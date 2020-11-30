35 of the best Cyber Monday mattress deals: save up to $1,000

Cyber Monday mattress deals are still going strong even as we move into the late hours of Cyber Monday. Currently, there are some superb savings to be made in the sales. We're talking hundreds of dollars off - plus hundreds of dollars-worth of free sleep gifts.

One of the best Cyber Monday mattress deals is this superb offer from leading brand Nectar. You can get up to $400 off its Memory Foam mattress and you'll get $399-worth of bedding and sleep accessories added to your order. That's outrageously good value for money, and there are plenty more deals like it.

On this page, we're rounding up all today's very best Cyber Monday mattress deals. Whether you're looking to save money on the best mattress in the US, or you're searching for a quality, budget mattress, you'll find the biggest offers on this page.

Most of the Cyber Monday mattress deals here are exactly the same offers that have been running for the last week (in some cases longer). That's not a surprise: these offers are the best we've ever seen — but most are due to end today. So if you see something you like, we advise grabbing it while you can. Here are the best Cyber Monday mattress deals...

The best Cyber Monday mattress deals

Editor's Choice Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts

Save up to $800 - This is easily one of the best Cyber Monday mattress deals around. We think the medium-firm Nectar Memory Foam mattress is the best you can buy. It's #1 in our best mattress guide, and we gave it a full five stars in our review because it's exceptionally comfortable and supportive, not too hot at night, and comes with an industry-leading 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Right now, there's an enormous $400 discount — and you'll get luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector worth $399 thrown in for free. That's absolutely phenomenal value for this quality mattress. Deal ends: midnight, November 30View Deal

Cocoon Chill mattress: from $730 $469 + free pillows and sheet set at Cocoon by Sealy

Save up to $660 - Not only has leading mattress maker Sealy brought back its biggest-ever discount (35%) on its premium memory foam mattress, but you also get two free pillows and a sheet set worth up to $199 thrown in. The Cocoon Chill adapts to your body to provide tailored support all over, and has a premium stretch-knit cover that dissipates heat and will keep you cool as you sleep. With up to $460 off a king size and $199 of free gifts, this is a superb deal. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Tempur-Essential Mattress: from $1,659 now $995 at Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $1,328 - The Essentials Mattress is a special edition medium-soft mattress from leading brand Tempur-Pedic. Three layers of high-performance foam provide adaptive pressure relief and personalized comfort, while a breathable cover wicks moisture away. This Cyber Monday mattress deal is the cheapest price for a Tempur-Pedic mattress ever. Plus, bundle a Power Base with the mattress and you can save even more. Deal ends: December 1View Deal

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from $350 $280 at T&N

Save up to $150 - Tuft & Needle has officially launched its Cyber Monday mattress deals, and it's cut a fantastic 20% discount on everything on site. That means the company's popular budget foam Original mattress is now on sale for just $280 (was $350) for a twin, while a queen now costs $476, down from $595. That's very good value indeed. Deal ends: November 30 at 1:59am ETView Deal

Luxury innerspring Saatva Classic Mattress: from $1,299 $1,099 at Saatva

Save $200 - The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system: we found it fantastic to sleep on when we reviewed it. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches), and we love that you get free white glove delivery as standard. You also get a 180-night risk-free trial to decide whether it's right for you. This fantastic Cyber Monday mattress deal cuts a huge $200 off the price when you spend $1,000. That's better than last year, which only saw a $150 discount. Deal ends: December 7View Deal

The DreamCloud: from $799 $599 + $399 of free gifts at DreamCloud

Save up to $599 - This Cyber Monday mattress deals matches Nectar and Layla for its incredible value for money, but you get a luxury hybrid mattress instead of pure memory foam. The DreamCloud is an excellent choice for anyone who wants both the bounce of innersprings and the cushioning of memory foam, and right now there's a smooth $200 discount on this popular medium-firm mattress. Plus, you'll get a free mattress protector, sheet set and two cooling pillows added to your order for free. Bonus. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Leesa Original Mattress: from $699 $624 + 2 free pillows at Leesa

