grills

Home Depot grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.

Lowe's grill sale: deals from $99 @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 30% off a range of outdoor grills, griddles, smokers and more.

Blackstone Adventure Ready Propane Griddle: was $147 now $124 at Walmart Satisfy your hunger with this tabletop propane griddle that you can use on the go just as easily as you do in your backyard. It also comes with a matching hardcover to help keep your griddle clean in between uses.

Char-Broil American Gourmet Classic: was $179 now $151 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget grill, this American Gourmet grill from Char-Broil is a top pick. From a trusted grill brand with two burners and a 20,000 BTU rating, it has room to grill 8 burgers or 2 steaks with its 280-square-inch grate.

Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill: was $610 now $399 at Amazon If you like the idea of having a covered storage area for your propane tank, the E-210 is a great option. It offers 450 square inches of cooking space total, with 360 inches of this sitting on the main cooking grid, a good amount of space for a two-burner grill.

