Live
Best Memorial Day sales LIVE — 35+ best early deals on OLED TVs, apparel, grills, patio furniture, mattresses and more
Check out the best Memorial Day sales as they happen
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick links
2. My favorite deals
3. TVs
4. Apparel
5. Mattresses
6. Laptops
7. Tablets
8. Smart home
9. Headphones
10. Appliances
11. LIVE: latest updates
Early Memorial Day sales are now underway! Retailers are rolling out their biggest discounts of the year so far on everything from TVs to appliances. As we approach the end of the month, now is the perfect time to take advantage of this week's steepest discounts to get the most for your dollar.
Right now you can get our new winner for the best OLED TV on the market, the LG 55-inch C5 4K OLED on sale for $1,596 at Amazon ($400 off.) LG's new flagship OLED delivers stunning performance across basically every category and it's awesome to see it on sale at this price. Meanwhile, the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV on sale for $549 at Best Buy. This TV is $150 off and incredible value for money.
If you want to cook up a feast, you can currently get grills and accessories on sale from $19 at Walmart. Or, if you want to refresh your garden, you can get up to 40% off patio furniture at Lowe's.
Plus, don't forget about summer apparel. Right now you can shop Crocs from $24 at Amazon and Adidas deals from $8 at Amazon.
Stay tuned to this live blog as I'll keep bringing you the best Memorial Day sales as they come in.
Quick Links
- shop Memorial Day deals at Amazon
- Nectar: 50% off mattresses
- Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
- Lululemon: from $9 @ Lululemon
- Outdoor grills: deals from $19 @ Walmart
- Yeti sale: deals from $20 @ Amazon
- Amazon devices: from $34 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
- Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon
- iPad 11" (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $349 now $299 @ Amazon
- LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Air 13" (M4/256GB): was $999 now $849 @ Amazon
- Saatva luxury beds: from $999 @ Saatva
- LG 55" C5 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,596 @ Amazon
I'm Millie Davis-Williams, a deals writer for Tom's Guide. I've spent the last three years tracking deals on everything from Apple products to Crocs. I'll help you find the deals worth your money by highlighting my top picks in this year's Memorial Day sales.
My favorite deals
Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon
Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.
Outdoor grills: deals from $19 @ Walmart
Grilling season is back and Walmart has outdoor grills and accessories on sale from $19. The sale includes gas, charcoal, and flat top grills from the likes of Weber, Char-Broil, Pit Boss, and more.
Price check: Grills from $199 @ Home Depot
Yeti sale: deals from $20 @ Amazon
Amazon has deals on Yeti cups, coolers, ice buckets and more starting from $20. You can even grab the Yeti Roadie 24 cooler on sale for $200.
Crocs sale: Crocs from $24 @ Amazon
Show your feet some love this season with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $24. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.
Amazon devices: deals from $34 @ Amazon
Now is an excellent time to upgrade your Amazon devices or buy that new device you've been meaning to get. From Fire TV Sticks to Ring Video Doorbells, Amazon is slashing over 50% off its prices with deals as low as $34.
TV sale: deals from $87 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $87. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets.
If you like the idea of having a covered storage area for your grill's propane tank, the E-210 is a great option. It offers 450 square inches of cooking space total, with 360 inches of this sitting on the main cooking grid, a good amount of space for a two-burner grill.
In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera and lower starting price. The MacBook Air M4 supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. And it packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $87 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $87. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets.
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster, and Game Optimizer Mode. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.
Introduced in LG's 2025 TV lineup, the LG C5 OLED is here as the value pick of the year. Offering a slew of features, like a range of HDR certifications and gaming specs for the PS5 Pro crowd, the C5 proves a major improvement over its predecessor. We called it "nearly flawless" and gave it a 5-star rating in our LG C5 OLED TV review.
42" for $1,299
48" for $1,396
55" for $1,596
65" for $2,296
77" for $3,296
83" for $4,996
Apparel
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $6.
Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.
Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon
Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.
Skechers sale: deals from $13 @ Amazon
From sneakers to leggings, Amazon has a wide range of Skechers shoes and apparel on sale from $13. This is one of the biggest sales we've seen on Skechers items as it also includes sunglasses, socks, and other Skechers items that traditionally don't see discounts.
Nike sale: deals from $18 @ Nike
Right now you can shop a range of Nike apparel with awesome discounts. The sale includes running shoes, caps, tees, jackets and more.
Crocs sale: Crocs from $24 @ Amazon
Show your feet some love this season with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $24. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.