Save up to $259 - Leesa's Cyber Monday mattress deals are live, and you can currently save a huge $200 on the all-foam Leesa Original Mattress in the sale, plus you'll get two free pillows worth $59 too. The Original has a breathable top layer, with pressure-relieving memory foam underneath, and comes with a 100-night trial. It's the ethical choice too: Leesa donates one mattress to charity for every 10 sold. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Purple Mattress: from $599 $549 at Purple

Save up to $300 - This Cyber Monday mattress deal gives you $100 off the flagship Purple mattress — and you can bump the discount up to $300 by adding a sleep bundle (pillows, sheets and a mattress protector) to your order. The mattress uses an innovative responsive gel grid and dual layers of foam to deliver support and flex, and it has thousands of rave reviews. This discount is excellent, and we don't expect the price to drop again now. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Avocado Latex Mattress: from $1,199 $999 at Avocado

Save $200 - On Cyber Monday, Avocado is continuing to give an excellent $200 discount on its new, all-natural latex mattress with code "CYBER200". If you're looking for an organic mattress, we think this is the best you can buy: it's 100% organic certified, non-toxic, and it's biodegradable too. It's also the firmest of Avocado's organic mattresses, at 7.5 out of 10. For the biggest discount, add a bed frame to your order and save an extra $150 via coupon: "BED150". Deal ends: December 7View Deal

Lowest price The Emma mattress: from $599 $254 at Emma

Save up to $329 - Emma has once again cut a generous 40% off everything on site - just add code: CYBER at checkout. That means you can buy the best-selling memory foam mattress in Europe from just $254 for a twin, or $494.40 for a king size (was $824). We've tested this medium mattress in the UK and it's phenomenal: we found it exceptionally comfortable and supportive, with great edge support and low motion transfer. With 40% off in the Cyber Monday mattress sale it's incredible value. Deal ends: December 4View Deal

Casper Original Mattress: from $595 $476 at Casper

Save up to $259 - Casper is continuing its current sale into Cyber Monday by cutting a whopping 20% off all its mattresses. The Casper Original Mattress is our favorite of the bunch. It has three layers, and an eco-friendly, removable cover that's machine washable. Plus, it's built to suit all types of sleepers with great support for your hips and shoulders. After discount, the Casper Original Mattress costs $476 for a twin size (was $595) or $876 for a queen, down from $1,095. Deal ends: November 30View Deal

Lucid Memory Foam mattress: from $259 $215 at Amazon

Save up to $94 - The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is one of the most popular on Amazon, and an "Amazon's Choice" recommended buy. The 2020 version of this 12-inch mattress has a medium firm feel, making it ideal for sleeping on in any position. There's currently 20% off most sizes, which means the king-size mattress is on sale for just $375.99, down from $470 (that's a $94 discount). It's been in and out of stock over the weekend though (try Lucid directly if Amazon is out). Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Cyber Monday mattress deals: memory foam and foam

Tempur Breeze mattress: from $3,499 $3,199 at Tempur-Pedic

Save $300 - Tempur-Pedic's best cooling mattress has received a rare $300 price cut in the Cyber Monday sale. This mattress is the most premium in the company's line-up. It was designed in Tempur-Pedic's thermal laboratory and comes packed with advanced material to help manage the micro-climate between your mattress and your covers, so you get a cooler, deeper sleep all night long. There are four different versions to choose between, all with $300 off now. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Amerisleep AS3 mattress: from $1,149 $804 at Amerisleep

Save up to $712 - The AS3 is Amerisleep's best-selling mattress. It's an eco-friendly, high-performance foam-based mattress (medium firmness) that uses a plant-based material (Bio-Pur) to promote airflow and help you sleep cool at night. With this top mattress deal ahead of Cyber Monday, you can save a massive 30%. That cuts the price of a twin size from $1,149 to $804 - and there's over $700 off the split king, which now costs $1,678, down from $2,390. Deal ends: soonView Deal

