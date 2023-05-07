Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review 2023

The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid relieves pressure while supporting your back, hips, and shoulders. Though it's a firmer bed, it'll suit all types of sleepers. You'll also enjoy a cooler night’s sleep, good motion isolation, and superb edge support. A 365-night trial means you can take your time in deciding if it's right for you, although a $99 return fee will apply.

Saatva memory foam hybrid mattress review in brief

No mattress is absolutely perfect, but the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid comes close. This is probably not a surprise as Saatva is behind some of the best mattresses on the market – notably the Saatva Classic mattress (our top 'all-rounder' pick) and the Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress, which ranks among the best memory foam mattresses.

Saatva memory foam hybrid at a glance Type: Hybrid

Materials: Memory foam, other foam, coils

Firmness: Medium-firm to firm (7.5-8/10)

Depth: 11.5 inches

Trial period: 365 nights

Warranty: Lifetime

Price bracket: Premium

You could call the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress firm, but there is some softness and bounce to the top layer – it just lacks the sink-in feel typical of most foam beds. And that’s a good thing. No matter your body type or size, the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is so supportive that it'll keep your spine aligned, preventing any aches and pains and relieving pressure from different points on your body. We rate it a 7.5 or 8 on the firmness scale and suggest it for side and stomach sleepers (though back sleepers will do well with it, too).

You’ll sleep cool on this hybrid mattress year-round so hot sleepers looking for a reliable cooling mattress will find the relief they need. Motion isolation is also very good – you're unlikely to feel your partner moving in their sleep. As for edge support, it’s one of the best we’ve ever experienced, so getting out of bed or getting dressed while sitting on the side will be easy as pie.

(Image credit: Saatva)

Free White Glove delivery, a lifetime warranty, and a 365-night sleep trial don’t hurt either. The premium price tag may be offputting, especially since the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid lacks the customization options of the Classic. However, Saatva mattress sales are common, and this durable mattress is sure to last you beyond the typical 10-year mattress lifespan. Keep scrolling for our detailed Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review to see how well it performs in key areas...

Saatva memory foam hybrid mattress review: Price

Premium mattress – a queen retails for $1,795

Among Saatva's most affordable models

Discounted during regular Saatva mattress sales

The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is among the brand's most affordable offerings but it's still a premium mattress. (The MSRP for a queen is $1.795.) However, it’s discounted during regular Saatva mattress sales, which often drops prices to upper mid-range territory.

Here's the official 2023 pricing for the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress:

Twin MSRP: $925

Twin XL MSRP: $1,315

Full MSRP: $1,595

Queen MSRP: $1,795

King MSRP: $2,195

Cal King MSRP: $2,195

Split King MSRP: $2,630

Most of the time, Saatva runs its own mattress sales. We typically see tiered money-off savings, with the largest bargains reserved for the priciest models. For the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress in particular, we've spotted between 10% and 15% off the MSRP over the last several weeks – but we expect those discounts will increase around major holidays, as they normally do.

As far as other premium mattresses go, a queen Casper Nova Hybrid mattress (opens in new tab) retails for $2,295, and Casper mattress sales are far less common. The Saatva Classic is closer in price to the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid with a $1,995 MSRP for a queen. The Classic is more customizable with three firmness levels and two height options, but as a bouncier innerspring mattress, it won't offer the type of sink-in relief the Memory Foam Hybrid provides. (Read our Saatva Classic mattress review to learn more.)

For a similar build at a lower price, the DreamCloud mattress is typically marked down to $799 in a queen – and like Saatva, it comes with a 1-year trial and a forever warranty. (You'll have the haul the mattress inside yourself, though.) The Awara Natural Hybrid mattress is another sound alternative. It's regularly on sale for as low as $1,049 (in queen) and comes with free bedding. As an organic mattress that's sustainably produced, the Awara is also good for the environment.

Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review: design and materials

An 11.5-inch hybrid mattress with six layers

Reinforced middle third for lumbar support

High-density foam edges prevent sagging

As the name implies, the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress is made up of coils and foam. It measures 11.5 inches high and consists of six layers.