Mattresses
From Resident Home (the brand behind Nectar and DreamCloud mattresses) the Siena is a reliable budget-friendly bed. Our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review team found it offered firm support for stomach and back sleepers, but it's also a great choice for a guest room. We're used to seeing a queen size Siena sell for $399, but it's currently just $359 (was $769.) We're not sure how long this price drop will last, but we're keeping our fingers crossed it sticks around. And it comes with a 180-night trial and a 10-year warranty, which is better than average at this price bracket.
The Nectar Classic is the best memory foam mattress we've tested. In our Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress review we described it as "hitting the mark in terms of price, performance, comfort and design" with a feel that's ideal for side sleepers. An evergreen Nectar mattress sale offers excellent value, with a queen just $649 (was $1,598.) Plus, you get a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty.
The current price of $649 for a DreamCloud Hybrid queen isn't quite the mega savings we saw last month (a record low of $599), but it's still better than the usual deal and excellent value for a top-rated mattress. Our DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review team loved the support of this budget-friendly bed, while the quilted top adds a touch of luxury. Side sleepers may find it needs to be broken in but we think it's worth the wait. And to finish things off, it comes with a full year's trial and forever warranty.
Laptops
In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera and lower starting price. The MacBook Air M4 supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. And it packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.
For $999, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.
Tablets
The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.
The iPad mini 7 is getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.
Smart home
At just $54, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, so you'll have to remove the unit off the wall periodically to charge it, but it's a fantastic option at this price.
This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for 50% off their combined price. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.
What's better than one Blink Outdoor 4 for monitoring your yard? Try five Blink Outdoor 4 cameras shooting crisp 1080p video. Buy the 5-pack, and you can currently save $200 on the package that offers whole-home coverage.
Headphones
The Beats Studio Buds are a wonderful little pair of earbuds, with some big improvements over the last model. Nine hours of battery life is exemplary, extended to 36 hours with the charging case, and they're some of the most comfortable wireless in-ears around. In our Beats Studio Buds Plus review, we gave them 4 stars thanks to their great design and sound.
Price check: $99 @ Best Buy
Beats’ workout earbuds are an all-around upgrade from the previous version. In our Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review, we loved their stylish design, strong bassy sound and stable fit. You also get 10 hours of listening time on a charge, or up to 45 hours with the included charging case. They also have some unique features on board, like handy physical button controls and a heart rate monitor. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds for fitness on the market.
Price check: $199 @ Best Buy
Sonos' first pair of headphones are a smash hit. Our Sonos Ace review said these are a very solid over-ear noise-canceling option, with some great features if you're already invested in the Sonos ecosystem. They offer up to 30 hours of battery life, aptX Adaptive and physical controls on each ear cup.
Price check: $449 @ Best Buy | $449 @ Sonos
Appliances
Vitamix recommends the Propel 510 for those who want to combine the power of Vitamix blenders with the convenience of preset blending programs. With a smaller capacity (48oz) than the Propel 750 (64oz), it's great for families of four or less. It's perfect for adding more fresh fruits and veggies to mealtime, any time of the year.
This is a great deal if you’re looking for a robot mop to complement your robot vacuum. As our choice for the best robot mop, the iRobot Braava jet m6 provides detailed and comprehensive cleaning. Its mapping is accurate, and you can request that specific rooms be cleaned separately. It will even work in tandem with compatible models from the same brand. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review, we said this is "the smartest robot mop and sweeper we’ve tested."
Although it’s pricey, the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 offers top notch heating and state of the art design. Plus, come summer, it can cool you off. As it works, it also purifies the air. It comes with an electronic thermostat, remote control and app connectivity. To learn more, take a look at our Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 review.
LIVE: Latest Updates
If you don't mind shopping last year's model, you can save some serious cash on TVs. As an example, right now the LG C4 OLED is on sale from $796 at Amazon. It's still an incredible TV, as we said in our LG C4 OLED TV review. And if you need help deciding which one to buy, check out our LG C5 OLED vs LG C4 OLED face-off.
LG C4 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $796 @ Amazon
I'll get started off with a massive OLED TV deal. The C5 is LG's new flagship OLED TV and our new winner for the best OLED TV on the market. We called it "nearly flawless" in our LG C5 OLED TV review and praised its gorgeous color and brightness, and new anti-glare screen. This is the first time I've seen all the sizes of the LG C5 on sale, so make sure to snap one up while you can!
LG C5 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $1,299 @ Amazon
Hi there! Early Memorial Day sales are starting to roll out, so strap in and get ready as I'll be with you live bringing you the best deals as they appear. I'm already seeing fantastic discounts on everything from LG OLED TVs to Beats headphones, so it looks like it'll be a great holiday for savings.