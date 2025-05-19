Best Memorial Day sales LIVE — 35+ best early deals on OLED TVs, apparel, grills, patio furniture, mattresses and more

Early Memorial Day sales are now underway! Retailers are rolling out their biggest discounts of the year so far on everything from TVs to appliances. As we approach the end of the month, now is the perfect time to take advantage of this week's steepest discounts to get the most for your dollar.

Right now you can get our new winner for the best OLED TV on the market, the LG 55-inch C5 4K OLED on sale for $1,596 at Amazon ($400 off.) LG's new flagship OLED delivers stunning performance across basically every category and it's awesome to see it on sale at this price. Meanwhile, the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV on sale for $549 at Best Buy. This TV is $150 off and incredible value for money.

If you want to cook up a feast, you can currently get grills and accessories on sale from $19 at Walmart. Or, if you want to refresh your garden, you can get up to 40% off patio furniture at Lowe's.

Plus, don't forget about summer apparel. Right now you can shop Crocs from $24 at Amazon and Adidas deals from $8 at Amazon.

Stay tuned to this live blog as I'll keep bringing you the best Memorial Day sales as they come in.

Millie Davis-Williams Deals Writer I'm Millie Davis-Williams, a deals writer for Tom's Guide. I've spent the last three years tracking deals on everything from Apple products to Crocs. I'll help you find the deals worth your money by highlighting my top picks in this year's Memorial Day sales.

^ Back to top

My favorite deals

Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon

Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.

Outdoor grills: deals from $19 @ Walmart

Grilling season is back and Walmart has outdoor grills and accessories on sale from $19. The sale includes gas, charcoal, and flat top grills from the likes of Weber, Char-Broil, Pit Boss, and more.

Price check: Grills from $199 @ Home Depot

Crocs sale: Crocs from $24 @ Amazon

Show your feet some love this season with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $24. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

Amazon devices: deals from $34 @ Amazon

Now is an excellent time to upgrade your Amazon devices or buy that new device you've been meaning to get. From Fire TV Sticks to Ring Video Doorbells, Amazon is slashing over 50% off its prices with deals as low as $34.

TV sale: deals from $87 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $87. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets.

Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill: was $610 now $399 at Amazon If you like the idea of having a covered storage area for your grill's propane tank, the E-210 is a great option. It offers 450 square inches of cooking space total, with 360 inches of this sitting on the main cooking grid, a good amount of space for a two-burner grill.

^ Back to top

TVs

TV sale: deals from $87 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $87. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $649 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.

^ Back to top

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $6.

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon

Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.

Skechers sale: deals from $13 @ Amazon

From sneakers to leggings, Amazon has a wide range of Skechers shoes and apparel on sale from $13. This is one of the biggest sales we've seen on Skechers items as it also includes sunglasses, socks, and other Skechers items that traditionally don't see discounts.

Nike sale: deals from $18 @ Nike

Right now you can shop a range of Nike apparel with awesome discounts. The sale includes running shoes, caps, tees, jackets and more.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $24 @ Amazon

Show your feet some love this season with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $24. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

^ Back to top

Mattresses

Siena Memory Foam Mattress: was $529 now $179 at Siena From Resident Home (the brand behind Nectar and DreamCloud mattresses) the Siena is a reliable budget-friendly bed. Our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review team found it offered firm support for stomach and back sleepers, but it's also a great choice for a guest room. We're used to seeing a queen size Siena sell for $399, but it's currently just $359 (was $769.) We're not sure how long this price drop will last, but we're keeping our fingers crossed it sticks around. And it comes with a 180-night trial and a 10-year warranty, which is better than average at this price bracket.

Dreamcloud Hybrid Mattress: was $1,014 now $399 at DreamCloud The current price of $649 for a DreamCloud Hybrid queen isn't quite the mega savings we saw last month (a record low of $599), but it's still better than the usual deal and excellent value for a top-rated mattress. Our DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review team loved the support of this budget-friendly bed, while the quilted top adds a touch of luxury. Side sleepers may find it needs to be broken in but we think it's worth the wait. And to finish things off, it comes with a full year's trial and forever warranty.

^ Back to top

Laptops

Gigabyte 16" G6 KF w/ RTX 4060: was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy For $999, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

^ Back to top

Tablets

Apple iPad 11" (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $349 now $299 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

Apple iPad mini 7 (Wi-Fi/: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The iPad mini 7 is getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.

^ Back to top

Smart home

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $54 at Amazon At just $54, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, so you'll have to remove the unit off the wall periodically to charge it, but it's a fantastic option at this price.

Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera: was $129 now $64 at Amazon This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for 50% off their combined price. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

Editor's Choice deal Blink Outdoor 4 (6-Pack): was $399 now $199 at Amazon What's better than one Blink Outdoor 4 for monitoring your yard? Try five Blink Outdoor 4 cameras shooting crisp 1080p video. Buy the 5-pack, and you can currently save $200 on the package that offers whole-home coverage.

^ Back to top

Headphones

^ Back to top

Appliances

Vitamix Propel 510 Blender: was $499 now $367 at Amazon Vitamix recommends the Propel 510 for those who want to combine the power of Vitamix blenders with the convenience of preset blending programs. With a smaller capacity (48oz) than the Propel 750 (64oz), it's great for families of four or less. It's perfect for adding more fresh fruits and veggies to mealtime, any time of the year.

^ Back to top