The GhostBed mattress: from $645 $452 + 2 free pillows at Ghostbed

Save up to $677 - GhostBed's Cyber Monday mattress deals aren't officially live yet, but the current sale cuts 30% off all mattresses - plus you get two free luxury pillows (worth $170). The Ghostbed is a medium-firm mattress (7.5/10). It's the cheapest and most popular from the company, with a high-density foam core, contouring gel memory foam and aerated latex top layer for maximum comfort. The biggest discount is on the king size, which now costs $1,690 (was $1,183). That's the cheapest ever. Deal ends: December 9.View Deal

GhostBed Luxe mattress: from $1,395 $977 + 2 free pillows at Ghostbed

Save up to $1,160 - Ghostbed calls the Luxe the 'coolest bed in the world' and this 13-inch tall luxury foam mattress is packed with cooling tech, including a cool-to-the-touch quilted cover, gel memory foam, and a layer of thermo-sensitive foam. Additional support layers also adapt to your body to relieve pressure and boost comfort. The Luxe is a medium on the firmness scale, and a great option for anyone who overheats at night, and with 30% off — plus two free pillows worth $170 — it's a bargain. Deal ends: December 9View Deal

Price drop Tuft & Needle Classic Mint mattress: from $595 $416.50 at T&N

Save up to $343 - This slightly older version of Tuft & Needle's popular mid-range Mint mattress has the biggest discount of all in T&N's Cyber Monday sale, with 30% off. It's a luxury foam mattress with three layers, including two layers of T&N's adaptive foam, which provides super-responsive, tailored relief to pressure points like your hips and shoulders, and keeps you cool with graphite-infused foam. It doesn't come with the antimicrobial protection that you get with the newer Mint mattress (if that's a deal-breaker, choose the new Mint mattress, which has a 20% discount and now starts from $476), but if you're looking for the biggest price cut, this is it. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Layla Memory Foam Mattress: from $649 $499 + $300 free gifts at Layla

Save up to $450 - Layla's extended sale into Cyber Monday is bigger than last year's, with a smooth $150 discount on its best-selling memory foam mattress, which has a 120-night risk-free trial and lifetime warranty. The Layla Memory Foam now mattress starts from just $499 for a twin size, down from $649; and you'll get two free pillows, microfiber sheets, and a mattress protector, worth $300. (There's also $200 off the Layla Hybrid mattress, which also has $300 of free gifts.) Deal ends: soonView Deal

New Airweave Advanced mattress: from $2,180 $2,080 at Airweave

Save $100 - This modular mattress consists of three blocks made from the Airweave's unique airfiber material, which helps maintain your posture while you sleep. The bocks come in three comfort options - soft, moderate and firm - so you can customize the mattress, and it has two pillow top layers for plushness. Plus, a real bonus here is that the mattress is 100% washable, so you'll sleep with less dust and germs. There's now $100 off in the Cyber Monday mattress sale at Airwave. Deal ends: soon

Cyber Monday mattress deals: hybrid mattresses

Purple Hybrid Premier: from $1,999 $1,699 at Purple

Save up to $500 - The Purple Hybrid Premier is Purple's best mattress. It has the deepest gel grid in the range (you can choose between three or four inches) for incredibly responsive support, plus a premium coil system to deliver the most pressure reduction. You'll feel like you're floating. Whichever option you choose, you'll get a $300 discount - but add on a bundle and you can save up to $500 with this excellent mattress deals ahead of Cyber Monday. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Allswell Luxe Mattress: from $395 $296 at Allswell

Save up to $211 - Allswell's mid-range hybrid mattress mixes individually wrapped coils with a premium memory foam layer. The company hasn't launched its official Cyber Monday mattress sale yet, but add code "TURKEY25" at checkout and you can get a sweet 25% discount on the Luxe. That cuts the price of a twin to just $296 (was $395) or a queen to $483.75 (was $645). The code can also be applied to the top-level Allswell Supreme mattress, too, which now starts from $543.75, down from $725. Deal ends: November 30View Deal