(Image credit: Saatva)

The organic cotton top layer is quilted in the middle third for better lumbar support. Below that are two layers of memory foam that work together to draw away heat and relieve pressure – a half-inch gel-infused memory foam lumbar crown plus a full 1.5-inch layer of 'waved' memory foam to create more airflow. That's followed by a layer of 8-inch pocketed steel coils to move air through the mattress. The edges are wrapped in high-density foam to provide the utmost support. At the base is an inch of support foam for stability.

The cover of this mattress has an antimicrobial treatment to prevent bacteria and mold growth. (Saatva also used a natural flame barrier rather than one full of toxic chemicals.) That said, we still recommend using a mattress protector to safeguard it from spills, stains, and bed bugs. To see how the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid compares to others like it in terms of materials and construction, check out our guide to the best hybrid mattresses.

(Image credit: Future / Alex Temblador)

Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress review: Support and comfort

A medium-firm to firm mattress with a 7.5-8 out of 10 firmness rating

Quilted cover offers lumbar support

Top foam layer has some give but doesn't sink

The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress is not plush by any means but that doesn’t mean it’s not comfortable. Firmness is subjective, however, and people of different builds and weights may find this mattress slightly softer than a 7.5 or closer to an 8. (Saatva itself says it's medium-firm.)

There is some softness to the top layers, but more importantly, the top foam layers push against your weight, keeping your spine aligned no matter your sleep position. We’ve slept on mattresses that caused our lower back to ache or our hips to feel unsupported – and it’s not a good experience. That’s not the case with the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress.

Over the course of two weeks with this mattress, our tester typically slept on her stomach and side but occasionally found her way to her back in the middle of the night. More importantly, when her lower back ached from long days at her desk or her shoulders were strained from yard work, she’d sleep on the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress and wake up relieved and pain-free. Thus, we recommend it as a suitable mattress for back pain.

(Image credit: Future / Alex Temblador)

To further test the pressure relief of the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid, we placed a 15-lb. dumbbell in the center of the mattress, it sank about 1/4th of an inch. This is, no doubt, a firm and supportive mattress but that doesn’t quite convey the phenomenal pressure relief capabilities it offers. Whether we slept on our side, stomach, or back, our shoulders, hips, knees, and spine remained aligned. Rather than a contouring or plush feel, this mattress almost pushes against the weight of your body, removing any strain that could occur from sinkage.

Our tester has slept on an array of mattresses and can say with confidence that the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid will do right by your spine, back, and hips and will contribute to a restful night of sleep that results in more pressure relief than you’d imagine. But if you're seeking something exquisitely plush for side sleeping, we suggest checking out our Helix Midnight mattress review.

Score: 5 out of 5

Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review: Performance

Exceptionally cooling

Outstanding edge support

Above-average motion isolation

We slept on a king-size Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress for two weeks, testing it in all major areas of performance including motion isolation, edge support, and cooling (as well as its pressure relief and overall comfort, as noted in the previous section). In addition to that criteria, we also factored in ease of setup and durability. Here's what we thought...

Motion isolation

(Image credit: Future / Alex Temblador)

The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress is firm yet has some spring and bounce to its surface, which results in good – though not amazing – motion isolation.

To test motion transfer, we dropped a 15-lb. dumbbell 4, 10, and 25 inches away from an empty wine glass. The wine glass never toppled over, but it shook when the dumbbell was dropped 10 inches away and wobbled at 4 inches.

With all of this in mind, and in testing the motion isolation with another person in bed, we would say that it’s unlikely you’ll be awakened by a partner who gets in and out of bed. The closer you are to your fidgety partner, the more likely you’ll feel them move, which for most mattresses (minus a select few) is pretty typical.

Score: 4 out of 5

Temperature regulation

The beginning of April in North Texas brought with it warm weather, meaning it was about 60 to 73 degrees F in our tester’s home when she tested this mattress. Despite sleeping under microfiber sheets and a heavy comforter with a linen duvet, our tester never once got hot or warm during the testing period.

(Image credit: Future / Alex Temblador)

With a hybrid design and gel memory foam, we expected the mattress to be decent in temperature regulation, but it exceeded those expectations and provided an incredibly cool sleep experience. It’s in the top percentile of mattresses we’ve tested when it comes to breathability and will serve hot sleepers well. We highly recommend it if you're seeking a cooling mattress to help you battle those uncomfortable night sweats.

