Walmart Plus Week is live — 31+ best deals from Apple, Lego, Ninja and more

Walmart Plus Week is back! It’s time for a week-long deals extravaganza with savings up for grabs on pretty much everything you could want at Walmart. Similar to Amazon Prime Day, many of the best deals will be reserved for Walmart Plus members, so make sure you’ve signed up before you shop.

I’m a Deals Editor for Tom’s Guide, meaning I search every day for the best savings on the best TVs, appliances and everything in between. While there are plenty of mediocre deals floating around, I’ve already found many that are worth your attention. For example, right now you can get up to 40% off Shark and Ninja, or snag the Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm) on sale for $169 ($79 off.)

You can also get the LG 65-inch B3 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,139 at Walmart. Although it’s an older model, this is an awesome price for an OLED TV in this size.

I’ll continue to bring you the best Walmart deals live throughout the week, so bookmark this page and keep checking back. And also see our Walmart promo codes coverage for more ways to save.

Millie Davis-Williams Deals Editor I'm Millie Davis-Williams, a Deals Editor for Tom's Guide. I've spent the last three years tracking deals on everything from Apple products to Crocs. I'll help you find the deals worth your money by highlighting my top picks from Walmart Plus Week.

My favorite deals

Returning members only! Walmart Plus: was $98/year now $49/year @ Walmart

For returning/expired Walmart Plus members only, Walmart is taking 50% off its annual Walmart Plus membership. The sale comes a week before Walmart kicks off its annual Walmart Plus Week sales event.

Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders and more. Prices start as low as $49 for Shark devices or $29 for Ninja appliances/utensils.

Lego sale: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $14. The sale includes Disney characters, Lego Star Wars, Lego Super Mario and more.

Switch games sale: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering big discounts on Switch games. As part of this week's sale, you can find popular titles on sale from $14. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, FC24, and more.

Patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart

Walmart has launched a major savings event to help you refresh your garden. If you're looking to upgrade your garden, deck or patio for less, consider Walmart's outdoor living section your one-stop shop. The retail giant is currently offering unbeatable discounts of up to 50% on stylish and functional outdoor items, including string lights, fire pits, lounge chairs, garden beds and more.

Roku Express HD: was $29 now $19 at Walmart If you don't have a 4K TV but still want an upgrade, you're in luck. Right now, the Roku Express HD streaming device is on sale. If you have a 4K TV there are better options, but for those with a 1080p HD TV looking to add smart TV features, this deal can't be beat.

Nutribullet PRO Blender: was $78 now $59 at Walmart The Nutribullet PRO Blender is a serious bit of kit for your kitchen. Blending with a 900-watt motor and powerful stainless steel extractor blades means whipping up your morning smoothie or late-night milkshake is impressively simple. We called it the "reigning champ of affordable blenders" in our full review.

Smart TVs: deals from $88 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC, and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $88. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.

Tappio 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set Rattan Furniture: was $299 now $179 at Walmart This small outdoor conversation set is available for $120 off the regular price. Made of woven rattan, high-quality steel frames, and tempered glass table top, this adorable set will be the perfect spot to relax or enjoy a cocktail outdoors this spring. It also comes with seat cushions featuring an ergonomic design for extra comfort.

LG 65" B3 OLED TV: was $1,299 now $1,139 at Walmart The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but I'd rather watch it than most similarly priced TVs. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. Best of all, gamers are getting a solid array of features, including two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.

TVs

Onn 32" Roku Smart TV: was $98 now $88 at Walmart Walmart's Onn 32-inch HDTV has earned itself a reputation with over 34K reviews and a 4.5 average star rating — viewers are not disappointed. Yet, it's now even cheaper in Walmart's latest sale. Due to its 32-inch size and 720p resolution, you won't want to use it as your main set, but it's a solid pick for a second TV in a guest room or children's room.

Patio furniture

DAYBETTER Outdoor String Lights: was $59 now $34 at Walmart Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.

Best Choice 80qt Steel Rolling Cooler Cart: was $289 now $159 at Walmart Level up your outdoor events with an all-in-one cooler cart! Perfect for entertaining, its huge capacity can hold up to 50 bottles, 70 cans or all your favorite food and snacks. It also has four sturdy wheels that allow you to easily move the cooler or even take it on the go.

Appliances

Shark Steam Pocket: was $109 now $68 at Walmart With the Shark Steam Pocket Mop, mopping might just be your new favorite household chore. Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes. This will help you remove up to 99% of household bacteria — without the harsh chemicals.

Ninja Air Fryer 4QT: was $89 now $69 at Walmart If you're after a basic yet versatile air fryer, this is a great deal. With a 4-quart, basket capacity, it's sufficient to cook fit 2 pounds of fries. This comes with convenient functions such as air fry, roast, bake and broil. Plus, at such a low price this is a deal not to be missed!

Ninja Creami: was $199 now $169 at Walmart The Ninja Creami has been making waves (scoops?) in the home cook world. We gave it 4 stars in our Ninja Creami review. We loved how easy it was to make delicious homemade ice cream. There's a huge range of recipe styles available, such as milkshake, froyo, and even gelato! And as if it couldn't get any better — the Creami is also easy to clean.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System: was $299 now $195 at Walmart The Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System can be used as a powerful, no-heat-damage hair dryer or an ultra-versatile multi-styler letting you curl, volumize, smooth, or dry. It's often compared to the popular Dyson Airwrap, but it's currently less than half the price (and might even be the superior choice performance-wise). We recommend jumping on this deal!

Audio

JBL Go 4: was $49 now $34 at Walmart Our JBL Go 4 review determined that this is the perfect portable Bluetooth speaker for those on a budget. Small enough to take traveling, it still packs enough performance to soundtrack small gatherings while bringing useful features like IP67 water and dust protection, and multi-point connectivity. It also comes in a variety of fun colors.

Sony SRS-XE200 Bluetooth Speaker: was $129 now $69 at Walmart The SRS-XE200 is an IP67 certified Bluetooth speaker that's waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. It offers up to 16 hours of battery life and includes a built-in strap that makes it easy to take on the go. There's also a buit-in mic with echo cancelling technology.

Laptops

HP 14" Laptop: was $249 now $179 at Walmart Looking for an inexpensive work laptop? This laptop has a 14-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It's lightweight, too, weighing just 3.1 pounds. You'll easily be able to take it with you wherever you go.

MSI Katana 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $799 at Walmart This MSI laptop has 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU for excellent multitasking, as well as a sleek cut-out hinge design. Add to that an RTX 4060 for gaming and you've got a productivity powerhouse that can do it all.

Asus ROG Strix G18 (RTX 4080): was $2,199 now $1,749 at Walmart For gaming laptop that packs a lot of heat, this Asus ROG G18 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 will do the trick. It's equipped with an Intel Core i9-13980HX, RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. What's more, the 18-inch QHD (‎2560 x 1600) 165Hz display will fulfil big-screen demands.

