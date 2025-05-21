Best of Computex day 2 — here's 5 new gadgets from the show floor you need to see

The world's biggest computing show, Computex 2025, has moved on to its second day and brough a glut of new gadget announcements for us to pore over. And with the dust settling over yesterday's Google I/O announcements in California, there's a lot of tech news happening right now.

Perhaps the most important takeaway from Computex's second 24 hours was AMD's official reveal of the AMD 9060 XT GPU that's set to go toe-to-toe with Nvidia's 5060 Ti. The new card comes in 8GB and 16GB variants with prices set at $299 and $349 respectively.

Elsewhere, gamers will be pleased to see an updated Zotac Zone handheld and some of the fastest monitors we've ever seen.

So strap in for our countdown of the five top gadgets you need to know about from Day 2 and check out Tom's Guide on TikTok for the latest videos from the show floor over in Taipei.

AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT

(Image credit: Future)

There's probably no fiercer rivalry in computing right now than AMD vs Nvidia. And since Computex is a computing show, it was only right that AMD reveal its midrange Radeon RX 9060 XT GPU that's set to go toe-to-toe with Nvidia's RTX 5060.

According to AMD, this is the “world’s best graphics card under $350” and it goes on sale June 5th with a starting price of $299. That price bags you 8GB of video memory but if you're prepared to spend $349 you can double that to 16GB — something you're going to want if you're shooting for those AAA titles.

What you need to know is this card brings the fourth generation of AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology — which is basically AMD's answer to Nvidia's DLSS 4 and a means of using AI trickery to achieve enhanced frame rates and better detail on top games on these mid-range cards. We can't wait to start testing what AMD has on offer here.

Zotac Zone

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Just as we were wondering whether the MSI Claw 8 with AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme would be our only gaming handheld of note from the show, along comes the Zotac Zone.

This isn't a new device, but it's been given a refresh for Computex 2025 that includes a much faster Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip with Radeon 890M graphics, a 48.5Wh battery, 1TB SSD, a microSD card reader and a pair of USB4 ports.

Oh, it's also now available in white. Nice!

It also ditches Windows for Linux which, when we're talking about a gaming machine, makes a lot of sense. Linux is a more lightweight operating system and tons of the best PC games have already been optimized for it thanks to the Steam Deck.

Read the full story: I tried the updated Zotac Zone handheld and one big change makes it a true Steam Deck rival

Samsung UT One

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Having a big, beefy processor and loads of RAM is worthless if the screen you're looking at has all the clarity of a smudged window. Which is why we took note when Samsung showed off its new ultra-thin, 500Hz QD-OLED panel alongside that age-old question: "Who is Winner?"

These are just prototypes at this point, but Samsung is referring to it's creation as "UT One" where the UT stands for Ultra Thin. It's a new OLED structure that replaces the top glass substrate with ultra-thin organic and inorganic thin films, while retaining the bottom glass layer.

As a result, the panel is 30% thinner and 30% lighter than conventional dual-glass OLED panels, with a weight reduction equivalent to a single standard laptop battery cell (approximately 50g), allowing for either increased battery capacity or improved portability.

Since the market is rapidly moving from LCD to OLED, expect to see this make a splash in the years to come.

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition

(Image credit: Future)

Ok, this is basically just a lick of paint on the existing Prestige 13 AI+ Evo laptop, but what a lick of paint.

Part of MSI’s Artisan Collection, this laptop is a collaboration with Japanese lacquerware company OKADAYA that runs deep into the aesthetic — like authentic traditional handcrafted lacquerware using pure gold leaf powder on the lid sporting Ukiyo-e master Katsushika Hokusai’s “Great Wave off Kanagawa” artwork.

There are also subtle details like golden text on the ports, the piano gloss finish atop the keyboard with gold lettering, and the fact that there will only be 1,000 of these made laser engraved with a unique number to let you know which one you got.

It'll certainly turn heads if you whipped one of these out at your local Starbucks.

All the crazy PC builds

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This isn't strictly a gadget or a product, but one of the simple pleasures of a show like Computex is walking around and taking in some of the weirdness on the show floor. And to marvel at the truly crazy PC builds that some enthusiasts come up with.

It's an impressive blend of cables, pipes, fans and lighting and truly makes these machines more like pieces of art than actual computing devices.