AirPods Pro 3 rumors: Everything you need to know

The AirPods Pro 2 have now been out for a fairly long time. They were first introduced in 2022, replacing the original AirPods Pro, and the USB-C version debuted in 2023.

Now we’re awaiting the AirPods Pro 3, and thanks to some rumors and leas we have some idea of what of what Apple has in store for its next pair of best wireless earbuds.

It’s looking like we might see the new AirPods Pro arrive sometime in 2025 — and it could come with some new health features and other upgrades.

Here’s everything we know about the AirPods 3 so far.

At a glance:

Likely later in 2025

Potential WWDC 2025 appearance

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In order to fit with the previous release calendars of the AirPods Pro, we would have already seen the AirPods Pro 3 by now. The Apple Glowtime event in September unveiled the AirPods 4 (with and without ANC).

This year, there are a couple of different points that we might see new AirPods. There’s WWDC 2025, which is going to happen in June, and, failing that, there’s the iPhone 17 event that should happen in September.

As for when various insiders think we’re going to see the AirPods Pro 3, there are a couple of answers. The leaker Kosutami posted on X that they’d be launching alongside a new AirTag in either May or June. That would fit in perfectly with the WWDC date we’ve now been given.

(Image credit: Future)

Bloomberg Apple reporter Mark Gurman has been a little more vague. He reckons we’ll see the AirPods Pro 3 at some point this year, although it's likely to be a little bit later. The most he has said is that they are “many months away" in February.

AirPods Pro 3 price speculation

At a glance:

Expect the same as the previous model: $250/£250

(Image credit: Future)

As with most of the AirPods Pro models, we think there’s going to be little movement on price — although there’s not much out there as evidence. Instead, we have to go with the pricing of previous AirPods Pros, which has stayed fairly consistent over the product life cycles.

The AirPods Pro launched at $250, and then the AirPods Pro 2 cost the same. They are the most expensive in-ears that Apple produces, more than both the AirPods 4 models.

(Image credit: Future)

Since the AirPods Pro 2 have launched, the competition has raised the price of their ANC buds. The Sony WF-1000XM5 launched at $299, as did the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds. There’s a chance Apple might bring the price of the AirPods Pro 3 up to match — although that would cost it a competitive advantage.

At the moment, then, there’s nothing concrete — although I’m fairly confident that the price isn’t going to move all that much.

AirPods Pro 3 Features

At a glance:

Heart rate monitor is likely

More sensors on board

A screen on the case

Cameras in the buds?!

Recently, the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 launched with heart rate monitors inside to make them better for runners and other athletes.

There’s been significant evidence that the AirPods Pro 3 are going to get the same feature, although we hope it performs better than in the PowerBeats Pro 2.

There could also be new ways to interact with the AirPods Pro 3 case. An Apple patent points to the possibility of a touchscreen on the case of the AirPods, which would let you control music playback and other features like ANC.

Apple wouldn’t be the first — there are screens on some of Soundcore’s earbud cases, as well as the JBL Tour Pro 3 buds.

Personally, I don’t see much use in a touchscreen on my buds case. Why bother taking the case out of my pocket to play with the settings, when I could just take out my phone?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Beyond the touchscreen, Gurman thinks there’s evidence that the AirPods Pro 3 are going to offer temperature sensors to measure different health metrics alongside the potential heart rate monitor.

Analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has reported that the AirPods Pro could offer infrared cameras, which could be used for gesture control and other functions.

Gurman has also reported that Apple is working on AirPods with cameras. And they might offer a way to control Apple's rumored smart glasses. But it's not likely that he's talking about the AirPods 3.

One rumor also suggests that the controls on the AirPods Pro 3 might change. Instead of capacitive controls, they might be operable when you’re wearing gloves. They might be moving to more conventional swipes and taps, as opposed to the squeezing needed on the older models.

AirPods Pro 3 improvements

At a glance:

Expect improved ANC

Potentially more battery life

A new chip?

There’s not that much in the way of rumors about improved AirPods Pro 3 features, beyond those fancy sounding new touch controls. There are a couple of different things I think we might see though, and they’re mostly down to the potential H3 chip that could power Apple’s latest buds.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

With every release of the AirPods Pro, Apple has packed a new chip inside. The AirPods had the H1 chip, the AirPods Pro 2 had the H2 chip, and it's expected that the AirPods Pro 3 will get a brand new H3 chip. That could come with a number of different benefits.

One of the biggest is improved ANC. Sony and Bose have both launched competitors with superior noise-blocking capabilities among the best noise-canceling earbuds. I think Apple is going to step up its game with the next pair, in order to fight back against the new(er) kids on the block.

Battery life is something that the H3 chip will likely improve, with greater power efficiency. That’s an area where the AirPods definitely need improvement — their 6-hour bud battery simply isn’t enough when compared to the competition.

Sound quality could see a big improvement as well, and I’m hoping we see the wireless lossless playback communication between the buds and the Apple Vision Pro headset come to a wider range of devices.

I don’t think the AirPods Pro 3 are going to change the Apple, neutral-sound profile, but there might be ways to make them sound better.

What I would like to see

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There’s one thing I care about with the buds that I put in my pockets, and by extension, my ears — and that’s the way that they sound. I’d like to see the AirPods Pro 3 improve the sound quality, with more dynamism and great range.

Battery life is another big one for me — the battery life of the buds is just about enough for long car journeys, but not for cross-country flights or international flight. I’d like to see at least 8 hours out of the buds, and 30 hours out of the case. That would make them better than both the Sony and the Bose alternatives.

I’d also really like to see the connectivity between non-Apple devices improve. I recently moved over to Android, and getting my AirPods to work perfectly with them has been irritating to say the least. Some form of improved support would be very welcome.

Stay tuned to this page for the latest rumors and leaks around the AirPods Pro 3.