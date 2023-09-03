The best mattress for stomach sleepers 2023

The best mattress for stomach sleepers may be a niche category, given that only seven percent of adults prefer to sleep that way. However, sleeping on your front can potentially lead to neck pain, backaches, or other health problems. The wrong mattress can exacerbate those issues, which is why it's important to find a bed that can sufficiently support you in that position.

Our professional sleep testers have slept on many of the best mattresses on the market, and here we've rounded up five models that we can confidently recommend for stomach sleepers in particular. Contrary to what you might be expecting, these are not all ultra-firm beds – several of them skew medium-firm, which will suit combi sleepers who like to switch things up. (You can browse our guide to the best firm mattresses if that's specifically what you're after.)

We also reached out to a couple of sleep doctors for their expert insight on finding the right mattress for stomach sleeping. Understand that they're providing general advice here – for personalized recommendations based on your health status, speak to your doctor.

Our top picks span every budget, but who doesn't like saving money? Don't forget to browse this month's mattress sales to keep some extra cash in your pocket. For the best mattresses for stomach sleepers, as tested by us, keep scrolling...

The best mattress for stomach sleepers in 2023, as tested by us

1. Awara Natural Hybrid mattress Best mattress for most stomach sleepers Our expert review: Specifications Type: Latex hybrid Firmness (1-10): 7-8 Height: 10" Trial: 365 nights Shipping: Free shipping and returns Warranty: Lifetime Price bracket: Mid-range Today's Best Deals View at Awara Sleep Reasons to buy + Excellent support for front sleeping + Also great for combi sleepers + Fantastic value for a latex mattress Reasons to avoid - May be too firm for smaller bodies - Better suited for solo sleepers

The Awara Natural Hybrid is our top overall mattress for stomach sleepers – and we also recommend it for combi sleepers who shift positions throughout the night since it comfortably accommodates any sleep style. This organic mattress features a 2-inch layer of Dunlop latex foam – a denser, firmer material than memory foam with a subtle contouring effect. A base layer of 8-inch individually-wrapped springs adds full-body support and promotes proper airflow.

Despite Awara classifying its hybrid as a 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale, our testing panel found it slightly firmer and especially suitable for stomach sleepers. When lying on our front, we felt our weight was evenly distributed and our hips remained level. When we shifted to our backs or sides, we didn't feel any less supported. However, petite sleepers might find the Awara too firm for their tastes, especially if they also sometimes lie on their side or back.

The Awara Natural Hybrid mattress also stands out for its luxurious and breathable New Zealand wool cover, as well as its excellent edge support so sleepers can sprawl out without hesitation. Priced at $999 for a queen size during regular mattress sales, it's one of the most affordable latex hybrid mattresses on the market. Awara also includes a one-year sleep trial and a lifetime warranty, perks that aren't as rare as they used to be but are still impressive for a mid-range mattress.

The Awara does a lot of things well but motion isolation is the only area where it noticeably fell short for us. If you share a bed, full-foam beds like the Siena (#2) and Cocoon Chill (#3) will do a much better job of muting your partner's movements.

2. Siena Memory Foam mattress Best budget mattress for stomach sleepers Our expert review: Specifications Type: All-foam Firmness (1-10): Officially 6.5, we rate it 9 Height: 10" Trial length: 180 nights Shipping: Free shipping and returns Warranty: 10 years Price range: Budget View at Siena Reasons to buy + A budget mattress with a 180-night trial + Incredible support for stomach sleepers + Low motion transfer so great for couples Reasons to avoid - Doesn't hug like most foam beds do

The Siena may be a cheap mattress but don't let its low cost deceive you. Mattresses in this price bracket typically consist of one or two layers of foam, but the Siena has a three-layer foam build that more closely resembles a mid-range model. This memory foam mattress has a 5.5-inch polyfoam stability layer, two inches of rippled transitional support foam, and 2.5 inches of gel-infused memory foam. At the bottom is a shift-resistant cover to help keep the mattress intact while you sleep.

Siena says its mattress is medium-firm (6.5 out of 10), but our testing panel unanimously found it much firmer and rated it a 9 out of 10. This pronounced firmness benefitted our stomach sleepers, who appreciated the support in their hips. On the other hand, several of our back and side sleepers found the mattress unyielding so combi sleepers may want to consider something more forgiving, like the Awara at #1.

The Siena also does an excellent job of isolating movement so it's a great choice for couples. It exceeded our expectations when it came to temperature regulation, as well, thanks to its moisture-wicking cover and breathable foam layers. Yet for chronically hot sleepers, we still recommend a specialized cooling model like the Cocoon Chill memory foam mattress (at #3).

