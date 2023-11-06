CES 2024: What to expect from new TVs, laptops, EVs and more

CES is called “the Most Powerful Tech Event in the World” for good reason — it’s the place where companies like Samsung, Sony, LG, Hisense, TCL, Nvidia, Asus and more come to show off their latest creations for the new year.

For gadget lovers like the staff here at Tom’s Guide, it’s the biggest event on the calendar — and it all kicks on January 8, 2024 with a day filled with press conferences. It’s there that we’ll hear from these companies’ CEOs directly and get our first glimpse of what we’ll be testing in the coming weeks and months.

What does it mean for you folks watching along at home? It means that Tom’s Guide is one of the best places to catch all the news straight from the show floor. We’ll have all the news as it breaks as well as hands-on previews of all the tech we see at the show.

Just what kinds of new gadgets are we going to see in January? Here’s what we’re expecting to see and experience at CES 2024.

CES 2024: What are we going to see?

Without a doubt there’s going to be a lot of two things at CES 2024: People and technology. The Consumer Technology Association, the company that puts on CES, expects over 130,000 attendees at the show with over 3,500 different vendors — i.e. companies like Samsung, LG, Lenovo, etc…

None of those companies have announced publicly what they’ll be showing at the event just yet, but based on what types of products those companies usually announce at the show, we can take some educated guesses.

(Image credit: Samsung via YouTube)

Samsung, for example, will likely be back at CES this year to show off its latest QD-OLED TV innovations. The Samsung S95C OLED is one of the best TVs in 2023, so there’ll no doubt be some sort of follow-up at CES 2024. Similarly, LG will likely be showing off its successors to the LG C3 OLED and LG G3 OLED — presumably called the LG C4 OLED and G4 OLED…though they might want to be careful naming a TV after a well-known explosive gel.

It's even possible we could get a sneak preview of the Galaxy S24 phone, as the launch date is tipped for as early as January 17.

Sony had a really small showing at this year’s CES, so hopefully the Japanese tech giant will show up to next year’s with more gadgets in tow. Specifically, it’d be great to see what its next picture processor will look like after the Cognitive XR as well as the next generation of its Mini-LED technology that we saw in the Sony X95K and Sony X95L TVs .

(Image credit: Intel)

In past years, Intel has shown up with a new lineup with mobile processors (last year was part of the Raptor Lake series ) so it’s likely that will continue onward in 2024. Similarly, Nvidia uses CES to launch its mobile graphics cards, so there’s a chance that we’ll see the much-rumored Blackwell GPUs at next year’s event.

Lenovo, Asus and Acer will all show up with laptops, while peripheral companies like Logitech and Razer will likely be on the showfloor talking about their latest mice, keyboards and headsets.

Besides all the new gadgets, car manufacturers like Hyundai and Mercedes-Benz usually park some of their latest innovations on the showfloor as well. Most automotive innovations are limited to higher-end vehicles or prototype cars that most of us never get to drive, but they make for great photo opps if you’re in Vegas during CES.

Last but not least, expect to see some smart home and fitness tech there as well from Google, Amazon and, weirdly, Roku, who recently moved into that space thanks to a partnership with Wyze Labs. If you’re on the hunt for the latest smart home security gear, CES is a great show to keep an eye on.

CES 2024 will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, like it has been for the last decade. The show almost takes over the entire city for a few days, and it’s not uncommon to see dozens of people walking around the strip still wearing their name cards.

Next year’s show really kicks off on Monday, January 8 with the opening keynote and media press conferences and the showfloor will be open starting on Tuesday, January 9 at 10 am. The exhibition will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 9 am to 6 pm, and on Friday from 9 am to 4 pm.

To get a ticket to the exhibition you’ll have to be associated with tech in some capacity — registration is only open to industry attendees, media or exhibitors, and ticket prices depend on which of the three camps you fall into.

That being said, most of the companies broadcast their keynotes on YouTube or their own press websites and tech sites like Tom’s Guide will run live blogs and recaps so you don’t miss any of the announcements. ​