Helix Midnight Mattress: from $600 $500 + 2 free pillows at Helix

Save up to $150: Helix's best-selling mattress is a medium firmness, mixing memory foam with coils for improved support and airflow. It's particularly good for couple and side sleepers (if you're a front or back sleeper, choose the Helix Dusk, which costs the same.) This top Cyber Monday mattress deal gives you a $100 discount and two free Dream pillows - just add code CYBERSALE100 at checkout. Or, if you spend over $1,250, use code: CYBERSALE150 for a $150 discount and two free pillows. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Big Fig mattress: from $1,199 $899 at Big Fig

Save $300 - Big Fig is still running its biggest offer of the year as we come into Cyber Monday. The Big Fig mattress is designed for bigger figures, with gel-infused latex foam and 1,600 pocket springs for increased support, and ThermoGel cooling tech to stop you overheating at night. You can save $300 on the mattress in the company's extended sale - that drops the price of a twin to $899, down from $1,199. Or for the most value, add a foundation to your order as well, and prices start from just $999. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Beautyrest Black Hybrid: from $1,749 $1,549 at Beautyrest

Save $300 - Beautyrest has cut up to $300 off its entire line of Black Edition mattresses, including the premium Black Hybrid. It's made from high-density memory foam, which cradles pressure points and pulls heat away from your body, and a unique coil system that winds three steel strands into one durable coil, This absorbs energy and reduces motion transfer for undisturbed sleep. At this price, the mattress is a steal. Deal ends View Deal

Big savings Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid mattress: from $1,349 $944 + 2 free pillows at Amerisleep

Save up to $970 - The AS3 Hybrid is Amerisleep's top-of-the-line hybrid mattress. It combines sleep-promoting foam layers with bouncy pocketed coils to cradle your body and align your spine. As part of its early Cyber Monday mattress sale, Amerisleep has knocked a 30% off all sizes. After discount, the twin costs $944 (that's $405 off) and a split king costs $1,958 ($840 off). You'll also get two free pillows worth $130 added to your order. That's the best deal we've seen from Amerisleep this year. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Vaya Hybrid: from $749 $449 + free pillow(s) at Vaya

The Vaya Hybrid mattress is among the most affordable hybrid mattress options you'll find. In the current sale ahead of Cyber Monday, Vaya is taking $300 off any mattress via coupon "BF300". (The coupon is automatically applied). After discount, the Vaya Hybrid starts at $449 (twin) or $699 (queen). Plus, you get one free pillows ($70 value) with any mattress purchase, two free pillows with a queen or larger. View Deal

Awara Hybrid Mattress: from $1,199 $899 at Awara

Save $300: Awara has taken $300 off its organic hybrid mattress ahead of Cyber Monday. The Awara Hybrid is made from premium Sri Lanka latex, New Zealand wool, and wrapped coil springs to provide contour - along with a touch of bounce - for supportive sleep throughout the night. Prices normally start at $1,199, but this top-rated mattress now starts from $899. Every mattress is also backed with a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty. Deal ends: December 8 View Deal

Nolah Evolution Hybrid: from $1,799 $999 + free pillows at Nolah

Save $800: The Evolution Hybrid is a brand new mattress from Nolah but you'll find it on sale today as part of Nolah's Cyber Monday mattress deals event. This is a high-end mattress, with advanced cooling, support, and comfort features, making it well-suited to any type of sleeper. Nolah is currently bundling two free pillows ($198 value) with the purchase of any mattress. Plus, all mattresses come with a lifetime warranty. Deal ends: December 2View Deal

Cyber Monday mattress deals: organic mattresses

Birch Mattress: from $1,049 $849 + 2 free pillows @ Birch

Save $200 - Organic mattress maker Birch hasn't launched its Cyber Monday mattress deals yet, but the weekend sale is excellent. For a limited time, you can get $200 off any mattress plus two free pillows via coupon code "BLACKFRIDAY200". The Birch mattress has a natural cotton cover and uses hygroscopic wool and breathable Talalay latex - all sustainably sourced - to increase airflow and keep you cool. After discount, sale prices start at $849 (was $1,049). Deal ends: soonView Deal

