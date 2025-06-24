Best early Prime Day deals — 35 sales I'm shopping now on Apple, Yeti, Garmin and more

Prime Day deals will be here soon. However, you don't need to wait any longer to start saving on big brands. Some of my favorite items from Apple, Yeti, Garmin and more are seeing amazing price cuts ahead of Amazon's sales event.

For example, right now you can get up to 25% off Yeti tumblers and coolers. This is perfect to keep you cool and hydrated all summer long. Plus, our favorite budget Garmin watch, the Garmin Forerunner 55 is now on sale for $169 at Amazon.

There are some terrific Apple deals up for grabs, too. For example, the newest iPad 11-inch (Wi-Fi/128GB) is on sale for $299 at Amazon ($50 off.)

And you can't have an Amazon sale without apparel! Right now you can score epic Carhartt deals from $9 and Adidas deals from $6.

My favorite early Amazon Prime Day deals are listed below. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes coverage, and check out the best deals in Lowe's 4th of July sale.

Editor's Choice

YETI sale: up to 25% off @ Amazon

If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!

Garmin sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

I have to admit: I wasn't expecting to see a surge in Garmin deals. That said, Amazon has various Garmin watches and some accessories on sale from $97. It's easily the best Garmin sale I've seen this year with discounts on some of our favorite models like the Editor's Choice Forerunner 55 on sale for $169.

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, but early Prime deals are slashing the prices of select sets. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars as well as generic sets.

Switch games sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering big discounts on Switch games. As part of this week's sale, you can find popular titles on sale from $19. The sale includes Just Dance 2025, Sonic Superstars and more.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart

Apple 11" iPad (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $349 now $299 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

Amazon devices

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $49 at Amazon At just $49, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: was $119 now $54 at Amazon If you want extra juice from your 8-inch tablet, the Plus version of the Fire HD 8 might be for you. It bumps storage to 32GB and RAM to 3GB, letting you multitask and do more with your tablet.

Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $84 at Amazon The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but that's understandable at this low price.

TVs

TCL 55" QM7K Mini-LED TV: was $1,199 now $748 at Amazon The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features (such as HDMI 2.1 and 4K gaming up to 144Hz), and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night. In our TCL QM7K QD-Mini LED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV is an affordable TV you can count on.

Hisense 65" U8QG Mini-LED TV: was $2,199 now $1,288 at Amazon It's not every day you see a brand new 2025 model getting a major discount on the heels of its release, but the U8QG is an icon in this regard (and many more). It's bound to be among our favorite gaming TVs this year thanks to its slew of gaming features built on a 165Hz refresh rate. It's also got the best brightness in the TV game, owing to its Hisense lineage.

Panasonic 65" Z95 4K OLED TV: was $3,199 now $1,999 at Amazon The Z95 is Panasonic's premium OLED TV. In our Panasonic Z95 OLED TV review, we called the Editor's Choice TV an utter beast with some of the most advanced features of any TV available right now. It's built on LG Display's second-gen MLA panel, which ensures it vast and vibrant brightness potential. It also comes equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate and a slew of gaming features such as HDMI 2.1, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It also supports all HDR formats and comes with hands-free Alexa compatibility.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $6.

Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. With deals starting at just $9, this is a sale you don't want to miss.

Timberland sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

Amazon is hosting a huge Timberland sale with up to 60% off. Timberland has tons of rugged and fashionable footwear and apparel to boost your style.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins on sale from $54 (was $110, pictured).

Grills and outdoor cooking

Weber Jumbo Joe Grill: was $98 now $89 at Amazon The Jumbo Joe Grill is the highest-rated portable charcoal grill on Weber's site. And while it's also the most expensive, it's the biggest one too at 18-inches. Thankfully, it's on sale and that means you can own a premium compact grill, that can cook up to eight burgers at a time, for less. So, if you're looking to grill on-the-go, this one's for you.

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was $399 now $299 at Amazon If you’re a fan of cooking outdoors, this is the deal for you. This outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza. Powered by electricity, it can reach up to 700°F, plus there’s the option to add wood pellets if you want smoked food too. The capacity can hold a 12 lb turkey or a 12-inch pizza, which is generous enough.

Traeger Grills Ironwood 885: was $1,499 now $1,299 at Amazon You can control this grill remotely thanks to Wi-Fi and app support, as well as a built-in meat thermometer. It's also ideal for cooking in all weather thanks to its double side-wall insulation, which improves efficiency in cold weather.

Patio furniture

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

Flamaker All-Weather Rattan Outdoor Set: was $109 now $89 at Amazon Perfect for a compact space or balcony, this 3-piece set consists of two, high back armchairs with sponge-filled cushions for extra comfort, and a tempered glass tabletop for your drinks and food. With its premium PE rattan design, these are sturdy, weatherproof and easy to clean/maintain. A stylish addition to any backyard.

Bluetooth Speakers

U.S. deal EarFun UBoom L: was $79 now $59 at Amazon The EarFun UBoom L offers big sound on a budget. This portable speaker produces powerful bass, clear vocals and well-balanced sound across a range of genres. With a dedicated outdoor mode and an IP67 resistance rating, the speaker can soundtrack pool parties and hikes, it’s got great battery life, and the customizable EQ via the user-friendly companion app works really well.

Headphones

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

Beats Flex Wireless: was $69 now $39 at Amazon While they aren't technically true wireless, on account of the wire that connects the buds, the Flex are a great pair of fitness earbuds. They're super comfortable thanks to their lightweight, and this deal is a solid discount.

Laptops

Asus Vivobook 14: was $479 now $379 at Amazon The Asus Vivobook 14 is a solid laptop for shoppers on a budget. It comes with an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also has a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD display that reaches 250 nits of brightness.

Gigabyte G6 KF 16: was $999 now $899 at Amazon For under $1,000, you can pick up this solid all-around gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s entry level 40-series graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing, the presence of an Intel Core i7- 13620H CPU with 16GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Appliances

Bissell Little Green Max Pet Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner: was $139 now $114 at Amazon This vacuum is certified Pet Proven for its ability to effectively remove stubborn pet stains and odors, removing muddy paws, embedded dirt and bio messes. The long hose and cord allows you to easily clean hard-to-reach messes, and the two tank technology simplifies filling and emptying while keeping clean and dirty separate. The appliance comes equipped with a self-cleaning tough stain tool, specialized pet hair removal tool and trial size Bissell cleaning solution.