FAQs

What are Purple promo codes? Purple promo codes are hidden vouchers that can help lower the price of items sold at Purple. When available, Purple coupon codes can be entered from the shopping cart dashboard. Upon entering your coupon code, the discounted price is reflected in the subtotal. The coupons can sometimes stack with Purple mattress deals, when available.

What is the Purple Refer a Friend discount? Buying a new mattress can be expensive. As a result, Purple will give your friend 5% off their first purchase at Purple. Once they make a purchase, you'll receive a $25 Amazon gift card. You can read more about the Purple Refer a Friend Program via the Purple website (opens in new tab).

Does Purple offer free shipping? Purple offers free shipping on select purchases. When buying a mattress or base, Purple also offers in-home setup for an additional cost. The Purple Hybrid Premier mattress includes free in-home setup, whereas the Purple, Purple Plus, and Purple Hybrid mattress require $200 for in-home setup.

Is there a Purple showroom near me? Purple doesn't have stores per se, but they do offer showrooms in select states. Here you can try out mattresses or make a purchase. You can look for local stores via the Purple website (opens in new tab).

Which Purple mattress is best?

Purple offers five different mattresses for adults. They include:

is their cheapest mattress, yet it still comes with Purple's patented Purple Grid mattress tech. Under this 2-inch grid are two layers of high-density comfort foam. The Purple Plus Mattress , released in August 2021, uses a new more breathable foam to help you sleep cooler. The new premium foam is also designed to react more quickly to your body's pressure and movement. So as soon as you turn over or wriggle into a new position, the mattress should respond to your body faster.

contains the Purple Grid layer in addition to 7.5 inches of Responsive Coils to provide relief and additional support. The Purple Hybrid Premier comes with either three (Purple Hybrid Premier 3) or four inches (Purple Hybrid Premier 4) of Purple Grid layer, Responsive Coils, and transition foam between the grid and coils. There's also transition foams between the coils and the base for more structure and support.

How to use Purple promo codes

Purple promo codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart dashboard. Below the pricing column (located on the right), you'll see a field labeled "Promo code." Click on the "Add" text and manually enter your code. Once you've entered your coupon code, click "Apply" and the discount will be immediately shown.