Cedar Natural Luxe mattress: from $1,499 $1,099 @ Brentwood Home

Save $400 - The Cedar Natural Luxe Mattress is 100% GOTS organic certified. This medium-firm mattresses is made with natural and organic certified materials, including recycled-steel coils that are designed to distribute your body's weight while relieving aching pressure points. Use coupon "CEDAR400" to take $400 off any mattress size. Deal ends: December 8 at 2:59am ET.View Deal

Best organic mattress Avocado Latex Mattress: from $1,199 $999 @ Avocado

Save $200 - Avocado's Cyber Monday mattress deals are now live in the company's 'Cyber sale'. Avocado is continuing to give an excellent $200 discount on its new, all-natural latex mattress with coupon code "CYBER200" at checkout. We think this is the best organic mattress you can buy: it's 100% organic certified, non-toxic, and biodegradable. For the biggest discount, add a bed frame to your order and save an extra $150 via coupon: "BED150". Deal ends: December 7View Deal

Idle Latex Hybrid: from $1,212 $909 + 2 free pillows at Idle Sleep

Save up to $698 - Idle Sleep's eco-friendly latex mattress is handmade with 100% organic cotton and latex, with no glue or toxins. It features two layers of 100% Talalay latex, buoyant foam layers, and 1,000 smart support coils, and comes with three firmness options: luxury firm, medium, and medium on one side, firm on the other (this is a flippable mattress). There's now 25% off in the early Cyber Monday mattress sale at Idle — and you'll get two free pillows worth $115 too. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress: from $1,099 $899 at Saatva

Save $200 - This all-natural, luxury organic mattress is a step-up from the Saatva Classic. It's a medium firmness, and made from sustainably harvested natural Talalay latex, organic wool and organic cotton. The latex layer is designed to provide excellent back support and pressure relief (it's super-durable too), while three different types of coil respond to your body and minimize motion transfer. With a $200 discount, it's one of the best Cyber Monday mattress deals we've seen. Deal ends: December 7View Deal

Cyber Monday mattress deals: kids' beds

Casper Element mattress: from $395 $336 at Casper

Save up to $119 - For older children, Casper's Elements mattress is a good choice. It's the cheapest Casper mattress you can buy, but you still get all Casper's expertise. The top layer is made from perforated, breathable foam to keep the mattress cool, while premium foam provides best-in-class cushioning and support. There's currently a 15% discount in the Cyber Monday mattress sale - but it ends tonight. Deal ends: November 30View Deal

Purple Kids Mattress: $499 $449 at Purple

Save $50 - As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Purple is slashing $50 off its new Purple Kids Mattress. The twin-size mattress features the same Purple Grid found in the company's other mattresses, but with a kid-friendly (and machine-washable) cover. View Deal

Purple Teens Mattress: $599 $549 at Purple

Save $50 - Designed for teenagers (and adults), the new Purple Teens Mattress features the Purple Grid as well No-Pressure support, which basically means it'll cradle your body as you lie in bed. It's $50 off in the company's Cyber Monday mattress deals event.View Deal

Graco Premium Foam Crib and Toddler mattress: $79.99 $67.00 at Amazon

Save $12 - This crib and toddler mattress is an Amazon best-seller, with a full five stars from over 18,000 user reviews. It's made from high-quality, breathable foam, with a water-resistant, removable, machine washable cover. Right now there's a 15% discount in the Cyber Monday mattress sale at Amazon. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Dream On Me 2-in-1 crib and toddler mattress: $57.91 $38.88 at Amazon

Save $19 - This dual-sided crib and toddler bed mattress from Dream on Me has a reversible design: the white infant side is covered with breathable material, while the brown-cloud print toddler side has a reinforced waterproof cover with lock stitch seams to resist liquids and stains. There are 88 spring coils inside, and it's Greenguard Gold Certified to ensure optimum health and safety. With 4.6 out of 5 stars from almost 2,000 user reviews on Amazon, this one is popular. Deal ends: November 30 View Deal