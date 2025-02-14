Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumors — everything we know so far

This summer the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 should arrive to take on the best foldable phones, and perhaps become one of them itself. But its chances of success feel like a toss-up based on the rumors we've heard so far.

The new Z Fold, which should be accompanied as usual by a new smaller foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, will apparently borrow heavily from the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition that launched last year. This was itself based on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but increased the size of the display and improved the main camera while making the body lighter and thinner. We should see some revamped internals too, plus a few new software and AI tricks.

But with the OnePlus Open and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (and likely the upcoming OnePlus Open 2 also) already providing an excellent foldable experience for less money than the current Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may not be a radical enough departure to secure Samsung the top spot. Which is why we're paying close attention to the rumor mill to see if any new leaks will reveal a potential edge for Samsung to wield over its rivals.

Below you'll find all the Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumors so far. Check back regularly for updates, and for news when Samsung confirms its next product launch or that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is indeed on its way.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Rumored price and availability

When we look at previous Galaxy Z Fold launches, it looks likely that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be announced in July, then going on sale either late that month or in August. Pricing hasn't been the subject of any rumors so far, but will hopefully be the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at $1,899 for the standard 256GB storage option. We don't want to see a price hike two years running, after all.

We've heard that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may be harder to find due to smaller quantities being produced than previous generations. Hopefully that won't impact users who are already interested in foldables, and potentially buying Samsung's new one. But it could be that Samsung's still struggling to get regular phone users to ditch their traditional slate-style devices in favor of something more flexible, and is adjusting its production estimates to compensate.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Design and display

As we covered in the intro, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to take several design cues from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, a model only sold in small quantities in Korea and China. This enhanced version of the Z Fold 6 was larger than the original, but also thinner and lighter, a flawless combination in theory.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other sources are claiming that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be as thin as the Galaxy S24 Ultra when folded, which works out as under 8.6mm or 0.34 inches. That would be 30% thinner than the current Galaxy Z Fold 6.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Aesthetically, we could see the Galaxy Z Fold 6's sharp corners disappear, in order to make the phone fit in with the look of the Galaxy S25 series' rounder design. Equally, Samsung could keep them to make sure its most expensive handset keeps a unique look.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition should be donating its displays as well as its size to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the leaks claim. That would translate to the Z Fold 7 using a 6.5-inch outer screen and an 8-inch inner screen, presumably both using AMOLED tech and 120Hz max refresh rates for smooth performance. It's also claimed that these screens will support Samsung's ProScaler system, like the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra, to help content fit better on-screen, and offer a 2,600-nit rated peak brightness.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Cameras

A safe bet for the Galaxy Z Fold 7's cameras would be that it uses the same 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 10MP front selfie, and 4MP under-display inner selfie camera as the Galaxy Z Fold 6. But the main camera could be upgraded to a 200MP main camera, like that used on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

Our main hope is that Samsung does something about the under-display camera on the inside of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It's sharp enough to make video calls but it isn't great for proper photos. A higher resolution sensor or new display materials are two potential answers, but given Samsung has used this camera since the Galaxy Z Fold 3, perhaps major upgrades are just wishful thinking.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Performance

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It's assumed that there will be a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip inside the Galaxy Z Fold 7, like in the Galaxy S25 series. But there are rumors that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could use an Exynos 2500 chip, which perhaps suggests Samsung will give both of its new foldables its own chips.

The Z Fold 7 should come with 256GB of storage as standard, and then 512GB and 1TB for a few hundred extra dollars. RAM should stay at 12GB like the Galaxy Z Fold 6. But we would not say no to Samsung increasing the RAM to 16GB or even higher for better multi-tasking and AI performance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Battery and charging

The battery specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 are likely to remain unchanged from previous Z Folds. That would mean a 4,400 mAh battery capacity with 25W peak wired charging and up to 15W wireless charging.

Hopefully with a new chipset the Z Fold 7 will still last longer on a charge than previous models, but more substantial upgrades would be welcome given rival devices all have larger batteries.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Software and AI features

Samsung is all but guaranteed to bring One UI 7, including the Now Bar, more AI writing tools, the Now Brief daily summary feature and a fresh look for the interface. Perhaps we'll also see some new Galaxy AI features, like how the Galaxy Z Fold 6 introduced Sketch to Image.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Folds have had S Pen stylus compatibility for several generations. But things could be about to change in the name of thinness, as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will apparently not use a stylus digitizer — the layer of the display that detects where a stylus is and turns that into inputs.

With Samsung removing Bluetooth functionality from the Galaxy S25 Ultra's built-in S Pen, we're perhaps seeing the beginning of a shift away from stylus support on phones, or at least from styluses with as many features as previous models. This would be a bittersweet change to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, as while we like foldables to be as slim and light as possible, the large display is ideal for use with a stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Outlook

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There's still several months to go until the Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely appears, so we'll likely see more rumors that could change our opinion of the phone in the meantime. But as things stand, this generation of Z Fold sounds like the start of some big shifts for Samsung's strategy, with the new foldable getting larger but losing out on stylus support or significant battery life upgrades.

Samsung has one potential big advantage though: its software and Galaxy AI. As one of the first companies to make foldable phones, Samsung's been at the forefront of interface and feature design for these unique devices. With One UI making sweeping changes to the look and feel of Samsung's Android skin, and Galaxy AI proving ever more useful, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could stand out against Google, OnePlus and other foldable makers with a mature and powerful feature set and be a competitive member of the best foldable phones.