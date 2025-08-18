iPhones

Forget iOS 19 — Apple may change the name of its upcoming iPhone software update

iPhones

Apple's 'Solarium' UI for iOS 19 is about to bring the biggest design change to iPhones in over a decade

Smart Home

Apple’s first smart screen could still launch this year — but you’ll have to wait for the robotic version

iPhones

WWDC 2025 — watchOS 12 and tvOS 19 both just tipped for major redesign