Score: 5 out of 5

Edge support

(Image credit: Future / Alex Temblador)

No matter if we sat or slept near the edge of this mattress, we felt supported and never at risk of slipping off the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid. This matched up with our 15 lb. dumbbell test, which only sunk about a centimeter when placed near the edge. That’s considerably less sinkage than any other mattress we’ve tested. Getting in and out of bed or putting our shoes on while sitting on the edge was fairly easy – a testament to this mattress's high-density foam rails.

Score: 5 out of 5

Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review: Delivery & setup

Arrives flat with help from a delivery crew

No obvious off-gassing odor

Can sleep on it immediately

Saatva offers free White Glove delivery service. Upon ordering the mattress, we received a text and email that asked us to schedule a delivery time. On the day of delivery, two men arrived with the mattress in a large truck. Before bringing the mattress in and placing it directly on our platform bed, they moved our existing mattress from the bed frame to another part of the house. (Old mattresses/foundations can be removed completely by the company, though you'll have to opt-in for that service ahead of time.)

The delivery men removed the plastic wrapping around the mattress and took it with them when they left. The entire process took no more than 20 minutes. Given the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid weighs between 48 and 91lbs, this complimentary service will especially benefit those who live alone and/or have mobility issues.

(Image credit: Future / Alex Temblador)

Because the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid was delivered flat and without any obvious off-gassing odor, we were able to sleep on it that night. Due to the White Glove delivery service, we’re not sure how long the mattress was unfurled before arriving at our house. It was covered in plastic, and once the plastic was removed we didn’t notice any kind of smell. This could be for a number of reasons, not excluding the fact that the memory foams are CertiPUR-US certified, and some of the materials are made with organic cotton and natural, non-toxic fire barriers.

Score: 5 out of 5

Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review: Customer reviews

Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars at Saatva

Customers find it supportive, especially for back sleeping

However, some people say it's too firm

The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress was just released in late 2022, so understandably, it doesn't have a lot of reviews right now – fewer than 150 as of April 2023. But what we glean from the reviews is quite positive. The overall star rating for the mattress is 4.8 out of 5, with roughly 80% of individual reviews being five stars. You can search among the reviews by the star ratings, keywords, and a search box.

Customers were very impressed with Saatva’s customer service throughout the buying process, and many commented on how they liked the medium-to-medium-firm feel of the mattress, which resulted in a supportive sleep experience, especially on their back.

We could only find a handful of negative comments. As we mentioned, firmness is subjective, and some did not like the feel of the mattress. A few customers also had shipping issues. However, we noticed that most of the four-star reviews didn’t explain why the mattress was rated as such (and not five stars).

(Image credit: Future / Alex Temblador)

Should you buy the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress?

We’d recommend the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid for people of all sleep styles who find breathability and spinal alignment most important. Unlike some mattresses, your hips and backside won’t sink too far into this mattress, which means you won’t deal with lower back or hip pain. It does a great job with pressure relief and is most accurately rated a 7.5-8 out of 10 on a firmness scale (medium-firm to firm).

After a few weeks of testing, the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid looks and feels just as it did the first night that we slept on it. We haven’t noticed any sagging or issues that give an early indication of some long-term issues. Rather, we found this mattress to be solidly and smartly constructed, and unlikely to quickly degrade over time. In fact, we predict it'll become cozier the longer you sleep on it. The hybrid design will maintain the supportiveness that sleepers will initially fall in love with while time will provide some plushness to the memory foam materials.

No matter the season or bedding, this hybrid mattress contributes to a cool sleep experience. This is likely due to the hybrid construction and cooling foam layers. The edge support is one of the best we’ve experienced, and the motion transfer capabilities will serve most couples well. If the mattress is not to your liking for any reason, you can always return it for up to 365 days for a full refund (minus a $99 return fee).

For a plusher alternative that's similar in cost, consider the organic Avocado Green Mattress. Made with Dunlop latex, it's also suited to all sleeping styles yet has a softer feel, especially if you add the optional pillow top. There's also the Beautyrest Black K-Class Plush Pillowtop mattress (opens in new tab), another premium model that's plusher with a sink-in, supportive feel for side and back sleepers.

First reviewed: April 2023