For dedicated stomach sleepers, it's hard to find a better value for money than the Siena. A permanent Siena mattress sale cuts the price of a queen to $399. That includes a 180-night trial, which is quite long for a budget mattress, and plenty of time to decide whether it's right for you.

3. Cocoon Chill mattress Best cooling mattress for stomach sleepers Our expert review: Specifications Type: All-foam Firmness (1-10): 6-6.5 Height: 10" Trial length: 100 nights Shipping: Free shipping and returns Warranty: 10 years Price bracket: Lower mid-range Today's Best Deals View at Cocoon By Sealy Reasons to buy + An affordable all-foam cooling option + Comfortable for front or back sleeping + Free sheets and pillows come standard Reasons to avoid - Bigger bodies will need more support

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill is a regular contender among the best cooling mattresses, with a medium-firm feel that will cater to most stomach sleepers. This all-foam bed is topped with a phase-changing cover that dissipates heat and wicks away moisture. For an extra fee, you can add a layer of Extra Chill memory foam plus an upgraded cover woven with advanced cooling yarns for enhanced cooling.

Our reviewers found the Cocoon Chill comfortable for stomach sleeping, although we also liked it for back sleeping. The Chill's top memory foam layer subtly relieves key pressure points while its polyfoam support base keeps the hips and lumbar properly aligned. The Chill's firmer-than-average feel should suit a variety of stomach sleepers, but those who weigh over 300lbs may prefer a sturdier hybrid like the WinkBed Plus (at #4).



As a cooling mattress, the Cocoon Chill did not disappoint our testers, who didn't overheat once while sleeping on it. However, for those who always sleep warm, we suggest the Extra Chill upgrade or opting for the Cocoon Chill Hybrid, which introduces a layer of springs for improved ventilation. (That said, couples may want to stick with the all-foam iteration for better motion isolation.)

Specialty cooling beds tend to be expensive, but the Cocoon Chill mattress falls in the lower mid-range pricing bracket. A queen regularly goes for $699 as part of an evergreen Cocoon by Sealy mattress sale. But that's not all – Sealy throws in a free pair of pillows plus a sheet set, which is a boon if you're transitioning to a different bed size or your current bedding is in dire need of a refresh.

4. The WinkBed Plus mattress Best mattress for heavier stomach sleepers Our expert review: Specifications Type: Latex hybrid Firmness (1-10): 8 Height: 13.5" Trial: 120 nights Shipping: Free shipping and returns ($49 exchange fee) Warranty: Lifetime Price bracket: Premium Today's Best Deals View at Wink Beds LLC Reasons to buy + A durable hybrid for larger bodies + Outstanding edge support + Excellent pressure relief Reasons to avoid - Costs $49 to exchange it - Doesn't sleep exceptionally cool

The WinkBed Plus is a 13.5-inch hybrid mattress geared toward larger sleepers. It's made with high-density anti-sag foam, a 2.5-inch zoned latex support layer, and heavy-duty reinforced coils that are prevalent along the edges so freefall-style stomach sleepers won't have to worry about tumbling overboard. To ensure durability and consistency, WinkBeds enlists a third party to simulate 20 years of bed use by a 350lb sleeper.

We tested the original version of the WinkBed mattress in a luxury firm, which is softer and has a slightly different construction than the Plus model. Still, we were impressed with WinkBed's pressure relief and all-around support. Verified reviews for the WinkBed Plus reflect similar sentiments, particularly from users over 300lbs who claim their midsections didn't sink too low into the mattress. (That's one reason why the WinkBed Plus makes our list of the best mattresses for heavy people.)

Since it uses latex foam and reinforced coils, the WinkBed Plus costs more than the original WinkBed. The Plus sits in the premium pricing tier, but frequent WinkBed mattress sales ensure you won't pay the full ticket price. It may be a significant investment, but the WinkBed Plus is a valuable option for larger individuals seeking long-term comfort and support. It also comes with a lifetime warranty plus a 120-night trial period.

For people who don't require as robust support as the WinkBed Plus, the original WinkBed is available in three firmness options, including a firm model that's specifically designed for back and stomach sleeping.

5. Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress Best mattress for stomach sleepers with back pain Our expert review: Specifications Type: All-foam Firmness (1-10): Relaxed firm (5-7) or firm (8) Height: 12" Trial length: 365 nights Shipping: Free in-home delivery ($99 returns fee) Warranty: Lifetime Price bracket: Premium Today's Best Deals View at Saatva.com Reasons to buy + Available in two firmness levels + Great for sleepers with back pain + Includes free in-home set-up Reasons to avoid - Tends to sleep warm - Returns cost $99

The Saatva Loom & Leaf is one of our top mattresses for back pain for its specialized lumbar support, which alleviates pressure in the lower back or hips, depending on your orientation. The top and bottom thirds of the mattress are slightly firmer to provide adequate support for the neck, shoulders, and knees. (The WinkBed Plus above has a similar construction.)

