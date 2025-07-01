Netflix drops first trailer for new monster movie sequel — and it already looks like a colossal hit

Netflix just released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming monster sequel “Troll 2,” and it looks like this follow-up to the popular original is taking a “bigger is better” approach. Consider me sold.

“Troll” hit Netflix in December 2022 and became the streaming service’s most-watched non-English language movie, having amassed more than 103 million views to date. A sequel was practically inevitable, and after a few years of waiting, we’ve finally got a glimpse of it.

Netflix labels this a “teaser”, and that’s very much the case. The brief trailer is little more than a minute long, but serves as a great mood-setter, and gives us an early look at some of the movie’s main players, before ending on a juicy preview of a troll vs troll showdown. “Godzilla vs. Kong” better watch out, as there’s a new titan duo on the scene.

Troll 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The sequel will see several returning cast members, including Ine Marie Wilmann as Nora, Kim Falck as Andreas, and Mads Sjøgård Pettersen returning as army major Kristoffer. Plus, Roar Uthaug is back in the director’s chair, so the sequel is retaining its key creative talent.

“Troll 2” is set to arrive on Netflix on December 1, and while it might not be the most traditional streaming pick for the holiday season, I can’t wait to see how it unfolds.

‘Troll 2’ on Netflix — here’s what we know

While our first look at “Troll 2” may be relatively brief, Netflix has also released new details for the upcoming sequel via Tudum.

For starters, we’ve got an insight into the movie’s plot, which promises the core team's most “perilous mission yet.”

In “Troll 2,” Nora, Andreas and Kristoffer are forced into action when a new skyscraper-sized troll awakens and goes on a destructive rampage. With the clock ticking and the monster’s path of carnage growing, they face seemingly impossible odds to stop the devastation before it's too late.

(Image credit: Netflix)

While it hardly sounds like the most innovative sequel, instead opting to stick to the same path trodden by its predecessor, with a movie like “Troll 2”, really all viewers want is a massive monster smashing thing into the ground below their gigantic feet. And “Troll 2” looks set to deliver exactly that, so who needs originality when you have titans causing total mayhem?

“With the sequel, we are aiming high - expanding the scope, deepening the story, and creating a troll-sized spectacle like you’ve never seen before. I cannot wait for fans to experience the adventure we have in store,” said Roar Uthaug.

Alongside the returning stars and director, “Troll 2” is also written by Espen Aukan (who penned the first movie), and Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud are back as producers. As for fresh faces, Sara Khorami is joining the cast as newcomer Marion.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The first “Troll” was well-received by critics and holds an impressive 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, while it was very popular on Netflix, taking the No. 1 spot in both the U.S. and U.K., not all the audience reactions were positive. The movie holds a 50% viewer score on the review aggregate site, suggesting some subscribers weren’t so impressed.

Either way, “Troll 2” looks like a monster movie that is going to dominate the streaming landscape when it arrives this winter, and I can’t wait to see these larger-than-life creatures return to Netflix. Remember, “Troll 2” will begin streaming on Netflix globally on December 1.

Meanwhile, if winter feels very far away (though with how quickly 2025 is speeding by, the holidays will be here before you know it), here’s everything you can watch on Netflix in July 2025.