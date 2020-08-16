The best Tempur-Pedic mattress deals and promo codes: save 30% - but ends soon

At full price, Tempur-Pedic mattresses start from $1,699 - with some costing over $8,000. These are premium mattresses, aimed at people who are looking to make a long-term investment in their sleep. Needless to say, Tempur-Pedic promo codes aren't handed out in excess. However, discounts are possible, and we've searched the latest sales to bring you the very best Tempur-Pedic deals.

Tempur-Pedic is a premium mattress brand, and its sleep products are something special. Each Tempur-Pedic mattress is made of the same pressure-relieving material that NASA originally developed to absorb the G-force of astronauts during shuttle launches. Tempur scientists then perfected it for sleep.

From the best-selling Tempur Pro-Adapt to the most advanced LuxeAdapt, and more affordable Tempur Adapt, there's a Tempur mattress for everyone. Like all the best mattresses, each one comes with a 90-night trial: if you don't love yours within that time (and the team is confident you will) you'll get a refund and the mattress will be collected.

Which Tempur mattress should you choose?

Each Tempur-Pedic mattress is designed to adapt to your body’s weight, shape and temperature to reduce motion transfer, relieve pressure points and alleviate discomfort to give you a great night’s sleep.

The cheapest Tempur-Pedic mattress is the Tempur-Cloud, which at full RRP is priced from $1,999. The next one up the range is the Tempur-Adapt, which offers increased comfort and support support courtesy, and a cool-to-touch cover. Prices start from $2,199.

At $2,999, the mid-range Tempur-ProAdapt is the most popular. It's good for people with back pain, offering 20 per cent more pressure relief, and comes in four different comfort levels: soft, medium, medium hybrid, and firm.

For total luxury, choose the Tempur-LuxeAdap, which is priced from $3,699. It boasts a generous 13-inch depth, and the company's unique ultra-conforming technology. It'll support and cradle your body in ultimate comfort.

Finally, if you regularly overheat at night, look to the top-tier Tempur-Breeze ($4,699). It promises to make you up to 8 degrees cooler, by managing the microclimate between the mattress and your covers throughout the night. Read on for more detail about each one - and you'll find today's best Tempur-Breeze mattress prices below, too.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

1. Tempur-Cloud deals The cheapest Tempur-Pedic mattress you can buy Sizes: 6 - twin to Cal king | Depth: 10 inches | Turn: no | Filling: foam | Trial: 90 nights | Warranty: 10 years | RRP: $1,999 - $2,399 Great for couples Excellent pressure relief Most affordable Tempur-Pedic mattress

The Tempur-Cloud medium mattress adapts to your weight, shape and temperature for personalized comfort and support. Tempur-Pedic says the comfort layer provides up to 40 per cent more pressure-relieving power than the next closest competitor, minimizing pressure points that might keep you awake at night. The memory foam also reduces motion transfer so you won’t be disturbed by a partner getting up in the night.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

2. Tempur-Adapt deals The original Tempur-Pedic mattress remains a great choice Sizes: 8 - twin to split Cal king | Depth: 11 inches | Turn: no | Filling: foam; foam and springs (hybrid) | Trial: 90 nights | Warranty: 10 years | RRP: $1,699 - $3,398 Superb comfort and support Choice of firmness Cool-to-touch cover

The Tempur-Adapt mattress is available in two versions: medium (foam), and medium hybrid (a foam and interspring combination). The foam mattress conforms to your body shape to provide personalized support, while the hybrid version is a little bouncier, with over 10,000 premium coiled springs.

Both Tempur-Adapt mattresses have a cool-to-touch cover, which also comes with an antimicrobial treatment that protects them against common allergens, and keeps them fresh. Both, too, have a cushioning comfort layer and a supportive layer that work together to deliver personalized pressure relief.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

3. Tempur-Pro Adapt deals The most popular Tempur-Pedic mattress gives advanced pressure relief Sizes: 8 - twin to split Cal king | Depth: 12 inches | Turn: no | Filling: foam; foam and springs (hybrid) | Trial: 90 nights | Warranty: 10 years | RRP: $2,499 - $4,998 Advanced comfort and support Four different versions May be good for back pain Low motion transference

The mid-range Tempur-ProAdapt mattress delivers advanced pressure relief, and comes in four different versions: soft, medium, firm (they're all-foam) and medium hybrid (foam and premium spring coils). Each boasts a zip-off, machine-washable cover with antimicrobial treatment and a cool-to-touch outer layer.

A unique comfort Layer offers Tempur’s most pressure-relieving material ever for a deeper, more rejuvenating sleep. The Original Tempur® Support Layer offers advanced adaptability for truly personalized comfort and support.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

4. Tempur-LuxeAdapt deals The most advanced Tempur-Pedic mattress Sizes: 6 - twin long to split Cal king | Depth: 13 inches | Turn: no | Filling: foam | Trial: 90 nights | Warranty: 10 years | RRP: $3,199 - $6,398 Ultra-conforming comfort Advanced pressure relief Soft and firm versions Great motion-cancelling tech

The LuxeAdapt is the only Tempur-Pedic mattress that features the company's advanced pressure-relief material, which responds and reacts to your body with expert precision.

There's a choice of two comfort levels: soft or firm. The soft mattress cradles you as you sleep, while the firmer option delivers the densest, most supportive sleep experience of the range.

Both offer superior motion cancellation to help you achieve undisturbed sleep, making the Tempur-Pedic LuxeAdapt a particularly good mattress for anyone with a restless partner.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

5. Tempur-Breeze deals The coolest Tempur-Pedic mattress comes in four variations Sizes: 7 - twin long to split Cal king | Depth: 13 inches | Turn: no | Filling: foam; foam and springs (hybrid) | Trial: 90 nights | Warranty: 10 years | RRP: $3,499 - $8,398 Advanced cooling tech Premium quality foam Soft, medium, firm, and hybrid versions Best-rated Tempur-Pedic mattress

The top-tier Tempur-Breeze mattress is available in two coolness versions. The Pro Breeze promises to make you three degrees cooler (there's a medium, or medium hybrid option); while the more expensive LuxeBreeze aims to make you eight degrees cooler (and comes in a choice of either firm or soft).

Tempur-Pedic's Breeze mattresses have been designed in response to research that suggests a cooler sleep environment helps you fall asleep faster, and stay asleep longer with less tossing and turning. On top, a SmartClimate cover makes each mattress feel instantly cool when you lie down, and has a zip-off outer layer that's machine-washable.

Next, a PureCool layer will provide a cooling sensation for the next 20 minutes; and then over the next eight hours, an extremely breathable comfort layer will cycle out any heat or humidity trapped under the covers. This pro mattress tech comes at a cost. But if you're a hot sleeper, and can justify the price, the luxury Tempur-Breeze mattress is an excellent choice.

Do you need a Tempur mattress promo code?

To make the most of a Tempur-Pedic deal, you don’t need a Tempur-Pedic mattress promo code: the discount will be automatically applied at checkout. Just add your chosen mattress and any other parts of your order to the basket, and proceed to the payment section of the site.

Tempur-Pedic Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals in 2020: what we expect to see

If you're hoping to buy a cheap Tempur-Pedic mattress, November is likely to be your best bet. We would expect this year's Tempur-Pedic Black Friday and Cyber-Monday deals to be among the biggest discounts of the year, although of course these premium mattresses still won’t be ‘cheap’.

Savvy shoppers made the most of last year’s Tempur-Pedic Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and benefited from $200 discounts on both the Tempur Breeze (the best Tempur-Pedic mattress for hot sleepers) and LuxeAdapt mattresses. There was also a saving of $100 to be had on the ProAdapt and Adapt mattresses.

If previous years are anything to go by, you’ll be able to bag savings on a base too in the 2020 Tempur-Pedic Black Friday sale. Tempur offered $100 off Ergo bases and $200 off Ergo Extend bases last year...

We anticipate similar Tempur-Pedic Black Friday and Cyber-Monday deals this year. And we'll be bringing you all the best Tempur-Pedic deals, discounts and promo codes here on this page, so you can be sure you're getting the lowest Tempur-Pedic mattress prices possible.