In our Loom & Leaf review, we tested the relaxed firm model and found it suitable for stomach sleeping, even though it had that classic sink-in feeling foam beds are best known for. Our lead tester, a side/stomach sleeper with a nagging back injury, noticed a significant improvement in her condition after sleeping on a Loom & Leaf bed for three weeks.

That said, if you strictly sleep on your front and/or are of a larger build, the firm version of the Loom & Leaf may be more your speed as it'll add a little extra support that'll allow you to 'float' on top of the mattress. It'll potentially trap less heat than the relaxed firm model, although we'd sooner suggest the Awara (#1) or Cocoon Chill (#3) if you're a chronically hot sleeper.

The Loom & Leaf is the most expensive option on this list, but Saatva mattress sales are always available to help lessen the blow on your wallet. Also consider the extras you'll be getting along with this handcrafted luxury mattress: a full year's trial, a lifetime warranty, and free white glove delivery with in-room setup and optional existing mattress removal to save your back from further strain.

Mattresses for stomach sleepers: FAQs

Need some additional guidance in your search for the best mattress for stomach sleepers? We reached out to a couple of medical experts for their input:

Dr. Peter Polos Social Links Navigation Sleep medicine specialist Peter Polos, MD, is an Assistant Professor of Sleep Medicine at Hackensack JFK University Medical Center, as well as a sleep medicine specialist with Sleep Number. He's board certified in pulmonary and sleep medicine with a PhD in microbiology and immunology.

Dr. Danielle Wall Social Links Navigation Sleep advisor Danielle Wall, MD, is an internal medicine physician from the University of Vermont and a sleep advisor for Sit 'n Sleep. Her travels around the world to Ghana, Malawi, Mexico, the Philippines, and Panama highlighted a glaring need for accessible healthcare, which cemented her desire to become a doctor.

Do stomach sleepers need a firm or soft mattress?

If you're a stomach sleeper, Dr. Wall and Dr. Polos both agree that you should look for a firm to medium-firm mattress to keep your spine and hips level to avoid the spine from arching, which can lead to pain and discomfort. Your upper body should be well-supported, too. Dr. Polos notes that a firmer bed will help reduce strain on the neck, back, and shoulders – and also prevent your chest from sinking, a common issue for stomach sleepers who sleep on softer beds.

Do the materials matter? Absolutely, as it can influence the overall comfort of your bed. "Memory foam mattresses frequently offer good contouring and pressure relief, whilst latex mattresses provide both support and bounce. Mattresses with innersprings or a hybrid structure that provide adequate firmness and support may also be acceptable for stomach sleepers," says Dr. Wall.

Remember that firmness is subjective, which is why top sleep brands include a mattress trial with purchase. Your body generally needs three to four weeks to settle into a new sleep surface – fortunately, the average trial period is 100 nights, and some brands offer up to a year.

Is sleeping on your stomach bad for you?

While you can sleep on your stomach if you find it comfortable, medical professionals generally discourage it. "Sleeping on one's stomach may put more pressure on the neck, chest, and internal organs, which could be painful and interfere with breathing," warns Dr. Wall. It can put more stress on your back and alter the natural curve of your spine, as well.

Even if it doesn't particularly bother you right now, sleeping on your stomach could lead to issues later in life. "As you age, you are more prone to medical issues and neck, back, and shoulder pain, and this position can lead to more complaints," says Dr. Polos.

Ultimately, you'll want to train yourself to sleep on your side or sleep on your back, as either position is better for your health. However, if you can't (or don't want to) break your stomach sleeping habit, you should have a mattress that'll sufficiently support this position.

Do stomach sleepers need a pillow?

Finding the right pillow to complement your mattress can make a huge difference in sleep quality, but do stomach sleepers need a pillow at all? It depends.

"Some stomach sleepers are more comfortable with a thin pillow to support their head and neck. Others may sleep better without a pillow, thereby further reducing the angle imposed on their neck," says Dr. Polos.

If you prefer to use a pillow while stomach sleeping, Dr. Wall says to make sure the loft is low enough to keep your head and neck neutral. Otherwise, it could cause your neck to extend too far and cause pain.

An adjustable pillow will allow you to make your pillow as high or low as you need it to sleep comfortably. Take a look at our guide to the best pillows for some inspiration. If you're ready to shop for the best mattresses for stomach sleepers, browse today's deals below: