FAQs

What are Awara promo codes? Awara promo codes are hidden vouchers that can help lower the price of items sold at Awara. When available, Awara coupon codes can be entered from the shopping cart page. Upon entering your coupon code, the discounted price is reflected in the subtotal. The coupons can stack with other mattress sales on the Awara website.

Does Awara offer free shipping? Awara offers free shipping on all orders within the contiguous United States. In addition, the company offers free returns or your money back on all mattress purchases.

What is Awara's return policy? All Awara mattresses come with a 365-night trial and forever warranty. That means you can test one by sleeping on it for a few weeks, and if it isn't right Awara will collect it free of charge.

What is Awara's Forever Warranty? Like most Resident mattress brands, Awara also offers a "forever" warranty, which means they stand behind their product's construction and materials. The warranty covers manufacturing defects, physical flaws that cause the foam material to evidence degradation, split or crack, and deterioration causing the mattress to have a visible indentation greater than one and one half inches. You can read more about the Awara Forever Warranty via its website (opens in new tab).

What is Awara's sustainability promise? Awara has a non-profit partner, ClimatePartner, and for every Awara purchase made, ClimatePartner plants trees to offset the footprint made when manufacturing Awara mattresses.

Awara mattress buying guide

(Image credit: Awara)

Which mattress should you buy: The Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress is not only one of the best mattresses you can buy, but one of the best budget organic beds out there. In our Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress review, we called it an affordable organic mattress with a luxurious feel. We found that the bed's latex foam layer works well with the individually wrapped innersprings to provide excellent support and pressure relief in all sleeping styles.

Our testers were impressed with the Awara's sturdy build quality, especially the plush, airy top cover made from organic cotton and New Zealand wool. A few things to keep in mind: this mattress won't suit couples with varying schedules or a restless partner due to its lackluster motion isolation. Also, light-weight sleepers (under 130lbs) who like their beds to have a substantial amount of give won't find it with this firm Awara mattress.

Awara hints and tips

In addition to Awara coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at Awara.

When you buy a new Awara mattress, you get a whopping 365-Night free trial to decide whether it's the right mattress for you. If you end up deciding you don't want to keep it, you can return it free of charge. Awara recommends trying your mattress for at least 30 days as studies suggest it takes around 30 days for your body to adjust to your new mattress. Sign up for the Awara newsletter: You can get exclusive deals and product releases sent straight to your inbox. It's also the best place to find out when there are discounts on Awara products.

You can get exclusive deals and product releases sent straight to your inbox. It's also the best place to find out when there are discounts on Awara products. Take advantage of freebies: Like all mattress brands, Awara tends to offer free bundles when you purchase select mattresses. Be on the lookout for sales during major holidays like Labor Day and Cyber Monday, which is when you'll get the biggest freebies.

How to use Awara promo codes

Awara promo codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart page. Below the order summary (located on the right), you'll see a field labeled "Enter Coupon Code." Manually enter your coupon, click on the "Apply" button, and your discount will be immediately shown. Most of the time, a coupon is automatically entered for you as Awara tends to offer daily sales and discounts.