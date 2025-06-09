iOS 26 announced — new Camera app, updated Visual Intelligence and all the new features for your iPhone

Without drawing out the inevitable, Apple officially announced its big rebrand with iOS 26 taken off the wraps during its WWDC 2025 keynote. Apple’s choice to switch up the naming convention of its mobile software comes as no surprise, as there have been numerous reports about the big switch to a calendar year convention.

Apple’s latest iPhone software has to offer, but oddly enough Apple Intelligence briefly came up in the conversation — early on with Apple saying that it'll share more news in the coming year about them. Despite this big surprise, there’s the big visual makeover with iOS 26 that Apple calls Liquid Glass. It's the biggest visual change since iOS 7 and aims to unify the look and feel of its software across its entire device portfolio.

There's a transparent design language in every design aspect of iOS 26, giving way to transparent icons and widgets to the home screen, along with subtle animations.

What do you think about the name change? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Big visual makeover with Liquid Glass

(Image credit: Apple)

Apart from the name change, the biggest thing that makes this announcement special is how iOS 26 features Apple’s new Liquid Glass design — which is meant to unify the look of its software across all of its products. This layered design philosophy makes the experience more expressive than ever before, with a translucent material that adapts to its surroundings, like how icons layered within apps are transparent and small details that add animations to the smallest gestures.

This starts with the home and lock screens, which are more personal with customizations around the icons and widgets. Spatial scenes make wallpapers come to life with a 3D effect when you move your iPhone, while incoming notifications allow the clock to dynamically change the way it looks.

Phone App changes

(Image credit: Apple)

There’s a new unified layout that puts the most used features at your fingertips, with a floating bar that’s positioned right at the bottom of the interface. iOS 26 will offer a call screening feature that will take calls for you, so it’ll automatically take calls from unrecognized numbers — and if it seems to be legit, you’ll hear your phone ring.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re tired of being stuck on hold, hold assist will keep you on the line so you don’t have to, which iOS 26 detects when it hears hold music. Once it hears a live person, it’ll notify you.

Group chat changes

(Image credit: Apple)

Talking to multiple people in iMessage is getting better with Group Chat changes in iOS 26, like the ability to create polls, see new people entering the group chat, and much more.

Genmoji enhancements

(Image credit: Apple)

New expressions, such as hairstyles with Genmoji, using ChatGPT to create custom images with Image Playground with more realistic creations. For developers, they’ll have the Image Playground API to use in their apps.

Live Translation

(Image credit: Apple)

In expanding the iOS 26’s productivity side, the new Live Translation feature can translate messages on the fly across all native apps now that it’s integrated into the phone app, FaceTime, and Messages.

For example, iOS 26 will automatically translate messages you send — and those you receive from people, so you’re not wasting time going to another app. With FaceTime calls, it will do the same in real time, so you’ll be able to read what they’re saying. And finally, Live Translation will work during phone calls to act like an interpreter, even when the person you’re talking with doesn’t have an iPhone.

Apple Music changes

(Image credit: Apple)

AutoMix uses intelligence to mix songs from one to another, much like a DJ mixing songs fluidly. Music Pins let you pin your favorite albums and artists.

Apple Wallet

(Image credit: Apple)

Instead of carrying physical keys, there are more car makers that will support virtual car keys through Apple Wallet. In the fall, you’ll be able to add a Digital ID. The new Apple Wallet features will integrate with flight tickets, which will be more dynamic and will display maps of the airport. Through Apple Intelligence, it will find orders you’ve placed to find details about orders you place — like tracking numbers.

Visual Intelligence works across iOS

(Image credit: Apple)

One of the biggest additions to iOS 26 is the updated Visual Intelligence that works across the platform. You’ll be able to access this new feature by performing a screen capture gesture, which will launch Visual Intelligence to work with whatever apps you’re running.

This essentially makes it a Circle to Search rival because it can help you search for prices on products, make contextual suggestions, and more. And finally, there’s ChatGPT integration that keeps you locked into the same app without switching.